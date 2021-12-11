NY Giants Vs. LA Chargers Betting Odds And Analysis

There is every reason to look at this weekend’s game against the LA Chargers as an improbable chance for the NY Giants to become a part of the NFC wild card mix. Then again, the past few weeks the Giants keep losing games because of an anemic offense. The defense attempts to keep them afloat.

It won’t be different Sunday as the Chargers (7-5) are in the mix of the AFC playoff picture, and the Giants (4-8) always appear to be on life support. On the other hand, the Chargers are not consistent and haven’t won in consecutive weeks since their 4-1 start.

This is not a marquee matchup of week 14, but it might be a chance to make some money. The betting odds at most sportsbooks are giving the Giants almost 10 points, and that number could be appetizing for Giants fans looking to place a wager on the game.

NY Giants Vs. LA Chargers Betting Odds

SPORTSBOOK POINT SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL DraftKings Giants +8.5 (-110)

Chargers -8.5 (-110) Giants +310

Chargers -410 Over 43 (-110)

Under 43 (-110) BetMGM Giants +9.5 (-110)

Chargers -9.5 (-110) Giants +360

Chargers -450 Over 43 (-110)

Under 43 (-110) Caesars Giants +10 (-120)

Chargers -10 (+100) Giants +340

Chargers -440 Over 43 (-110)

Under 43 (-110) BetRivers Giants +9.5 (-112)

Chargers -9.5 (-109) Giants +345

Chargers -420 Over 43 (-110)

Under 43 (-110)

Mike Glennon QBs Giants’ Struggling Offense

The Giants continue to struggle with their quarterback situation. Daniel Jones (neck) won’t start, and Mike Glennon cleared concussion protocols Friday after getting banged around last week in a loss to the Dolphins.

Gannon will start his 29th career game he’ll be tasked with leading a team that hasn’t been consistent. There also continues to be a question about the running game because RBs Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker were limited to 91 rushing yards last week.

The Giants’ offense has barely been in motion. It has scored 22 points, including just one touchdown, in the last two weeks – a win over the Eagles and a loss to the Dolphins. The defense has been doing good work, but it will have its work cut out for it in a road game against the Big Blue at SoFi Stadium.

There is a chance coach Giants coach Joe Judge will get two of his receivers back on the field. As of Friday, Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard were still questionable.

Chargers Have High-Powered Offense

The Chargers are capable of exploding at any time. That was seen last week when they pulled away with a 41-22 win over the Bengals.

Justin Herbert can keep the Chargers on the field. He passed for 317 yards and three touchdowns last week, and Tevaughn Campbell returned a fumble 61 yards for a touchdown. The Chargers’ offense turned the ball over three times, but their defense came up with four takeaways.

”This is a very explosive team,” Judge said. “They’ve got a very, very talented young quarterback who can make a lot of plays, extend plays. Very accurate passer. He really fuels the entire offense.”

Judge said Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is consistent in producing yards, and also had praise for WRs Mike Williams and Keenan Allen as downfield threats. This could be one of the toughest challenges of the season for the Giants’ defense. Failure by the Giants in any aspect could lead to the Chargers putting a lot of points on the board.

“Every time you think they’re covered, between the accuracy of the quarterback and their ability to make contested catches, these guys come up with big play after big play,” Judge said.

Chargers Defense

An advantage for the Giants could be that the Chargers’ defense ranks 31st against the run, though they gave up a season-low 96 rushing yards last week.

The Chargers’ defense is also allowing opposing offenses to convert third downs at a rate of 49 percent, which also ranks 31st in the league. The Chargers rank 16th in the league with 350.7 yards allowed per game and seventh in the league with 209.5 passing yards per game.

Other Factors

The Giants’ defense over the last five games has allowed 20 points or fewer, but the offense tells a different story without a reliable quarterback. The Chargers have the overall advantage. Giants safety Xavier McKinney has five interceptions.

Injury Report

Chargers: LB Kyler Fackrell (knee), S Alohi Gilman (quad), CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) are out.

Giants: QB Daniel Jones (neck), WR Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad), CB Adoree Jackson (quad) are out. WR Kenny Golladay (ribs) and WR Sterling Shepard (quad) are questionable.

Betting Recommendations

Point spread: Take the Chargers -8.5. The Giants have too many issues on offense to keep up with Justin Herbert.

Total: Take over 43. The Chargers will roll and push the number up by themselves.