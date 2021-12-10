NY Jets Vs. New Orleans Saints Betting Odds And Preview

For the fourth straight week on Sunday, the 3-9 Jets have a winnable game within their grasp. Unfortunately, their only win during the current stretch came two weeks ago against Houston.

Last week, the Jets couldn’t stop QB Gardner Minshew and the Philadelphia Eagles, who were coming off a loss to the Giants. The Jets’ defense failed them in a 33-18 defeat.

This week, the reeling 5-7 New Orleans Saints enter MetLife on a five-game losing streak, including a 27-17 loss to Dallas on Dec. 2. The Saints had a few extra days to digest the Jets’ current state. Many sportsbooks list the Jets as 5.5-point underdogs.

Jets Vs. Saints Betting Odds

SPORTSBOOK POINT SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL DraftKings Jets +5.5 (-110)

Saints -5.5 (-110) Jets +185

Saints -225 Over 42.5 (-115)

Under 42.5 (-105) BetMGM Jets +5.5 (-110)

Saints -5.5 (-110) Jets +190

Saints -225 Over 43 (-110)

Under 43 (-110) Caesars Jets +5.5 (-110)

Saints -5.5 (-110) Jets +200

Saints -240 Over 43 (-110)

Under 43 (-110) FanDuel Jets +5.5 (-110)

Saints -5.5 (-110) Jets +194

Saints -235 Over 43 (-106)

Under 43 (-114)

Jets’ Defense Needs To Rebound

Again, this will come down to the Jets’ defense that allowed the usual run-hungry Eagles 188 yards through the air and 24 points in the first half. Philadelphia turned to its running game to put the game away in the second half.

The Jets’ defense was a total flip from its steady and effective performance against Houston the previous week. They will have to clamp down on one of the league’s best in Saints RB Alvin Kamara (146-530, 3 TDs), who will be back after missing four games.

Ranked 32nd overall, the Jets’ defense has had its troubles stopping the run all season. Opponents are averaging 133 rushing yards per game and 263 passing yards per game. The Jets rank 30th against the run and 29th against the pass.

Zach Wilson Continues To Impress

On a positive note, QB Zach Wilson looked like the type of franchise player the Jets expected with a 12-for-14, 125-yard, two-touchdown performance against Philadelphia. He led the team down the field in an efficient opening drive that concluded with a touchdown pass to new favorite target WR Elijah Moore, who now is the team’s leading receiver with 53 catches for 538 yards with five touchdowns.

Wilson also scored a rushing touchdown for the second consecutive week to help produce 18 first-half points. He only had one drive in the third quarter and threw a fourth-quarter interception, yet his past two performances have been encouraging.

The Jets’ running game could take a hit as Tevin Coleman, who has started to show his 49er form recently, was diagnosed with a concussion after his 58-yard performance against the Eagles. With rookie Michael Carter out, Ty Johnson will need to carry the load. Wide receiver Keelan Cole will be back off the COVID-19 list.

For the Jets’ offense to excel this week, Wilson will need another steady effort. The Jets also will look to new kicker Eddy Piñeiro, an ex-Bears kicker, to add a wrinkle. Recently cut kicker Matt Ammedola was added to the practice squad.

The Jets’ offense ranks 21st overall, 30th in rushing, and 12th in passing.

“Our offense was rolling,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “We scored three touchdowns and Zach, the receivers, and the run game were all working well. We get a stop early [in the second half] and I felt like our offense would have gotten some points. Zach’s footwork was awesome. His eyes, his tempo, everything was within the scheme. He was not overanalyzing things, and I thought this was by far his best game. He was working on progressions and playing in the scheme. I wish we could have kept going in the second half. I thought he was about to have an explosive game.”

Jets Injuries

An alarming note this week was the absence of LB C.J.Mosley (back) from Wednesday’s practice. Moore hasn’t practiced due to a quad injury. Cornerback Michael Carter II likely will be out due to concussion protocol. Cornerback Brandin Echols will return from injured reserve.

Offensively, starting lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has been sidelined with an ankle injury. Tight end Ryan Griffin has knee and ankle injuries.

Earlier in the week, the Jets announced wide receiver Corey Davis will undergo season-ending core surgery. Davis had been hobbled with injuries all season.

Saints Offense/Injuries

The Saints got a huge boost to their offense with the return of one of Kamara. Not having Kamara in the lineup has been a big reason for the Saints’ slide, and his return will open up their game.

The versatile Taysom Hill is their latest answer at quarterback to replace the retired Drew Brees. Hill had a rough game against the Cowboys with 264 yards, four interceptions, and two touchdowns. He was their leading rusher with 101 yards.

The Saints’ offense ranks 23rd overall, 14th in rushing, and 25th in passing. They have scored an average of 22.8 points per game and have committed 16 turnovers.

With Kamara back, Hill, who had a finger splint on the middle finger of his throwing hand, can concentrate on getting the ball to Marquez Callaway (28-409-6) with leading receiver Deonte Harris (31-523-3) suspended for three games. Kamara has 32 receptions for 310 yards with four touchdowns. If Hill can’t go, ex-Jet Trevor Siemian, who was earlier ineffective, will get the nod.

The Saints have been banged up all season, and OT Ryan Ramczyk and LB Pete Werner are their latest casualties. RB Mark Ingram II and DE Cameron Jordan both were placed on the COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Leading sacker DE Marcus Davenport returned to practice Wednesday.

Saints Defense

The Saints’ defense is ranked 14th overall, fifth against the run, and 22nd against the pass. They have allowed 23 points per game and have 12 takeaways.

Having Davenport (5.5 sacks) back in the lineup certainly helps their pass rush, and ex-Jet LB DeMario Davis has 80 tackles and three sacks.

Malcolm Jenkins and P.J. Williams have been leaders in the secondary.

Other Factors

The Saints hold an overall 7-6 record in the series, and they beat the Jets, 31-19, in their last meeting at the Superdome last December.

New Orleans will be looking for its first win at MetLife, where temperatures are expected in the mid-40s with cloudy skies and possible drizzle.

The Jets are 8-20 in their last 28 games against the spread versus teams with losing records.

A key matchup could be with the kickers, as both the Jets and Saints have struggled in that area.

Piñeiro was just signed after Alex Kessman couldn’t make an extra point last week. Piñeiro was last active in 2019 in his rookie year with the Bears when he made 23 of 28 field goal attempts. Saints’ kicker Brett Maher is their fourth kicker this year, and he has made two of three field goal attempts in three games.

Betting Recommendations

Total (42.5 points): Take the under. This won’t be an offensive explosion.

Point spread (Saints -5.5): Take the Saints

Betting trends: Jets 3-9 ATS overall (0-3 last three at home); Saints 5-7 ATS overall

Final score prediction: Saints 27, Jets 14 (Like the points, but Jets’ defense needs to show something again first. Wilson could be challenged, especially if Moore is out and the running game looks thin.)

About the Author, Jeff Moeller

Jeff has covered countless sports events on the high school, collegiate, and professional levels in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey for 37 years. He has worked for The Associated Press, Gannett, and numerous weeklies, dailies, wire services, and websites.