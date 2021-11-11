Jets vs. Bills Betting Odds – Can Jets’ Defense Rebound and Can White Shine Again?

Jets vs. Bills Odds: Sunday, November 14

The Jets “White In” in back on!

Quarterback Mike White, who had gained a folk hero status, will be back at the controls for the Jets (2-6) Sunday against Buffalo (5-3) at MetLife. He was given the clearance to play after an elbow injury took him out of the game against Indianapolis.

According to sources, White won over his teammates and coaches for his quick grasp of the playbook and his relationship with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who was in the booth instead of being on the sidelines for starter Zach Wilson, whose status and return still isn’t clear.

Head coach Robert Saleh insists Wilson is still the guy.

“If Mike is playing phenomenal football, it is what it is,” stated Saleh. “We have the utmost confidence in Zach when he gets ready to play and he gets back on the football field that he’s going to do a phenomenal job.

White can further muddle the quarterback picture if White plays well against Bills’ defense that is tops in the league, allowing an average of 177 yards passing and 85.6 rushing per game with 11 interceptions. It certainly won’t be an easy task.

Against Cincinnati, White hit 10 different receivers in his record-setting 405-yard afternoon. He will need to spread the ball round again to try and keep the Bills’ defense honest.

White has found a comfort zone with rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore, who had six catches against Cincinnati and a pair –one a touchdown against Indianapolis. The Jets have been waiting for Moore to be a consistent performer, and he possibly may have found the route.

Rookie running back Michael Carter, who continues to assert himself as the team’s lead back, faces a stiff challenge from the swarming Bill’s defense. Carter again will have to be an effective weapon out of the backfield, as he is the team’s second leading receiver with 27 catches for 263 behind Jamison Crowder, who has 28 for 241 with a score.

The Jets’ offense began the week ranked 23rd in the league, averaging 274 yards passing and 77 yards rushing. They are 27th in the league, averaging 18 points per game, yet they have averaged 25.7 in their last three games.

Defensively, the Jets are dead last in the league after their listless performance against the Colts. They are 27th against the rush, 29th against the pass, and 32nd in scoring. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has had 10 days to fix the issue.

Their defense dropped to 16th in Red Zone defense after being ranked one of the top five all season. They have given up an average of 408 yards per game, 227 of them via the air. The unit has just one interception. The Jets also lost safety and captain Marcus Maye for the rest of the season with an injury.

They will have to find a way to throttle Josh Allen, who was ravaged last week in a 9-6 loss to Jacksonville.

Ulbrich believes his unit can be fixed starting on the ground.

“Starts with run defense,” he said. “That is something as a defensive coach, and I know the defensive players on this team would take great pride in and we did not play the run even close to our standard last week, or the New England week for that matter. So, that’s absolutely being addressed. The light has been shown on it. Coaching it tighter, players know that they need to play it better and that’s technique, that’s calls, that’s a little bit of everything. But that’s definitely where the focus has been.”

Jets: Key Injuries

Losing Maye will be a crucial blow to the unit, and Ashtyn Davis and Jarrod Wilson will fill the void. Lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) is out, and running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring), wide receiver Corey Davis (hip), defensive lineman Shaq Lawson (hamstring), and Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe) had limited practice Wednesday and are probable.

Bills’ Offense/ Injuries

It’s Josh Allen , and the thought of him can cause a stir. Allen has 2,236 yards passing with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has rushed for 319 yards.

Allen has a stable of targets, starting with deep threat Shelton Diggs (48-588, 3 TDs) and possession receiver Cole Beasley (51-446). Vet Emmauel Sanders (28-479-4) has been effective along with tight end Dawson (28-286-5).

Devin Singletary (355 yards) has helped to offset the passing attack and an offense that has averaged 29.9 points per game. The Bills’ offense is ranked from first to fourth in the league in passing and rushing.

The Bills will want to bounce back after scoring just six points against Jacksonville, and they have lost two of their last three games. Allen had three turnovers and zero touchdowns against Jacksonville.

Buffalo likely will miss linebacker Trumaine Edmunds, who hasn’t practiced with a hamstring, and they are healthy otherwise.

Bills Defense

The Bills’ defense has been stingy all season and is the league’s best. They have averaged a league-best 14.8 points per game, allowing 177 passing yards and 85 yards rushing. Overall, they first against the run and fourth against the pass.

Buffalo has recorded 18 sacks. The Bills’ unit is ranked fourth, and it has been among the top five in the league all season.

Edmunds is the team’s leading tackler, and his absence could make a difference. Linebacker Matt Milano has done a solid job, and corbernack Taron Johnson and safety Jordan Poyer have been tackling machines and help anchor a ballhawking secondary.

Last week, they limited Jacksonville to 118 yards passing and 79 yards rushing. They could cause plenty of problems for White and the Jets’ offense.

Other Factors

This game will really come down to the Jets’ defense. They tend to bounce back after poor performance and need to corral Allen, or it is a long afternoon.

Although Allen only has a 3-2 lifetime mark against the Jets and their last two meetings have been decided by eight and 10 points, both Bills’ victories.

Bills swept the series last year, the first time either team did since the Jets in 2016. This is the first meeting between the two. Buffalo got off to a fast start, and now suddenly has New England on their heels for the AFC East title.

Jets are minus 12 and Bills are plus 11 in takeaways this season.

Over/Under is 48 (Take the over)

Line: Buffalo -11 (Opened at 13; Take the Bills)

Moneyline: Buffalo -525, Jets + 385 (Take the Bills)

Record against the spread: Jets are 2-6 but they are 2-1 as a home underdog this season; Bills are 4-3-1 and they are 1-2 on the road when favored.

Score: Bills 42, Jets 20

Jets odds provided by Draft Kings Sports Book

