The Detroit Lions will face off against the Dallas Cowboys in an exciting NFL Week 6 matchup. This game is scheduled for Sunday, Oct 13, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Lions, representing the NFC North, are entering this game with a record of 3-1, while the Cowboys, from the NFC East, hold a record of 3- 2. This game is crucial for both teams as they aim to improve their standings in their respective divisions.

The Lions have scored 104 points this season while allowing 82 points against them. The Cowboys have scored 117 points but have allowed 121 points against them. As both teams have strong offensive capabilities, this matchup promises to be competitive. NFL odds suggest a close contest, with the Lions slightly favored.

Lions vs Cowboys Pregame Odds

NFL odds for this matchup highlight the competitive nature of the game. At various NY sports betting apps, the point spread is set at -3.0 in favor of the Lions, indicating a tight contest. The over/under for the game is set at 52.0 points, suggesting a high-scoring affair. Moneyline odds show the Lions as slight favorites with a line of -166, while the Cowboys stand at +148. These odds reflect the teams’ performances this season and their offensive strengths. Several sportsbooks have released their lines for this game:

FanDuel : Lions -176, Cowboys +148, over/under 52.5

: Lions -176, Cowboys +148, over/under 52.5 BetMGM : Lions -165, Cowboys +140, over/under 52.0

: Lions -165, Cowboys +140, over/under 52.0 Caesars : Lions -170, Cowboys +143, over/under 52.0

: Lions -170, Cowboys +143, over/under 52.0 Fanatics: Lions -175, Cowboys +145, over/under 52.0

These odds provide valuable insights for bettors, indicating a slight edge for the Lions. The over/under line suggests expectations of a high-scoring game, which aligns with both teams’ offensive statistics. NFL odds are crucial for understanding potential outcomes and making informed betting decisions.

The odds for the Lions vs Cowboys are subject to change

Lions vs Cowboys Current Standings & Recent Game Stats

The Detroit Lions currently hold a 3-1 record, ranking 2nd in the NFC North with a win percentage of 75%. They have scored 104 points and allowed 82 against, showcasing a strong defense. The Dallas Cowboys, with a 3-2 record, rank 2nd in the NFC East with a win percentage of 60%. They have scored 117 points but have allowed 121 points against them, indicating some defensive vulnerabilities. In their last game, the Cowboys secured a victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a score of 20-17, showcasing their offensive capabilities with 445 total yards. The Lions did not play in Week 5, providing them with additional preparation time for this matchup. NFL odds reflect the competitive nature of this game, with both teams having strong offensive potential. This game is significant for both teams as they aim to improve their standings in their respective divisions.

Key Stats & Performances for Lions vs Cowboys

Key players to watch in this game include Lions’ quarterback J. Goff, who has accumulated 1,015 passing yards and 5 touchdowns this season. Running back 500. Montgomery has consistently performed well, with 9 receptions and a strong rushing presence. Wide receiver A. St. Brown is another crucial player for the Lions, with 27 receptions and 1 passing touchdown. For the Cowboys, quarterback 500. Prescott has thrown for 1,424 yards and 8 touchdowns this season. Wide receiver 100. Lamb has 25 receptions, making him a key offensive contributor. In their recent game against the Steelers, Prescott threw for 352 yards and 2 touchdowns, highlighting his offensive prowess. NFL odds reflect the impact of these players, with their performances likely influencing the outcome of the game. Both teams have strong offensive capabilities, making this matchup an exciting prospect for fans and bettors alike.

Lions vs Cowboys Injuries

Injury reports for this matchup do not indicate any significant concerns for either team. Both the Lions and the Cowboys are expected to have their key players available for this game. This is crucial for maintaining their offensive strengths and executing their game plans effectively. NFL odds reflect the availability of these players, with no significant injuries impacting the betting lines. The absence of major injuries ensures that both teams can compete at full strength, making this an exciting and competitive matchup. Bettors can consider the current odds without concerns over player availability, focusing on the teams’ performances and statistics. The lack of injuries is a positive aspect for both teams, allowing them to showcase their full potential on the field.

Lions vs Cowboys News

Recent news highlights the potential for key players to impact this game. For the Lions, running back Jahmyr Gibbs is expected to be more effective through the air, despite not catching a pass in the last two games. His rushing capabilities remain strong, averaging 71 yards per game. David Montgomery is also ranked as a top-12 option this week, with a touchdown in each game this season.

For the Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott’s opportunities may increase later in the season, with Rico Dowdle emerging as the lead option in the backfield. Brandon Aubrey remains a top kicker option for the Cowboys, with a strong performance expected in this high-scoring matchup. These insights provide valuable information for bettors considering NFL odds, with key players expected to influence the outcome of the game.