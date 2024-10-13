FanDuel Sportsbook offers a compelling promo to new users: Bet $5 and Get $300 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins without the need for a bonus code. Bettors can activate this offer by utilizing a simple click to claim the promo. This sports betting promo is designed to enhance the betting experience for newcomers, providing a significant boost with the initial wager of just $5. It’s also a great way to add a little more entertainment for the Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Up to $250 in Bonus Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook Up to $250 in Bonus Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook Bet $5

Get $250 In Bonus Bets FanDuel Sportsbook Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins

Available on Desktop, Android & iOS

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+

To Claim: Click Play Now Play Now

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 Get $300 in Bonus Bets

FanDuel Sportsbook presents a welcome bonus for new users. By betting $5, users can unlock $300 in bonus bets if their wager wins. This sports betting bonus does not require a promo code. Interested bettors simply need to follow the provided link to claim the offer.

To participate, a minimum deposit of $10 is required. However, only $5 needs to be placed on a bet to qualify for the bonus offer. Once the qualifying bet settles as a win, FanDuel credits the account with $300 in bonus bets. These bonus bets must be used within 14 days before they expire. It’s important to note the bonus is awarded regardless of the outcome of the initial bet.

This promotion offers new users a straightforward opportunity to engage with legal sports betting. The bonus bets allow users to explore various betting options without the immediate risk to personal funds. Remember, no promo code is needed; simply click to claim the promo and meet the minimum deposit and bet requirements to participate.

How To Claim Bet $5 Get $300 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins

New users can access this NY sports betting promo by clicking on a promotional link. First, sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account through the link. For identity verification, provide necessary details such as name, address, phone number, email, and Social Security Number. Then, deposit a minimum of $10 into your account. Place your first bet with a minimum of $5. Enjoy the game. Finally, on any wager, use any bonus bets from the FanDuel Sportsbook promo bonus within 14 days.

Bengals vs. NY Giants SNF odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to face the New York Giants. FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Bengals as the favorites at -184 moneyline, implying a 64.8% chance of winning. The Giants are at +154, suggesting a 39.4% win probability. The over/under for the game is placed at 47.5, with -106 for over and -114 for under. This matchup indicates an expected competitive game with a slight edge towards the Bengals. The Bengals vs Giants odds on SNF are subject to change.

Unlock FanDuel Sportsbook’s welcome offer: Bet $5 and Get $300 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins. A perfect opportunity for new users to leverage their bets on this NFL game.

Don’t miss out on this chance to boost your betting experience with FanDuel Sportsbook. Click to claim your promo now!