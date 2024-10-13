The Cincinnati Bengals will face the New York Giants in NFL Week 6. This matchup takes place on Sunday, Oct 13, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The Bengals, representing the AFC North, come into this game with a 1-4 record, while the Giants, from the NFC East, hold a 2-3 record. Both teams are looking to improve their standings in their respective conferences.

The Giants odds will be a focal point for bettors as they look to capitalize on their home-field advantage. The game promises to be competitive, with both teams eager to secure a crucial win. MetLife Stadium’s artificial playing surface will host the teams, with a forecast of clear skies and temperatures around 79°F. The game will air on NBC.

Bengals vs Giants SNF pregame odds

According to various NY sportsbooks, the Bengals are currently favored with a point spread of -3.5. The over/under for the game stands at 47.0 points. The moneyline odds reflect the Bengals as favorites at -197, while the Giants stand at +166. These lines highlight the Bengals as slight favorites, with the Giants odds reflecting the potential for an upset. Considering both teams ‘ offensive capabilities, the over/under suggests an expectation of a moderately high-scoring game. Bettors will be keenly observing the Giants odds leading up to the game, as they analyze the potential outcomes.

FanDuel : Giants +3.5/+166, over/under 47.5

: Giants +3.5/+166, over/under 47.5 BetMGM : Giants +3.5/+165, over/under 47.0

: Giants +3.5/+165, over/under 47.0 Caesars : Giants +3.5/+162, over/under 47.0

: Giants +3.5/+162, over/under 47.0 Fanatics: Giants +3.5/+165, over/under 47.0

The Bengals vs Giants odds are subject to change

Bengals vs Giants team standings & game stats

The Bengals enter Week 6 with a 1-4 record, sitting at the bottom of the AFC North. Their recent loss to the Baltimore Ravens saw them score 38 points but concede 41, highlighting defensive vulnerabilities. The Bengals have scored 140 points this season, averaging 28 points per game, while allowing 145, an average of 29 points against.

With a 2-3 record, the Giants rank fourth in the NFC East. They secured a victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, scoring 29 points and allowing 20. The Giants have scored 89 points this season, averaging 17.8 points per game, while conceding 104, an average of 20.8 points against. Both teams are eager to improve their standings, with the Giants odds reflecting their potential to capitalize on recent momentum. The outcome of this game could significantly impact their divisional rankings.

Recent player stats for Bengals vs Giants

Key players will be pivotal in this matchup. For the Bengals, quarterback Joe Burrow has accumulated 1,370 passing yards and 12 touchdowns this season. In Week 5, Burrow threw for 392 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase recorded 10 receptions in the last game, while Tee Higgins added nine.

Daniel Jones has thrown for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns this season. In Week 5, Jones passed for 257 yards and two touchdowns. Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson are notable receivers, with Slayton recording eight receptions last week. Injury concerns include Bengals’ tight end Mike Gesicki, who is questionable, and Giants’ running back Devin Singletary, whose status remains uncertain. These factors could influence betting decisions, with the Giants odds reflecting potential changes in player availability.

Bengals vs Giants injuries

Injuries could play a crucial role in this matchup. The Bengals have concerns with tight end Mike Gesicki, who returned to limited practice but remains questionable for Week 6. His participation could impact the Bengals’ offensive strategy. Running backs Zack Moss and Chase Brown are expected to play despite recent injuries, which is significant for the Bengals’ ground game.

The Giants face uncertainty with running back Devin Singletary dealing with a groin injury and wide receiver Malik Nabers ruled out with a concussion. These absences could affect the Giants’ offensive dynamics, influencing the Giants’ odds. Bettors will closely monitor injury reports leading up to the game to assess their potential impact on team performance.

Bengals vs Giants SNF news

Recent news highlights key player updates. The Bengals’ Zack Moss and Chase Brown are set to play, providing depth in the backfield. Mike Gesicki’s return to practice is promising, but his status remains uncertain.

Devin Singletary’s groin injury for the Giants raises questions about his availability. Malik Nabers will not play due to a concussion, impacting the Giants’ receiving options. These updates are crucial for bettors analyzing the Giants odds. The absence of Nabers shifts focus to Robinson and Slayton in the Giants’ passing game. These developments will be closely watched as the game approaches, influencing betting strategies and expectations.

Bengals vs Giants SNF weather forecast

Weather conditions at MetLife Stadium are expected to be favorable for the game. The forecast predicts clear skies with a consistent temperature of 79°F. Wind speeds are projected at 10 mph, unlikely to significantly affect gameplay. These conditions are ideal for both teams to execute their offensive strategies without weather-related hindrances. The clear sky forecast suggests minimal impact on passing plays, which could be beneficial for quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Daniel Jones. Bettors considering the Giants odds will note that weather conditions should not pose any significant challenges. The stable weather forecast allows for a focus on team performance and strategy rather than environmental factors.