The No. 4-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) will face the USC Trojans (3-2) in a college football showdown on Saturday, Oct 12, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. As the matchup approaches, college football odds have the Nittany Lions favored with a 3.5-point spread. Fans and bettors can look forward to this exciting clash between Big Ten powerhouses. The game will air on CBS.

Penn State vs USC CFB Pregame Odds

Pregame college football odds for today’s game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the USC Trojans suggest a competitive showdown. Various NY sports betting apps favor No. 4 Penn State on the road. FanDuel presents the Nittany Lions at -172 and the Trojans at +142. Caesar’s lines indicate similar odds with the Nittany Lions at -178 and the Trojans at +150. BetMGM features the Nittany Lions at -165 and the Trojans at +140, making it an engaging matchup for college football odds enthusiasts.

FanDuel : USC +3.5/+142, over/under 50.5

: USC +3.5/+142, over/under 50.5 BetMGM : USC +3.5/+140, over/under 50.5

: USC +3.5/+140, over/under 50.5 Caesars : USC +3.5/+150, over/under 50.5

: USC +3.5/+150, over/under 50.5 Fanatics: USC +3.5/+145, over/under 50.5

The odds for Penn St vs USC are subject to change.

Team standings and stats

The Penn State Nittany Lions and USC Trojans are set for their much-anticipated faceoff. The Nittany Lions, with a strong start, aim to maintain their momentum. Meanwhile, the Trojans are looking to bounce back after a recent setback. As fans and bettors analyze college football odds, the upcoming game promises to be a crucial clash. Both teams have shown strengths and weaknesses that could influence the outcome. With strategic plays and key performances, the game is critical for both teams’ standings. The matchup is a focal point for college football enthusiasts.

Penn State Nittany Lions team stats

Penn State secured a win against UCLA, scoring 27 points. The Nittany Lions are 5-0 this season, emphasizing their strong start. Their recent victory saw them rush for 87 yards with 2 touchdowns. Passing efforts resulted in 237 yards and 1 touchdown. Current standings highlight their defensive prowess, with only 57 points allowed. Key stats for bettors analyzing college football odds are:

Points per game : 34.4

: 34.4 Points allowed per game : 11.4

: 11.4 Passing yards per game : 244.0

: 244.0 Rushing yards per game: 220.6

USC Trojans team stats

USC Trojans faced a defeat against Minnesota, scoring 17 points. The Trojans are 3-2, seeking to improve their record. They rushed for 173 yards with 1 touchdown in their last game. Passing efforts accounted for 200 yards with 1 touchdown. Defensively, they have allowed 92 points this season. For those examining college football odds, here are key stats:

Points per game : 30.8

: 30.8 Points allowed per game : 18.4

: 18.4 Passing yards per game : 292.8

: 292.8 Rushing yards per game: 151.4

Player Stats for Nittany Lions vs. Trojans

Nittany Lions leaders ahead of today’s game

The Nittany Lions are looking to make a strong impact in their upcoming matchup. Drew Allar’s passing accuracy and Kaytron Allen’s rushing ability are crucial for their offensive strategy. With college football odds highlighting their potential, the Lions’ performance in the previous game shows promise.

Drew Allar (QB): 17 COM/24 ATT, 237 YDS, 1 TD

(QB): 17 COM/24 ATT, 237 YDS, 1 TD Kaytron Allen (RB): 21 ATT, 78 YDS, 1 TD

(RB): 21 ATT, 78 YDS, 1 TD Liam Clifford (WR): 3 REC, 107 YDS

(WR): 3 REC, 107 YDS Tyler Warren (TE): 3 REC, 29 YDS, 1 TD

(TE): 3 REC, 29 YDS, 1 TD Harrison Wallace 3 (WR): 3 REC, 46 YDS

Throughout the season, the Nittany Lions have shown consistency in their play. Their top performers have contributed significantly to their overall stats, which are a key factor in college football odds predictions.

Nicholas Singleton (RB): 53 ATT, 408 YDS, 3 TD

(RB): 53 ATT, 408 YDS, 3 TD Tyler Warren (TE): 23 REC, 289 YDS, 3 TD

(TE): 23 REC, 289 YDS, 3 TD Omari Evans (WR): 10 REC, 220 YDS, 2 TD

(WR): 10 REC, 220 YDS, 2 TD Beau Pribula (QB): 7 COM/10 ATT, 102 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT

(QB): 7 COM/10 ATT, 102 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT Liam Clifford (WR): 8 REC, 180 YDS, 1 TD

Trojans leaders ahead of today’s game

The Trojans are gearing up for a competitive game, focusing on their offensive strengths. Woody Marks and Miller Moss are expected to play pivotal roles, influencing the college football odds with their performances. The Trojans’ recent game stats showcase their capabilities on the field.

Woody Marks (RB): 20 ATT, 134 YDS, 1 TD

(RB): 20 ATT, 134 YDS, 1 TD Duce Robinson (WR): 4 REC, 39 YDS, 1 TD

(WR): 4 REC, 39 YDS, 1 TD Miller Moss (QB): 23 COM/38 ATT, 200 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INT

(QB): 23 COM/38 ATT, 200 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INT Kyron Hudson (WR): 5 REC, 54 YDS

(WR): 5 REC, 54 YDS Quinten Joyner (RB): 4 ATT, 44 YDS

The Trojans’ season stats reflect their strategic gameplay and adaptability. These players have been instrumental in shaping the team’s performance, which is crucial for understanding college football odds.