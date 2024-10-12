The No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) will face the No. 3 Oregon Ducks (5-0) on Saturday, Oct 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. According to the college football odds, the Buckeyes are favored by 3 points on the spread, with an over/under set at 53.5. This matchup is a key event for CFB fans and bettors looking to understand the dynamics between these two teams. The game will air on NBC.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Oregon Ducks CFB Pregame Odds

Pregame odds at various NY online sportsbooks suggest a competitive matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks in tonight’s college football game. The Buckeyes are the consistent -3-point road favorite at the sports betting apps. FanDuel lists Ohio State Buckeyes at -156 and Oregon Ducks at +130, offering an over/under of 54.5. Caesars presents the odds with Ohio State Buckeyes at -165 and Oregon Ducks at +140, maintaining an over/under of 54.0. BetMGM provides Ohio State Buckeyes at -155 and Oregon Ducks at +130, with an over/under of 53.5. These college football odds reflect a closely matched game, providing intriguing options for bettors.

Team standings and stats

Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks are set to clash in an exciting college football showdown. Ohio State, coming off a commanding win against Iowa, continues to impress with their offensive prowess. Oregon Ducks, with a solid victory over MST, are determined to maintain their momentum. As fans and bettors analyze the college football odds, both teams exhibit strong performances this season, making this matchup highly anticipated.

Ohio State Buckeyes team stats

The Buckeyes secured a decisive victory against Iowa, showcasing their offensive and defensive strengths. With a 6-0 record, Ohio State is a formidable force this season. As bettors consider college football odds, the Buckeyes’ consistent performance is noteworthy. Key stats for Ohio State include:

Points per game : 46.0

: 46.0 Points allowed per game : 6.8

: 6.8 Passing yards per game : 288.0

: 288.0 Rushing yards per game: 224.0

Oregon Ducks team stats

Oregon Ducks emerged victorious against Michigan State, maintaining their competitive edge this season. The Ducks are a team with a strong 5-1 record. As college football odds are analyzed, Oregon’s balanced attack is key. Important stats for Oregon include:

Points per game : 35.0

: 35.0 Points allowed per game : 17.0

: 17.0 Passing yards per game : 294.2

: 294.2 Rushing yards per game: 167.2

Player Stats for Buckeyes vs. Ducks

Buckeyes leaders ahead of tonight’s game

The Buckeyes are looking to capitalize on their strengths as they face the Ducks. Key players like Will Howard and Emeka Egbuka have shown impressive performances in recent games, contributing significantly to the team’s offense. The Buckeyes will rely on their balanced attack to navigate the college football odds and secure a win.

Will Howard (QB): 21 COM/25 ATT, 209 YDS, 4 TD, 1 INT

(QB): 21 COM/25 ATT, 209 YDS, 4 TD, 1 INT Emeka Egbuka (WR): 9 REC, 71 YDS, 3 TD

(WR): 9 REC, 71 YDS, 3 TD Jeremiah Smith (WR): 4 REC, 89 YDS, 1 TD

(WR): 4 REC, 89 YDS, 1 TD Quinshon Judkins (RB): 13 ATT, 78 YDS

(RB): 13 ATT, 78 YDS TreVeyon Henderson (RB): 11 ATT, 61 YDS

The Buckeyes have maintained a strong offensive presence throughout the season, with players like Jeremiah Smith and Quinshon Judkins leading the charge. They have consistently performed, which is crucial as they face the Ducks with the college football odds in mind.

Will Howard (QB): 93 COM/130 ATT, 1248 YDS, 12 TD, 3 INT

(QB): 93 COM/130 ATT, 1248 YDS, 12 TD, 3 INT Jeremiah Smith (WR): 23 REC, 453 YDS, 6 TD

(WR): 23 REC, 453 YDS, 6 TD Quinshon Judkins (RB): 60 ATT, 468 YDS, 5 TD

(RB): 60 ATT, 468 YDS, 5 TD Emeka Egbuka (WR): 30 REC, 433 YDS, 5 TD

(WR): 30 REC, 433 YDS, 5 TD TreVeyon Henderson (RB): 42 ATT, 334 YDS, 4 TD

Ducks leaders ahead of tonight’s game

The Ducks are set to challenge the Buckeyes, with standout players like Dillon Gabriel and Jordan James leading their offense. They have demonstrated their ability to perform under pressure, which will be crucial as they try to navigate the college football odds in their favor.

Jordan James (RB): 24 ATT, 166 YDS, 1 TD

(RB): 24 ATT, 166 YDS, 1 TD Dillon Gabriel (QB): 20 COM/32 ATT, 257 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT

(QB): 20 COM/32 ATT, 257 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT Tez Johnson (WR): 10 REC, 84 YDS, 1 TD

(WR): 10 REC, 84 YDS, 1 TD Terrance Ferguson (TE): 2 REC, 82 YDS

(TE): 2 REC, 82 YDS Evan Stewart (WR): 2 REC, 20 YDS, 1 TD

The Ducks have shown a strong passing game throughout the season, with Dillon Gabriel and Tez Johnson being key contributors. Their consistent performances are vital as they face the Buckeyes, keeping the college football odds in their favor.