The No. 18 Kansas State Wildcats (4-1) will face the Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) on Saturday, Oct 12, at 10:15 p.m. ET. The game will be held at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. According to college football odds, the Wildcats are favored with a -3.5-point spread. Fans and bettors are gearing up for this exciting 2024 college football season matchup. The game will air on ESPN.

Kansas State Wildcats vs Colorado Buffaloes Pregame Odds

Pregame college football odds for today’s game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Colorado Buffaloes indicate an exciting contest. New York sportsbooks list Kansas State as the road favorite on the speed and moneyline. FanDuel offers Kansas State Wildcats at -160 on the moneyline with a point spread of -3.5 and an over/under of 55.5. Caesars presents Kansas State Wildcats at -165 on the moneyline and a point spread of -3.5, with an over/under of 55.5. BetMGM lists Kansas State Wildcats at -175 on the moneyline and a point spread of -3.5, with an over/under of 56.5. These college football odds reflect a potentially close game, making it an intriguing option for bettors.

FanDuel : Colorado +3.5/+132, over/under 55.5

: Colorado +3.5/+132, over/under 55.5 BetMGM : Colorado+3.5/+145, over/under 56.5

: Colorado+3.5/+145, over/under 56.5 Caesars : Colorado+3.5/+140, over/under 55.5

: Colorado+3.5/+140, over/under 55.5 Fanatics: Colorado +3.5/+140, over/under 56.5

The odds for Kansas State vs Colorado are subject to change.

Team standings and stats

The Kansas State Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes are set for an intense college football showdown. Both teams enter with momentum from recent victories, and fans are eager to see how they stack up in the college football odds. Kansas State’s balanced offense will clash with Colorado’s dynamic passing game, promising an exciting matchup. With both teams showcasing strong performances in their last games, this faceoff is sure to impact their standings. As bettors analyze the college football odds, they will be keen to see which team maintains their form. This game could be pivotal in shaping the season for both teams.

Kansas State Wildcats team stats

Kansas State Wildcats secured a win against Oklahoma State with a score of 42-20, showcasing their offensive prowess. The Wildcats are currently 5-0 on the season, demonstrating strong consistency on both sides of the ball. Their recent performance has sparked interest in college football odds:

Points per game : 31.4

: 31.4 Points allowed per game : 19.6

: 19.6 Passing yards per game : 180.2

: 180.2 Rushing yards per game: 252.8

Colorado Buffaloes team stats

Colorado Buffaloes triumphed over UCF with a 48-21 victory, fueled by their high-powered passing attack. The Buffaloes hold a 5-0 record, making them a formidable contender in the college football odds. Their offensive capabilities have been a key factor in their success:

Points per game : 31.0

: 31.0 Points allowed per game : 23.0

: 23.0 Passing yards per game : 326.0

: 326.0 Rushing yards per game: 80.8

Player Stats for Wildcats vs. Buffaloes

Wildcats leaders ahead of tonight’s game

The Wildcats are gearing up for their upcoming clash with the Buffaloes, and fans are eager to see how Avery Johnson will perform after his impressive 19 completions on 31 attempts for 259 yards and 3 touchdowns last game. DJ Giddens also showcased his rushing prowess with 187 yards on 15 attempts. As college football odds enthusiasts analyze the matchup, they’ll note the impact of players like Jayce Brown, who had 78 receiving yards and a touchdown. The Wildcats’ recent performance hints at a promising game.

Avery Johnson (QB): 19 COM/31 ATT, 259 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT

(QB): 19 COM/31 ATT, 259 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT DJ Giddens (RB): 15 ATT, 187 YDS, 1 TD

(RB): 15 ATT, 187 YDS, 1 TD Jayce Brown (WR): 4 REC, 78 YDS, 1 TD

(WR): 4 REC, 78 YDS, 1 TD Garrett Oakley (TE): 1 REC, 19 YDS, 1 TD

(TE): 1 REC, 19 YDS, 1 TD Dylan Edwards (RB): 8 ATT, 22 YDS, 2 REC

Throughout this season, the Wildcats have relied on consistent performances from their key players. Avery Johnson has maintained an average of 15.4 completions on 25.2 attempts, contributing to his 879 yards and 9 touchdowns. DJ Giddens has averaged 120.8 rushing yards per game. These stats are crucial for those examining college football odds.

Avery Johnson (QB): 15.4 COM/25.2 ATT, 175.8 YDS, 1.8 TD, 0.8 INT

(QB): 15.4 COM/25.2 ATT, 175.8 YDS, 1.8 TD, 0.8 INT DJ Giddens (RB): 16.6 ATT, 120.8 YDS, 0.4 TD

(RB): 16.6 ATT, 120.8 YDS, 0.4 TD Jayce Brown (WR): 3.4 REC, 55.4 YDS, 0.2 TD

(WR): 3.4 REC, 55.4 YDS, 0.2 TD Brayden Loftin (TE): 1.4 REC, 18.6 YDS, 0.4 TD

(TE): 1.4 REC, 18.6 YDS, 0.4 TD Will Swanson (TE): 1 REC, 6.6 YDS, 0.4 TD

Buffaloes leaders ahead of tonight’s game

The Buffaloes are set to face the Wildcats, with Shedeur Sanders leading the charge. In the previous game, Sanders completed 28 of 35 passes for 290 yards and 3 touchdowns. Travis Hunter’s 9 receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown also stand out. As college football odds are considered, the Buffaloes’ offensive strength is clear, with players like Micah Welch contributing both on the ground and through the air.

Shedeur Sanders (QB): 28 COM/35 ATT, 290 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT

(QB): 28 COM/35 ATT, 290 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT Travis Hunter (WR): 9 REC, 89 YDS, 1 TD

(WR): 9 REC, 89 YDS, 1 TD Will Sheppard (WR): 4 REC, 99 YDS, 1 TD

(WR): 4 REC, 99 YDS, 1 TD Micah Welch (RB): 5 ATT, 26 YDS, 1 TD, 2 REC

(RB): 5 ATT, 26 YDS, 1 TD, 2 REC Dallan Hayden (RB): 11 ATT, 33 YDS, 1 TD

This season, the Buffaloes have showcased their offensive capabilities. Shedeur Sanders averages 27.6 completions on 39.4 attempts, leading to 326 yards and 2.8 touchdowns per game. Travis Hunter has been a key target, averaging 112.2 yards per game. These insights are vital for those exploring college football odds.