The No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns (5-0) will face the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners (4-1) on Saturday, Oct 12, at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. This matchup between two SEC teams has college football odds favoring the Longhorns with a point spread of 14.5. Fans and bettors can look forward to an exciting game as these teams compete in a key conference battle. The game will air on ESPN.

Texas vs Oklahoma CFB Pregame Odds

Pregame college football odds for Saturday’s Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas indicate a competitive matchup. Various NY sportsbooks favor the No. 1 Longhorns on Saturday. FanDuel offers Texas at -720, Oklahoma at +500, and an over/under of 48.5. Caesars presents Texas at -700 and Oklahoma at +500, maintaining an over/under of 48.5. BetMGM lists Texas at -650 and Oklahoma at +450, with an over/under of 48.5. Here is the latest on the odds for Saturday’s game:

FanDuel : Oklahoma +14.5/+500, over/under 48.5

: Oklahoma +14.5/+500, over/under 48.5 BetMGM : Oklahoma +14.5/+450, over/under 48.5

: Oklahoma +14.5/+450, over/under 48.5 Caesars : Oklahoma +14.5/+500, over/under 48.5

: Oklahoma +14.5/+500, over/under 48.5 Fanatics: Oklahoma +14.5/+450, over/under 49.0

Team standings and stats

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to clash in an exciting college football matchup. The Longhorns come into this game with a strong offensive and defensive record, while the Sooners have shown resilience in their recent games. As fans and bettors analyze the college football odds, both teams will be looking to capitalize on their strengths and exploit their opponent’s weaknesses in this much-anticipated faceoff.

Texas Longhorns team stats

The Texas Longhorns secured a victory against Mississippi State in their last game, scoring 35 points. Their impressive offensive display included 199 rushing yards and 324 passing yards. As the Longhorns prepare for their next game, they hold a 5-0 record this season:

Points per game : 45.0

: 45.0 Points allowed per game : 7.0

: 7.0 Passing yards per game : 322.0

: 322.0 Rushing yards per game: 192.0

Oklahoma Sooners team stats

The Oklahoma Sooners emerged victorious in their recent away game against Auburn, with a final score of 27-21. Their balanced attack featured 130 rushing yards and 161 passing yards. As they gear up to face the Longhorns, the Sooners have a 5-0 record this season:

Points per game : 28.6

: 28.6 Points allowed per game : 16.0

: 16.0 Passing yards per game : 169.2

: 169.2 Rushing yards per game: 138.8

Player Stats for Longhorns vs. Sooners

Longhorns leaders ahead of today’s game

The Longhorns have shown impressive performances, with Arch Manning leading the charge in the previous game with solid passing stats. Jaydon Blue has been effective in the running game, while DeAndre Moore Jr. and Isaiah Bond have been key receivers. The team looks strong and is poised to make an impact in the upcoming matchup. Here are the top Longhorns players from the recent game:

Arch Manning (QB): 26 COM/31 ATT, 324 YDS, 2 TD

(QB): 26 COM/31 ATT, 324 YDS, 2 TD Jaydon Blue (RB): 6 ATT, 36 YDS, 1 TD

(RB): 6 ATT, 36 YDS, 1 TD DeAndre Moore Jr. (WR): 4 REC, 103 YDS, 2 TD

(WR): 4 REC, 103 YDS, 2 TD Isaiah Bond (WR): 5 REC, 74 YDS

(WR): 5 REC, 74 YDS Quintrevion Wisner (RB): 13 ATT, 88 YDS

The Longhorns have maintained a balanced attack throughout the season, with Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers at the helm. Jaydon Blue and Jerrick Gibson have been reliable in the backfield, while Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden have been consistent targets. The Longhorns’ top performers are:

Quinn Ewers (QB): 58 COM/79 ATT, 691 YDS, 8 TD, 2 INT

(QB): 58 COM/79 ATT, 691 YDS, 8 TD, 2 INT Jerrick Gibson (RB): 46 ATT, 226 YDS, 3 TD

(RB): 46 ATT, 226 YDS, 3 TD Ryan Wingo (WR): 11 REC, 247 YDS, 2 TD

(WR): 11 REC, 247 YDS, 2 TD Matthew Golden (WR): 18 REC, 223 YDS, 3 TD

(WR): 18 REC, 223 YDS, 3 TD DeAndre Moore Jr. (WR): 8 REC, 126 YDS, 3 TD

Sooners leaders ahead of today’s game

The Sooners have had a mixed performance, with Michael Hawkins Jr. showing potential in the quarterback position. Jovantae Barnes has been a key player in the rushing game, while J.J. Hester and Bauer Sharp have been reliable receivers. The Sooners aim to leverage their strengths in the upcoming game. Here are the top Sooners players from the recent game:

Michael Hawkins Jr. (QB): 10 COM/15 ATT, 161 YDS

(QB): 10 COM/15 ATT, 161 YDS Jovantae Barnes (RB): 18 ATT, 61 YDS, 1 TD

(RB): 18 ATT, 61 YDS, 1 TD J.J. Hester (WR): 3 REC, 86 YDS

(WR): 3 REC, 86 YDS Bauer Sharp (TE): 4 REC, 43 YDS

(TE): 4 REC, 43 YDS Brenen Thompson (WR): 2 REC, 30 YDS

Throughout the season, the Sooners have relied on the arm of Jackson Arnold and the ground game of Jovantae Barnes. Deion Burks and Bauer Sharp have been consistent in the receiving department. The Sooners’ top performers are: