The Washington Commanders are set to face off against the Baltimore Ravens in NFL Week 6. This game is scheduled for Sunday, Oct 13, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Both teams are coming off strong performances in Week 5, with the Commanders boasting a 4-1 record and the Ravens at 3-2.

The Commanders are leading the NFC East, while the Ravens are at the top of the AFC North. NFL odds suggest a competitive matchup, with the Ravens favored by 6.5 points. The over/under for this game is set at 51.5 points, indicating potential for a high-scoring affair. Given their recent form and key player performances, fans and bettors will be keen to see how these teams perform.

Commanders vs Ravens pregame odds

The NFL odds for Sunday’s game are intriguing, with the Ravens favored to win at various online sportsbooks in New York. The point spread is set at Ravens -6.5, while the over/under is 51.5 points. The moneyline odds also reflect the Ravens’ advantage, with Baltimore at -300 and Washington at +260. These odds suggest that the Ravens are expected to win, but the Commanders have shown strong form, making this a potentially close contest. The over/under indicates expectations for a high-scoring game, reflecting both teams’ offensive capabilities. Bettors will be interested in how these odds evolve as game day approaches, especially considering player performances and any last-minute changes.

FanDuel : Commanders +260, Ravens -320, over/under 51.5

: Commanders +260, Ravens -320, over/under 51.5 BetMGM : Commanders +250, Ravens -300, over/under 51.5

: Commanders +250, Ravens -300, over/under 51.5 Caesars : Commanders +240, Ravens -305, over/under 51.5

: Commanders +240, Ravens -305, over/under 51.5 Fanatics: Commanders +240, Ravens -300, over/under 51.5

The odds for the Commanders vs Ravens are subject to change.

Commanders vs Ravens Team Standings & Recent Game Stats

The Commanders have a strong 4-1 record, leading the NFC East. They’ve scored 155 points while allowing 115, showcasing a balanced team performance. Their recent 34-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 highlighted their offensive strength, with 434 total yards.

With a 3-2 record, the Ravens lead the AFC North. They’ve scored 147 points and allowed 126, indicating competitive matchups. Their Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals was a high-scoring affair, with a 41-38 victory and 520 offensive yards. Both teams are performing well, with the Commanders ranked 2nd in the NFC and the Ravens 3rd in the AFC. NFL odds reflect the Ravens’ slight edge, but the Commanders’ recent form suggests a closely contested game.

Player Stats for Commanders vs Ravens

Key players to watch include Commanders’ QB Jayden Daniels, with 238 passing yards and 1 touchdown in Week 5. RB Brian Robinson Jr. is a game-time decision due to a knee injury but has 325 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns this season. Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson had an impressive 348 passing yards and 4 touchdowns in their last game. WR Rashod Bateman, dealing with a groin injury, had 58 yards and a touchdown in Week 5. Both teams have strong offensive contributors, with the Commanders’ Terry McLaurin and Ravens’ Zay Flowers being notable receivers. If Robinson is unavailable, injuries could impact the game, particularly for the Commanders. NFL odds may adjust based on player availability closer to game time.

Commanders vs Ravens Week 6 Injuries

Injuries could play a significant role in this matchup. Commanders’ RB Brian Robinson Jr. is questionable with a knee injury. His absence would impact Washington’s rushing game, potentially elevating Austin Ekeler’s role. Ravens’ WR Rashod Bateman deals with a groin issue but is practiced in a limited capacity. His status will be crucial for Baltimore’s passing attack. Both teams will monitor these situations closely, as player availability could influence game strategy and NFL odds. Bettors should keep an eye on injury reports leading up to the game, as any changes could affect the betting lines and team performance.

Commanders vs Ravens Week 6 News

Recent news highlights key injury updates. Brian Robinson Jr.’s knee issue makes him a game-time decision, impacting Washington’s offense. If he misses the game, Austin Ekeler would likely see increased opportunities. Rashod Bateman’s groin injury is also noteworthy, as his participation could boost Baltimore’s passing game. These updates are crucial for fans and bettors, as player availability directly impacts team performance and NFL odds. Monitoring these situations is essential for those interested in betting on this matchup, as changes could influence the game’s outcome.

Commanders vs Ravens Weather Forecast

Weather conditions for the game are expected to be mild, with a forecasted temperature of 60°F and scattered clouds. Wind speeds are predicted to be around 4 mph, unlikely to significantly affect gameplay. These conditions are favorable for both teams, allowing them to execute their game plans without weather disruptions. Bettors can consider these factors when analyzing NFL odds, as weather can influence game dynamics. Overall, the weather is not expected to play a major role in this matchup, enabling both teams to focus on their strategies and player performances.