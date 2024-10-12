The Cleveland Browns will face the Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Week 6, a matchup that will draw significant attention from fans and bettors alike. The game is scheduled for Sunday, Oct 13, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

With NFL odds heavily favoring the Eagles, who hold a point spread advantage of -9.5, this game promises to be a focal point of the weekend’s football action. Weather forecasts predict few clouds with temperatures consistent at 58°F, ensuring optimal playing conditions. Fans and bettors will closely monitor player performances and team strategies as the game unfolds.

Browns vs Eagles Pregame Odds

According to the NY sportsbooks, the Eagles are favored to win this matchup against the Browns. The point spread is set at -9.5 in favor of the Eagles, indicating a strong belief in their ability to secure a decisive victory. The over/under for the game stands at 42.5 points, reflecting expectations of a moderately high-scoring affair. These NFL odds are mirrored across major sportsbooks, providing enticing bettors opportunities. FanDuel offers the Eagles at -480 and the Browns at +370, maintaining the over/under at 42.5. Caesars presents similar odds, with the Eagles at -480 and the Browns at +360, while BetMGM aligns with a -500 for the Eagles and +375 for the Browns. These consistent NFL odds across platforms highlight the Eagles as the clear favorites, with a strong expectation for them to cover the point spread.

FanDuel : Browns +370, Eagles -480, over/under 42.5

: Browns +370, Eagles -480, over/under 42.5 BetMGM : Browns +375, Eagles -500, over/under 43.0

: Browns +375, Eagles -500, over/under 43.0 Caesars : Browns +360, Eagles -480, over/under 42.5

: Browns +360, Eagles -480, over/under 42.5 Fanatics: Browns +375, Eagles -500, over/under 42.5

The odds for the Browns vs Eagles are subject to change

Browns vs Eagles Team Standings & Recent Game Stats

The Browns enter this game with a 1-4 record, ranking 3rd in the AFC North and holding a conference rank of 13. They have scored 79 points while allowing 121. In their recent game against Washington, they suffered a 34-13 defeat, highlighting defensive vulnerabilities as they allowed 434 offensive yards.

The Eagles, with a 2-2 record, rank third in the NFC East and 10th in the conference. They have scored 86 points and conceded 96. The Eagles did not play in Week 5 since they were on their bye, which provided them with additional rest and preparation time.

This game holds significance for both teams, with the Browns aiming to improve their standing and the Eagles seeking to leverage their home advantage to climb the division ranks. The NFL odds reflect the Eagles’ stronger position, emphasizing their potential to capitalize on the Browns’ defensive struggles.

Player Stats for Browns vs Eagles

Key players will be at the forefront of this matchup. For the Browns, quarterback Deshaun Watson has accumulated 852 passing yards and 5 touchdowns over 5 games, despite a challenging season. In Week 5, Watson contributed 125 passing yards and a touchdown. Jerome Ford, a notable running back, has 20 receptions this season. The Browns will miss Nick Chubb, ruled out with a knee injury, impacting their offensive depth.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has delivered 930 passing yards and 4 touchdowns in 4 games. Wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are expected to return, enhancing the Eagles’ offensive arsenal. Brown has not played since Week 1, while Smith returns after a concussion in Week 3. Their presence will be crucial in exploiting the Browns’ defensive gaps. The NFL odds favor the Eagles, partly due to these key player comebacks, which could significantly shift the game’s dynamics.

Browns vs Eagles Injuries

Injury updates play a pivotal role in shaping NFL odds for this game. The Browns will be without Nick Chubb, who remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list due to a knee injury. His absence continues to impact the Browns’ offensive capabilities, placing additional pressure on Jerome Ford.

The Eagles, however, receive a boost with the anticipated return of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, both having practiced fully and expected to play. Brown’s recovery from a hamstring issue and Smith’s clearance from concussion protocol are positive developments for the Eagles.

These injury dynamics influence the NFL odds, with the Eagles gaining an advantage through the return of key players while the Browns face challenges in compensating for Chubb’s absence.

Browns vs Eagles Week 6 news

Recent news highlights key developments affecting NFL odds for this matchup. Cleveland’s running backs Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines are ruled out for Week 6, remaining on the Physically Unable to Perform list. This decision impacts the Browns’ rushing strategy, with Jerome Ford expected to lead the backfield.

In Philadelphia, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith practiced fully, signaling their return to action. Brown’s absence since Week 1 and Smith’s concussion recovery are crucial updates, bolstering the Eagles’ offensive prospects. These news elements directly impact NFL odds, with the Eagles gaining an edge through player returns while the Browns contend with significant absences. The NFL odds reflect these developments, underscoring the Eagles’ strengthened position as they prepare to host the Browns.

Browns vs Eagles Week 6 Weather Forecast

Weather conditions for the Browns vs. Eagles game are expected to be favorable, with few clouds and a consistent temperature of 58°F. The wind speed is forecasted at 2 mph, minimizing any potential impact on passing and kicking plays. These conditions provide an optimal environment for both teams to execute their game plans without weather-related disruptions. The absence of precipitation and mild temperatures support a smooth gameplay experience, aligning with the NFL odds that anticipate a high-scoring encounter. Both teams can focus on strategic execution without weather concerns, enhancing the quality of play. The NFL odds, reflecting these weather conditions, suggest an exciting matchup with minimal environmental influences, allowing player performances and team strategies to take center stage.