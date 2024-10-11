The Wisconsin Badgers (3-1) will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) on Saturday, Oct 12, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game takes place at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ. College football odds show Rutgers as a -2.5-point favorite. Fans and bettors can anticipate an exciting matchup between these Big Ten teams. Stay informed with the latest college football odds for this upcoming clash. The game will air on Big 10 Network.

Wisconsin vs Rutgers CFB Pregame Odds

College football odds for Saturday’s game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Rutgers Scarlet Knights highlight a competitive matchup. Most NY sports betting apps have a point spread of -2.5 that favors Rutgers. The over/under is set at 43.5, indicating a potentially balanced scoring game. These college football odds suggest a closely contested matchup that could appeal to bettors looking for value in both the moneyline and point spread markets.

FanDuel : Rutgers -2.5, over/under 43.5

BetMGM : Rutgers -1.5, over/under 43.5

Caesars : Rutgers -1.5, over/under 43.5

Fanatics: Rutgers -1.5, over/under 43.5

The odds for Wisconsin vs Rutgers are subject to change.

Team standings & stats

Wisconsin Badgers and Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to face off in an exciting college football matchup. The Badgers come into this game after a dominant 52-6 victory over Purdue, showcasing strong performances in both passing and rushing. Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights will be eager to bounce back after a narrow 7-14 loss to Nebraska. As fans and bettors analyze college football odds, these teams’ recent performances and season stats will play a crucial role in shaping expectations for this upcoming clash.

Wisconsin Badgers team stats

Wisconsin Badgers demonstrated their offensive prowess in their last game with a solid win against Purdue, scoring 52 points. Their balanced attack featured 228 rushing yards and 361 passing yards. The Badgers are currently 3-2 on the season:

Points per game : 27.6

: 27.6 Points allowed per game : 22.6

: 22.6 Passing yards per game : 217.6

: 217.6 Rushing yards per game: 170

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team stats

Rutgers Scarlet Knights are looking to improve after a close defeat against Nebraska, where they managed to score 7 points. The Scarlet Knights’ offense recorded 78 rushing yards and 186 passing yards in their last outing. As they prepare for their next game, their season stats are a focal point for college football odds:

Points per game : 29.4

: 29.4 Points allowed per game : 15.8

: 15.8 Passing yards per game : 189.4

: 189.4 Rushing yards per game: 207.2

Player Stats for Badgers vs. Scarlet Knights

Badgers leaders ahead of Saturday’s game

The Badgers have shown promising performances in recent games, with key players stepping up. Braedyn Locke’s passing game has been crucial, complemented by Tawee Walker’s rushing and Trech Kekahuna’s receiving skills. As college football odds continue to shift, these players could be pivotal in the upcoming matchup against the Scarlet Knights.

Braedyn Locke (QB): 20 COM/31 ATT, 359 YDS, 3 TD, 2 INT

(QB): 20 COM/31 ATT, 359 YDS, 3 TD, 2 INT Tawee Walker (RB): 19 ATT, 94 YDS, 3 TD

(RB): 19 ATT, 94 YDS, 3 TD Trech Kekahuna (WR): 6 REC, 134 YDS, 2 TD

(WR): 6 REC, 134 YDS, 2 TD Vinny Anthony 2 (WR): 2 REC, 66 YDS, 1 TD

(WR): 2 REC, 66 YDS, 1 TD Cade Yacamelli (RB): 5 ATT, 39 YDS, 1 TD

Throughout the season, the Badgers have relied on a balanced attack. Players like Chez Mellusi and Tyler Van Dyke have contributed to the team’s overall performance. Here are the top Badgers performers based on average season stats:

Chez Mellusi (RB): 9.3 ATT, 38.7 YDS, 0.5 TD

(RB): 9.3 ATT, 38.7 YDS, 0.5 TD Tyler Van Dyke (QB): 14.3 COM/22.7 ATT, 140.7 YDS, 0.3 TD

(QB): 14.3 COM/22.7 ATT, 140.7 YDS, 0.3 TD Will Pauling (WR): 3.5 REC, 33.7 YDS, 0.2 TD

(WR): 3.5 REC, 33.7 YDS, 0.2 TD 100.J. Williams (WR): 4 REC, 60 YDS

(WR): 4 REC, 60 YDS Dilin Jones (RB): 7 ATT, 65 YDS

Scarlet Knights leaders ahead of Saturday’s game

The Scarlet Knights have been focusing on strengthening their offensive strategies. Athan Kaliakmanis has been a key figure in their passing game, while Kyle Monangai’s rushing has been consistent. With college football odds in mind, these players could influence the outcome of their faceoff against the Badgers.

Athan Kaliakmanis (QB): 15 COM/37 ATT, 186 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INT

(QB): 15 COM/37 ATT, 186 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INT Kyle Monangai (RB): 19 ATT, 78 YDS

(RB): 19 ATT, 78 YDS Ben Black (WR): 2 REC, 54 YDS, 1 TD

(WR): 2 REC, 54 YDS, 1 TD KJ Duff (WR): 3 REC, 43 YDS

(WR): 3 REC, 43 YDS Dymere Miller (WR): 2 REC, 35 YDS

In the season so far, the Scarlet Knights have shown potential in both rushing and passing. Players like Samuel Brown 5 and Ian Strong have been instrumental. Here are the Scarlet Knights’ top performers based on average season stats: