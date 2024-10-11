The Washington Huskies (4-2) will face the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) on Saturday, October 12, at 12:00 p.m. ET at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, IA. College football odds place the Hawkeyes as -3.0 favorites with an over/under of 42.0. This matchup is part of Week 7 in the 2024 season, showcasing teams from the Big 10.

Washington Huskies vs Iowa Hawkeyes Pregame Odds

The college football odds for Saturday’s game between the Washington Huskies and Iowa Hawkeyes indicate a competitive game. Various NY online sportsbooks have the Hawkeyes as the home favorite. FanDuel offers the Iowa Hawkeyes at -137 on the moneyline with a point spread of -2.5 and an over/under of 41.5. Caesars presents the Iowa Hawkeyes at -155 on the moneyline, featuring a point spread of -3.0 and an over/under of 42.5. BetMGM provides the Iowa Hawkeyes at -145 on the moneyline with a point spread of -2.5 and an over/under of 42.5. These college football odds highlight a closely matched contest, offering intriguing betting opportunities for CFB fans.

The odds for Washington vs Iowa are subject to change.

Team standings and stats

Saturday’s game between the Washington Huskies and the Iowa Hawkeyes is set to be an intense matchup, drawing attention from college football odds analysts and fans alike. The Huskies, coming off a 27-17 victory over Michigan, have shown a balanced offensive attack. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes are looking to bounce back from a tough 35-7 loss to Ohio State. Both teams have demonstrated strengths and weaknesses that will be pivotal in their upcoming clash. As bettors and fans analyze the college football odds, the Huskies’ strong passing game and the Hawkeyes’ rushing prowess will be key factors. This game is crucial for both teams as they aim to improve their standings.

Washington Huskies team stats

Washington Huskies secured a win against Michigan with notable performances in both passing and rushing. Their season stats reflect a potent offense and a solid defense:

Points per game : 25.5

: 25.5 Points allowed per game : 13.2

: 13.2 Passing yards per game : 299.3

: 299.3 Rushing yards per game: 166.5

Iowa Hawkeyes team stats

Iowa Hawkeyes struggled against Ohio State, but their season stats highlight their capabilities, especially in rushing. As they prepare to face the Huskies, these stats will be crucial for college football odds:

Points per game : 27.0

: 27.0 Points allowed per game : 18.0

: 18.0 Passing yards per game : 140.0

: 140.0 Rushing yards per game: 223.8

Player Stats for Huskies vs. Hawkeyes

Huskies leaders ahead of Saturday’s game

The Huskies are poised to make a strong impact in the upcoming faceoff, with key players showing promising performances in recent games. Will Rogers and Jonah Coleman have been crucial, contributing significantly to the team’s offensive stats. As college football odds suggest, their performance could be pivotal in tonight’s game.

Will Rogers (QB): 21 COM/31 ATT, 271 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT

(QB): 21 COM/31 ATT, 271 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT Jonah Coleman (RB): 18 ATT, 80 YDS, 1 TD

(RB): 18 ATT, 80 YDS, 1 TD Giles Jackson (WR): 4 REC, 78 YDS, 1 TD

(WR): 4 REC, 78 YDS, 1 TD Denzel Boston (WR): 5 REC, 80 YDS, 1 TD

(WR): 5 REC, 80 YDS, 1 TD Keleki Latu (TE): 7 REC, 65 YDS

The Huskies have shown a balanced attack throughout the season, with players like Will Rogers and Jonah Coleman leading the charge. Their average stats reflect their consistent performances, significantly influencing college football odds.

Will Rogers (QB): 131 COM/178 ATT, 1625 YDS, 12 TD, 1 INT

(QB): 131 COM/178 ATT, 1625 YDS, 12 TD, 1 INT Jonah Coleman (RB): 90 ATT, 601 YDS, 5 TD

(RB): 90 ATT, 601 YDS, 5 TD Denzel Boston (WR): 35 REC, 492 YDS, 8 TD

(WR): 35 REC, 492 YDS, 8 TD Giles Jackson (WR): 38 REC, 479 YDS, 2 TD

(WR): 38 REC, 479 YDS, 2 TD Jeremiah Hunter (WR): 19 REC, 222 YDS, 1 TD

Hawkeyes leaders ahead of Saturday’s game

For the Hawkeyes, players like Kaleb Johnson and Cade McNamara are expected to be key contributors in their upcoming game. Their performances in recent matches have been instrumental in shaping the college football odds, making them players to watch.

Kaleb Johnson (RB): 15 ATT, 86 YDS, 1 TD

(RB): 15 ATT, 86 YDS, 1 TD Cade McNamara (QB): 14 COM/20 ATT, 98 YDS, 1 INT

(QB): 14 COM/20 ATT, 98 YDS, 1 INT Luke Lachey (TE): 5 REC, 39 YDS

(TE): 5 REC, 39 YDS Reece Vander Zee (WR): 3 REC, 29 YDS

(WR): 3 REC, 29 YDS Jacob Gill (WR): 3 REC, 24 YDS

The Hawkeyes’ season stats show a reliance on their rushing game, with Kaleb Johnson leading the charge. These consistent performances have been crucial in influencing college football odds, making their upcoming game highly anticipated.