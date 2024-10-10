The San Francisco 49ers are set to face the Seattle Seahawks in NFL Week 6. This matchup takes place on Thursday, Oct 10, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA. As the 49ers travel to Seattle, they will be looking to improve their current record of 2-3. Standing at 3-2, the Seahawks will aim to maintain their lead in the NFC West division.

The game will be played outdoors on an artificial surface, with scattered clouds forecasted and temperatures ranging from 58 to 62 degrees. Both teams are preparing for a competitive matchup, with the 49ers looking to bounce back from their Week 5 loss and the Seahawks eager to secure another win at home. NFL odds are being closely watched as fans and bettors anticipate this divisional clash. The game will air on Prime Video.

49ers vs Seahawks TNF pregame odds

The NFL odds for the 49ers vs Seahawks game offer intriguing insights for bettors. The 49ers are favored by 3.5 points in the spread at NY sportsbooks. The over/under for the game stands at 49.0 points, indicating expectations of a high-scoring affair. Moneyline odds show the 49ers as favorites at -188, while for the Seahawks is +157. These odds suggest that the sports betting apps anticipate a close contest between these NFC West rivals. For those interested in specific sportsbook lines, here’s a breakdown:

FanDuel : 49ers spread -3.5/moneyline -190, Seahawks spread +3.5/moneyline +160, over/under 49.5

: 49ers spread -3.5/moneyline -190, Seahawks spread +3.5/moneyline +160, over/under 49.5 BetMGM : 49ers spread -3.5/moneyline -190, Seahawks spread +3.5/moneyline +155, over/under 49.0

: 49ers spread -3.5/moneyline -190, Seahawks spread +3.5/moneyline +155, over/under 49.0 Caesars : 49ers spread -3.5/moneyline -190, Seahawks spread +3.5/moneyline +158, over/under 49.0

: 49ers spread -3.5/moneyline -190, Seahawks spread +3.5/moneyline +158, over/under 49.0 Fanatics: 49ers spread -3.5/moneyline -190, Seahawks spread +3.5/moneyline +160, over/under 49.0

TNF odds for the 49ers vs Seahawks are subject to change

49ers vs Seahawks team standings & recent game stats

The 49ers enter Week 6 with a 2-3 record, placing them third in the NFC West division. They have scored 126 points while allowing 106 points against, with a division rank of 3 and a conference rank of 14. In their last game, the 49ers faced the Arizona Cardinals and narrowly lost 24-23, despite accumulating 384 offensive yards. Their defense allowed 358 yards, highlighting areas for improvement.

On the other hand, the Seahawks hold a 3-2 record and lead the NFC West division. They have scored 122 points and conceded 114 points against, with a division rank of 1 and a conference rank of 4. In Week 5, the Seahawks played against the New York Giants, losing 29-20. They recorded 333 offensive yards but struggled defensively, allowing 420 yards. Both teams will be eager to improve their standings, making this an important divisional matchup with significant implications for playoff positioning. NFL odds reflect the competitive nature of this contest, with both teams having much at stake.

Recent player stats & injuries for 49ers vs Seahawks

Key players for the 49ers include quarterback Brock Purdy, who has accumulated 1,374 passing yards and six touchdowns over five games. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been a consistent target, with 21 receptions this season. Tight end George Kittle has contributed 23 receptions, showcasing his reliability in the passing game. Purdy threw for 244 yards and one touchdown in their last game, while Aiyuk recorded eight receptions.

For the Seahawks, quarterback Geno Smith has thrown for 1,466 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have been key contributors, with 28 and 29 receptions, respectively. In their recent game against the Giants, Smith passed for 284 yards and one touchdown. Injury concerns include 49ers kicker Jake Moody, who is out with a high ankle sprain, and Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy 2, who has been sidelined since Week 3. These injuries could impact team dynamics and NFL odds, especially in critical situations like field goal attempts and defensive plays.

49ers vs Seahawks Week 6 news

Recent developments include the 49ers signing kicker Matthew Wright to replace the injured Jake Moody. With a career field goal percentage of 85.1, Wright will be making his 2024 debut against the Seahawks. This change in special teams could influence NFL odds, particularly in close games where field goals play a crucial role. The 49ers’ defense will face a challenging task against a strong Seahawks offense, ranking seventh in yards per game. Safety Talanoa Hufanga is out, and cornerback Charvarius Ward is questionable, potentially impacting defensive performance. On the Seahawks’ side, tight end Pharaoh Brown has returned to full practice after a groin injury, providing depth behind Noah Fant. These updates are crucial for fans and bettors to consider as they analyze NFL odds and game dynamics.

49ers vs Seahawks TNF weather forecast

Weather conditions for the game in Seattle are expected to be mild, with scattered clouds and temperatures ranging from 58 to 62 degrees Fahrenheit. Wind speeds are forecasted at 8 mph, which should not significantly impact gameplay. These conditions are typical for Seattle and should not pose any major challenges for either team. However, the outdoor setting at Lumen Field can sometimes affect kicking and passing plays, particularly if unexpected weather changes occur. Bettors should keep an eye on updated forecasts as game time approaches, as weather can subtly influence NFL odds and game outcomes.

In conclusion, the 49ers vs Seahawks matchup in NFL Week 6 promises to be a competitive encounter with significant implications for the NFC West standings. Both teams have key players and strategies that will be closely watched by fans and bettors alike. NFL odds provide valuable insights into potential game outcomes, making this a must-watch event for those following the league.