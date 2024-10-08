Sportsbooks
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet and Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets for Phillies vs Mets Game 3

Written By: Editorial Team
Published: Oct 8, 2024
Updated: Oct 8, 2024
Fanatics Sportsbook presents a compelling welcome promo for new users, offering the chance to Bet and Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets without the need for a specific promo code. This promotion is designed to enhance the betting experience by providing additional betting credits, making it a valuable opportunity for bettors looking to maximize their potential returns. The focus is solely on the deposit bonus/primary offer, ensuring bettors understand the direct benefit available to them. This straightforward approach aims to attract users to one of the competitive sportsbook bonuses in the market.

Fanatics Promo: Bet and Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets

Fanatics Sportsbook steps into the sports betting market with a compelling welcome promo, offering new users the chance to bet and get up to $1,000 in bonus bets. No promo code is required; simply click to claim this offer. This deal is specifically designed for new sign-ups, enhancing the sports betting bonus landscape.

To participate, a minimum deposit and bet of $5 are prerequisites. Upon placing the first bet, users qualify for the bonus bets, which are subject to a 7-day expiry period. It’s crucial to note that the bonus bets must be used within this timeframe, or they will be forfeited.

If the initial bet wins or loses, the bonus bets provide an additional chance to engage with the sportsbook. Withdrawals can be processed immediately for any winnings derived from wagering the bonus bets, ensuring a straightforward path to enjoying your gains.

How To Claim Up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets at Fanatics Sportsbook

First, access the NY sportsbook bonus by clicking on a promotional link. Register for a new account by providing necessary details like name, address, phone number, email, and Social Security Number. These steps are essential for identity verification and security.

Then, proceed to deposit a minimum of $5 into your account. This is the initial requirement to qualify for the welcome promo. Place your first bet with a minimum of $5.

Finally, after the bet concludes, utilize any earned bonus bets within 7 days. These bonus bets are available for any wager at Fanatics Sportsbook. Remember, the promo does not require a specific code, simply click to claim the promo.

Phillies vs. Mets NLDS Game 3 odds at Fanatics

For an eagerly awaited MLB matchup, the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets are both listed at -110 on the moneyline at Fanatics Sportsbook, indicating an evenly matched game with each team having a roughly 52% chance of winning. The over/under for this game is set at 7.0, with the over at -115 and the under at -105, suggesting expectations for a moderately scoring game. The NLDS Game 3 odds for Phillies vs Mets are subject to change.

Fanatics Sportsbook stands out with its sports betting promo, including a ‘Bet and Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets’ for new users. This is a prime opportunity for MLB bettors and fans to engage in the action of today’s Phillies vs. Mets Game 3.

Don’t miss out on this chance to enhance your betting experience with Fanatics Sportsbook. Click to claim your promo now!

About the Author

Editorial Team

The NY Sports Day Editorial Team delivers everything you need to know about legal gambling in New York. From sports betting to online casinos, the Editorial Team has the experience and knowledge you can trust. The content writing process for the NY Sports Day Editorial Team utilizes the powerful dichotomy of AI and humans. An AI application assists with culminating data, while real-life humans oversee the contextualization, editing and fact-checking process. No content is published before human eyes first scrutinize it with a fine-tooth comb to ensure accuracy, reliability, and trustworthiness.

