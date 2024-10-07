The Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians in today’s ALDS Game 2. The game is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. ET at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Detroit enters with a moneyline of -130, while Cleveland is at +110. The game will take place under broken clouds with a forecasted high of 57°F. MLB odds are a key focus for bettors and fans ahead of this postseason clash. The Guardians led the series 1-0.

Tigers vs. Guardians pregame ALDS Game 2 odds (10/07/24)

Odds are set for today’s ALDS Game 2 between the Tigers and the Guardians, with various NY sportsbooks offering moneyline, runline, and over/under odds. Most of the sports betting apps label the Tigers as the favorites, setting the moneyline at around -130. The over/under is set at 6.0 runs. The Tigers are anticipated to cover a runline of -1.5, indicating their stronger position in this matchup.

FanDuel : Tigers -130, Guardians +110, over/under 6.0

: Tigers -130, Guardians +110, over/under 6.0 BetMGM : Tigers -130, Guardians +110, over/under 6.0

: Tigers -130, Guardians +110, over/under 6.0 Caesars : Tigers -130, Guardians +110, over/under 6.0

: Tigers -130, Guardians +110, over/under 6.0 Fanatics: Tigers -130, Guardians +110, over/under 6.0

Odds are subject to change for Tigers vs. Guardians.

Tigers vs. Guardians projected starting lineups today’s ALDS Game 2

Tigers starting lineup

3B Matt Vierling (R) DH Justyn-Henry Malloy (R) LF Riley Greene (L) 2B Andy Ibáñez (R) RF Wenceel Pérez (S) 1B Spencer Torkelson (R) CF Parker Meadows (L) C Jake Rogers (R) SS Trey Sweeney (L)

Guardians starting lineup

LF Steven Kwan (L) DH David Fry (R) 3B José Ramírez (S) 1B Josh Naylor (L) CF Lane Thomas (R) 2B Andrés Giménez (L) RF Jhonkensy Noel (R) C Bo Naylor (L) SS Brayan Rocchio (S)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Tigers vs. Guardians probable starters for Monday

Note: Matthew Boyd’s playoff stats aren’t available since this is his first start.

Starters Postseason W-L Postseason ERA Postseason WHIP Postseason K% Postseason BB% (DET) Tarik Skubal (L) 1-0 0.00 0.83 26.1% 4.3% (CLE) Matthew Boyd (L) -- -- -- -- --

Tigers vs. Guardians Injuries for Monday

Detroit Tigers’ Javier Báez is out with a right hip injury and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season. Alex Faedo is also out due to a right shoulder strain. Brendan White and Sawyer Gipson-Long are sidelined for the season with elbow injuries. Tarik Skubal is probable despite hamstring cramps.

Cleveland Guardians’ Sam Hentges is out with left shoulder inflammation. Due to elbow injuries, Shane Bieber and Trevor Stephan are out for the season. James Karinchak is battling right shoulder inflammation.

Team standings and stats for today’s Game 2

Detroit Tigers postseason & regular season stats

The Detroit Tigers hold a 2-1 record in the postseason. They average 2.7 runs per game and a batting average of .214. So far this season, the Tigers have secured 2 stolen bases and hit 1 home run. Their team ERA stands at 3.46, and they have recorded 23 pitching strikeouts. Their last game resulted in a loss against the Cleveland Guardians, with the Tigers hitting a batting average of .138, signaling a struggle in offensive performance.

Tigers postseason stats

Runs per game : 2.7

: 2.7 Team average : .214

: .214 Team home runs : 1.0

: 1.0 Team Stolen bases : 2.0

: 2.0 Team ERA : 3.46

: 3.46 Team pitching strikeouts: 23

Tigers regular season stats

Runs per game : 4.2

: 4.2 Team average : .234

: .234 Team home runs : 162

: 162 Team stolen bases : 76

: 76 Team ERA : 3.63

: 3.63 Team pitching strikeouts: 1354

Cleveland Guardians postseason & regular season stats

The Cleveland Guardians have started their MLB postseason with a win, holding a 1-0 record. They are averaging 7.0 runs per game with a batting average of .250. They have hit 1 home run and managed 2 stolen bases. Their pitching is strong with an ERA of 0.00, and they’ve recorded 13 pitching strikeouts. The Guardians have demonstrated dominance in their lone outing this season, hitting against the Detroit Tigers with efficiency and showing a strong pitching presence.

Guardians postseason stats

Runs per game : 7.0

: 7.0 Team average : .250

: .250 Team home runs : 1.0

: 1.0 Team Stolen bases : 2.0

: 2.0 Team ERA : 0.00

: 0.00 Team pitching strikeouts: 13

Guardians regular season stats

Runs per game : 4.4

: 4.4 Team average : .238

: .238 Team home runs : 185

: 185 Team stolen bases : 148

: 148 Team ERA : 3.60

: 3.60 Team pitching strikeouts: 1410

Player Stats for Tigers vs. Guardians

For today’s MLB game, the Tigers and Guardians face off with significant injuries affecting both teams. Reese Olson and Zach McKinstry will be critical for the Tigers, while David Fry and Steven Kwan are pivotal for the Guardians. Fry’s impressive .667 batting average for the season and Kwan’s scoring capabilities add depth to Cleveland’s gameplay. Recent news indicates that injuries will play a crucial role in determining outcomes, potentially altering team performance and strategy.

Detroit Tigers playoff leaders ahead of today’s ALDS Game 2

The Tigers will rely on Zach McKinstry’s hitting and Jake Rogers’ consistency throughout today’s MLB matchup. Parker Meadows leads with home runs and runs, indicating aggressive base-running strategies and potential power hitting.

AVG Leader: Jake Rogers .300

Jake Rogers .300 HR Leader: Parker Meadows 1

Parker Meadows 1 RBI Leader: Andy Ibáñez 3

Andy Ibáñez 3 Runs Leader: Parker Meadows 2

Parker Meadows 2 SB Leader: Parker Meadows 1

Detroit Tigers regular season leaders

AVG Leader: Riley Greene .262

Riley Greene .262 HR Leader: Riley Greene 24

Riley Greene 24 RBI Leader: Riley Greene 74

Riley Greene 74 Runs Leader: Riley Greene 82

Riley Greene 82 SB Leader: Zach McKinstry 16

Cleveland Guardians playoff leaders ahead of today’s ALDS Game 2

With key players like David Fry and José Ramírez, the Guardians will aim to maintain offensive momentum. Fry leads the lineup with his high batting average, while Lane Thomas will look to drive in runs and hit long balls.

AVG Leader: David Fry .667

David Fry .667 HR Leader: Lane Thomas 1

Lane Thomas 1 RBI Leader: Lane Thomas 3

Lane Thomas 3 Runs Leader: Steven Kwan 2

Steven Kwan 2 SB Leader: Andrés Giménez 1

Cleveland Guardians regular season leaders