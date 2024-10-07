The Kansas City Royals will face the New York Yankees in today’s Game 2 of the ALDS. The game is scheduled for 7:38 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Yankees odds have them as favorites with a money line of -152, while the Royals stand at +130. The game will be broadcast on TBS. Weather forecasts predict scattered clouds with a high of 71°F. The Yankees have a 1-0 series heading into today’s game.

Royals vs. Yankees ALDS Game 2 odds (10/07/24)

Today’s game between the Royals and Yankees offers MLB bettors various NY sports betting opportunities. The Yankees are favored over the Royals in today’s MLB matchup. The Yankees odds at various sportsbooks suggest a moderate scoring game with an over/under of 7.5 runs. Most betting lines favor the Yankees with a -1.5 run line. The moneyline odds indicate the Yankees as the team to beat.

FanDuel : Yankees -152, Royals +128, over/under 7.5

: Yankees -152, Royals +128, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Yankees -150, Royals +125, over/under 7.5

: Yankees -150, Royals +125, over/under 7.5 Caesars : Yankees -155, Royals +130, over/under 7.5

: Yankees -155, Royals +130, over/under 7.5 Fanatics: Yankees -160, Royals +130, over/under 7.5

Odds are subject to change for Royals vs. Yankees

Royals vs. Yankees projected starting lineups today

Royals starting lineup

2B Maikel Garcia (R) SS Bobby Witt Jr. (R) 1B Vinnie Pasquantino (L) DH Salvador Perez (R) RF Hunter Renfroe (R) C Freddy Fermin (R) 3B Paul DeJong (R) LF Dairon Blanco (R) CF Garrett Hampson (R)

Yankees starting lineup

2B Gleyber Torres (R) RF Juan Soto (L) CF Aaron Judge (R) DH Giancarlo Stanton (R) 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) SS Anthony Volpe (R) C Jose Trevino (R) 1B Ben Rice (L) LF Alex Verdugo (L)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Royals vs. Yankees probable starters for Monday

Postseason pitching stats

Starters Postseason W-L Postseason ERA Postseason WHIP Postseason K% Postseason BB% (KC) Cole Ragans (L) 1-0 0.00 0.67 36.4% 0.0 (NYY) Carlos Rodón (L) -- -- -- -- --

Regular season pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (KC) Cole Ragans (L) 11-9 3.14 1.14 28.4% 8.5% (NYY) Carlos Rodón (L) 16-9 3.96 1.22 25.5% 7.5%

Royals vs. Yankees Injuries for Monday

Royals: Will Smith (RP) is out with back spasms, expected to return in October. Chris Stratton (RP) is out with a forearm strain. Hunter Harvey (RP) is out for the season with mid-back tightness. Josh Taylor (RP) is out with a biceps nerve injury, expected back in October. Cole Ragans (SP) is probable with calf cramps, expected to start.

Yankees: Anthony Rizzo (1B) is out with a fractured finger and won’t play in the Divisional Series. DJ LeMahieu (3B) is out with hip impingement. Lou Trivino (RP) and Jonathan Loáisiga (RP) are out for the season with elbow injuries. Tyler Lyons (RP) is on the restricted list.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Kansas City Royals postseason & regular season team stats

The Kansas City Royals enter today’s game with a 2-1 postseason record. Despite a loss to the Yankees in their most recent outing, the Royals maintain a competitive edge. They are strategically positioned with a batting average of .232 and an ERA of 2.42. Their home run and stolen base counts stand at 1 and 3, respectively, with recent game performance displaying 11 strikeouts against the Yankees.

Royals postseason stats

Runs per game : 2.7

: 2.7 Team average : .232

: .232 Team home runs : 1

: 1 Team stolen bases : 3

: 3 Team ERA : 2.42

: 2.42 Team pitching strikeouts: 33

Royals regular season stats

Runs per game : 4.5

: 4.5 Team average : .248

: .248 Team home runs : 170

: 170 Team stolen bases : 134

: 134 Team ERA : 3.75

: 3.75 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,339

New York Yankees postseason & regular season team stats

The New York Yankees commenced their MLB postseason with a 1-0 record, having notched a commanding victory over the Royals. Currently they showcase a batting average of .273 and an ERA of 3.00. Their offensive momentum, indicated by a run tally of 6 per game, is a significant factor to watch in their upcoming face-off.

Yankees postseason stats

Runs per game : 6.0

: 6.0 Team average : .273

: .273 Team home runs : 1

: 1 Team stolen bases : 1

: 1 Team ERA : 3.00

: 3.00 Team pitching strikeouts: 7

Yankees regular season stats

Runs per game : 5.0

: 5.0 Team average : .248

: .248 Team home runs : 237

: 237 Team stolen bases : 88

: 88 Team ERA : 3.76

: 3.76 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,457

Player Stats for Royals vs. Yankees

MJ Melendez and Yuli Gurriel are the key players to consider in today’s MLB game. Melendez has already hit a home run this season for the Royals, while Gurriel leads with three runs against the Yankees. On the Yankees side, Gleyber Torres has been impactful with two home runs and runs batted in, showcasing his significance. Recent news indicates that Nestor Cortes of the Yankees is undergoing a potential return assessment, which could impact the team’s pitching strategy.

Kansas City Royals playoff leaders ahead of today’s ALDS Game 2

Michael Massey stands out as the Royals’ batting average leader at .385, while MJ Melendez tops the home run statistics. The Royals will rely on Garrett Hampson’s contributions for RBIs today. These players are pivotal for the team’s offensive strategy. Additional insights reflect the Royals’ capabilities:

AVG Leader: Michael Massey .385

Michael Massey .385 HR Leader: MJ Melendez 1

MJ Melendez 1 RBI Leader: Garrett Hampson 2

Garrett Hampson 2 Runs Leader: Yuli Gurriel 3

Yuli Gurriel 3 SB Leader: Maikel Garcia 2

Kansas City Royals regular season leaders

AVG Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. .332

Bobby Witt Jr. .332 HR Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 32

Bobby Witt Jr. 32 RBI Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 109

Bobby Witt Jr. 109 Runs Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 125

Bobby Witt Jr. 125 SB Leader: Maikel Garcia 37

New York Yankees playoff leaders ahead of today’s ALDS Game 2

Alex Verdugo’s impressive .667 average poises the Yankees as their top performer. Gleyber Torres is not only leading in home runs but is also contributing significantly in RBIs and runs, making him central to today’s game plan. The Yankees expect these leaders to execute efficiently:

AVG Leader: Alex Verdugo .667

Alex Verdugo .667 HR Leader: Gleyber Torres 1

Gleyber Torres 1 RBI Leader: Gleyber Torres 2

Gleyber Torres 2 Runs Leader: Gleyber Torres 2

Gleyber Torres 2 SB Leader: Jazz Chisholm Jr. 1

New York Yankees regular season leaders