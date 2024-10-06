The Green Bay Packers are set to face the Los Angeles Rams in NFL Week 5. This matchup is scheduled for Sunday, Oct 6, with kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Packers enter the game with a 2-2 record, while the Rams are 1-3. This NFC showdown features teams with contrasting records and aspirations. The Packers, led by quarterback Jordan Love, are looking to bounce back after a narrow loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. Meanwhile, the Rams, under the guidance of Matthew Stafford, aim to recover from their defeat against the Chicago Bears. With NFL odds playing a crucial role in betting, fans, and bettors are keenly watching this game to see how the odds unfold.

Packers vs Rams Pregame Odds

NFL odds at NY online sportsbooks are a key focus for bettors in this matchup. The Packers are favored with a -3.0 point spread, indicating expectations of a close game. The over/under is set at 48.5 points, suggesting a potentially high-scoring affair. Moneyline odds show the Packers at -168 and the Rams at 141, reflecting the Packers’ slight edge. These odds are crucial for bettors analyzing the game.

FanDuel : Rams +3.0, over/under 48.5

: Rams +3.0, over/under 48.5 BetMGM : Rams +3.0, over/under 48.5

: Rams +3.0, over/under 48.5 Caesars : Rams +3.0, over/under 48.5

: Rams +3.0, over/under 48.5 Fanatics: Rams +3.0, over/under 48.5

The odds for the Packers vs Rams are subject to change

Packers vs Rams Team Standings and Recent Game Stats

The Packers hold a 2-2 record, ranking 3rd in the NFC North. They have scored 104 points while allowing 89, with a recent 29-31 loss to the Vikings. Their offense produced 465 yards, with Jordan Love throwing for 389 yards and 4 touchdowns. At 1-3, the Rams are 4th in the NFC West. They have scored 75 points and conceded 115. In their last game, they lost 18-24 to the Bears, gaining 322 offensive yards. Matthew Stafford threw for 224 yards. The Packers’ average points per game is 26, compared to the Rams’ 18.75. NFL odds reflect the Packers’ stronger position.

Recent Player Stats and Injuries for Packers vs Rams

Jordan Love leads the Packers with 649 passing yards and 6 touchdowns this season. In Week 4, he had 389 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. Jayden Reed has 17 receptions, while Tucker Kraft has 12. The Rams’ Matthew Stafford has 978 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. Kyren Williams is a key player with 13 receptions. Tutu Atwell, a wide receiver, has 11 receptions. Injury concerns include Romeo Doubs, who missed practice for personal reasons, and Luke Musgrave, sidelined with an ankle issue. NFL odds may be influenced by these player conditions.

Packers vs Rams Injuries for Week 5

The Packers face potential absences with Romeo Doubs missing practice due to personal reasons. His status remains uncertain for the game. Luke Musgrave is sidelined with an ankle injury, affecting the Packers’ tight end options. These absences could impact Green Bay’s offensive strategy. The Rams have no significant injury concerns, with key players expected to participate. The NFL odds might shift based on final injury reports, especially if Doubs or Musgrave are ruled out. Bettors should monitor these developments closely as they could influence game dynamics.

Packers vs Rams Week 5 News

Recent news highlights Romeo Doubs’ absence from Packers practice due to personal matters. His availability for the game remains uncertain. Bo Melton may see increased involvement if Doubs is unavailable. Luke Musgrave’s ankle injury keeps him sidelined, affecting the Packers’ tight end depth. Tucker Kraft’s emergence as the primary tight end is noteworthy. For the Rams, Tutu Atwell’s consistent performance positions him as a solid flex option in fantasy formats. With Cooper Kupp out, Atwell’s role expands against a Packers defense allowing significant points to receivers. Kyren Williams remains a key player, expected to lead the Rams’ backfield against Green Bay.