The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a highly anticipated matchup during NFL Week 5. This game is scheduled for Sunday, Oct 6, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Cowboys, representing the NFC East, have a current record of 2-2, while the Steelers, from the AFC North, hold a 3-1 record. This matchup is pivotal for both teams as they aim to strengthen their standings in their respective conferences. The Steelers are leading their division, while the Cowboys are in second place. With clear skies and a forecast temperature of 80°F, weather conditions seem favorable for the game. NFL odds indicate a close contest, with both teams having strengths to leverage.

Cowboys vs Steelers Pregame Odds

NFL odds for this game suggest a competitive showdown. The Steelers are currently favored by 2.5 points on the point spread. The over/under for the game stands at 44.0 points, indicating expectations of a moderate-scoring affair. The moneyline odds show the Steelers as favorites, with a line of -143, while the Cowboys are at +120. Various sportsbooks in New York have provided their odds for this game:

FanDuel : Cowboys +2.5, over/under 43.5

: Cowboys +2.5, over/under 43.5 BetMGM : Cowboys +2.5, over/under 44.0

: Cowboys +2.5, over/under 44.0 Caesars : Cowboys +2.5, over/under 44.0

: Cowboys +2.5, over/under 44.0 Fanatics: Cowboys +2.5, over/under 44.0

The odds for the Cowboys vs Steelers are subject to change

Cowboys vs Steelers Standings and Recent Game Stats

The Cowboys enter this game with a 2-2 record, ranking second in the NFC East. They have scored 97 points and allowed 104, giving them a 0.5 win percentage. Their recent victory against the Giants saw them score 20 points, with Dak Prescott contributing two passing touchdowns. The Steelers, on the other hand, lead the AFC North with a 3-1 record. They have scored 75 points while allowing 53, maintaining a 0.75 win percentage. In their last game, the Steelers lost to the Colts, scoring 24 points. Justin Fields threw for 312 yards and one touchdown in that game. With both teams having competitive records, this matchup is crucial for their playoff aspirations. NFL odds suggest a close contest, with both teams having strengths to leverage.

Recent Player Stats and Injuries for Dallas vs Pittsburgh

Key players for the Cowboys include Dak Prescott, who has thrown for 1,072 yards and six touchdowns in the season. CeeDee Lamb has been a reliable target with 20 receptions. In their last game, Prescott threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns. The Steelers’ Justin Fields has thrown for 830 yards and three touchdowns this season. George Pickens has been a standout receiver with 20 receptions. In their recent loss to the Colts, Fields threw for 312 yards and one touchdown. Injuries could impact the Steelers, with Jaylen Warren ruled out for the game. NFL odds may shift based on these player performances and injury updates.

Cowboys vs Steelers Week 5 Injuries

The Steelers face a significant injury concern with running back Jaylen Warren ruled out for the second consecutive week due to a knee issue. This absence could affect their offensive strategy, relying more on Najee Harris, who is expected to see increased volume. Cordarrelle Patterson is also dealing with an ankle injury, casting doubt on his availability. These injuries could influence the NFL odds, as the Steelers may need to adjust their game plan without key contributors. The Cowboys, however, do not have significant injury concerns that could impact their lineup for this game. Bettors should monitor these developments closely as they could impact the outcome.

Cowboys vs Steelers News for SNF Week 5

Recent news highlights the Cowboys’ defense facing a challenging matchup against the Steelers’ conservative offense. Justin Fields has been in good form, accounting for six touchdowns and one turnover in the past three games. This matchup poses a test for the Cowboys’ defense, which has been inconsistent this season. Meanwhile, Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey faces a tough matchup but remains a top fantasy option. Despite the challenging conditions, Aubrey is expected to perform well. NFL odds may reflect these insights as bettors assess the impact of these factors on the game’s outcome.

Cowboys vs Steelers Sunday Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for the game predicts clear skies with a temperature of 80°F. Wind speeds are expected to be around 10 mph, which should not significantly impact gameplay. These conditions are favorable for both teams, allowing them to execute their game plans without weather-related disruptions. NFL odds may not be heavily influenced by weather conditions in this case, as they are expected to be ideal for football.