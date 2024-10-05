The Kansas City Royals will face the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS on Oct 5 at Yankee Stadium in New York. The game is scheduled for 6:38 p.m. The Yankees enter with a money line of -203, while the Royals are at 173. The matchup is set to occur under a few clouds with a forecasted high of 78°F. Bettors can explore the Yankees odds for potential outcomes. This is the first game in a best-of-5 series.

Royals vs. Yankees ALDS Game 1 odds (10/05/24)

The Yankees are strong favorites against the Royals in tonight’s matchup. With odds indicating a significant advantage for the Yankees, sportsbooks in New York suggest a likely win for the home team. The over/under for this game varies slightly between sportsbooks, reflecting expectations for a moderately low-scoring encounter. Here are the latest Yankees odds for tonight’s game:

FanDuel : Yankees -205, Royals +172, over/under 7.5

: Yankees -205, Royals +172, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Yankees -200, Royals +165, over/under 7.5

: Yankees -200, Royals +165, over/under 7.5 Caesars : Yankees -205, Royals +170, over/under 7.5

: Yankees -205, Royals +170, over/under 7.5 Fanatics: Yankees -210, Royals +175, over/under 7.5

Odds are subject to change for Royals vs Yankees

Royals vs. Yankees projected starting lineups today

Royals starting lineup

2B Michael Massey (L) SS Bobby Witt Jr. (R) DH Vinnie Pasquantino (L) C Salvador Perez (R) 1B Yuli Gurriel (R) LF MJ Melendez (L) RF Hunter Renfroe (R) CF Kyle Isbel (L) 3B Maikel Garcia (R)

Yankees starting lineup

2B Gleyber Torres (R) RF Juan Soto (L) CF Aaron Judge (R) C Austin Wells (L) DH Giancarlo Stanton (R) 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) 1B Anthony Rizzo (L) SS Anthony Volpe (R) LF Alex Verdugo (L)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Royals vs. Yankees probable starters for Saturday

The stats for tonight’s starting pitchers are from the regular season.

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (KC) Michael Wacha (R) 13-8 3.35 1.19 20.9% 6.5% (NYY) Gerrit Cole (R) 8-5 3.41 1.13 24.4% 7.2%

Royals vs. Yankees Injuries for Saturday

Royals injuries

Will Smith is out with back spasms and on the 15-day injured list, expected back in October. Hunter Harvey is also out for the season with mid-back tightness. Chris Stratton is out with a forearm strain.

Yankees injuries

Anthony Rizzo is doubtful with a fractured finger, which will impact his availability for the Divisional Series. DJ LeMahieu is out with a hip impingement. Lou Trivino and Jonathan Loáisiga are out for the season with elbow injuries.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Kansas City Royals team stats

The Royals eliminated the Baltimore Orioles in the AL Wild Card series. For the regular season, KC was second in the AL Central and an 86-76 record for the season. Their most recent outing saw a 2-0 victory against the Orioles. Kansas City’s regular season stats include:

Runs per game : 4.5

: 4.5 Team average : .248

: .248 Team home runs : 170

: 170 Team stolen bases : 134

: 134 Team ERA : 3.75

: 3.75 Team pitching strikeouts: 1339

New York Yankees team stats

Winning the AL East, the New York Yankees finished the regular season with a 94-68 record. The Yankees odds remain strong with 5 wins in their last 10 games, recently defeating the Pirates 4-0. New York’s season stats include:

Runs per game : 5.0

: 5.0 Team average : .248

: .248 Team home runs : 237

: 237 Team stolen bases : 88

: 88 Team ERA : 3.76

: 3.76 Team pitching strikeouts: 1457

Player Stats for Royals vs. Yankees

Vinnie Pasquantino and Michael Massey have shown recent form for the Royals with multiple hits in their last game against the Orioles. On the other hand, the Yankees have seen strong performances from Gleyber Torres, who has been effective with two doubles in his recent outing against the Pirates. As the teams prepare to face off, bettors should consider the Yankees odds, given their consistent play from key players like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto this season.

Royals Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Bobby Witt Jr. stands out for the Royals, leading in several categories, including batting average and home runs. His consistent performance has been pivotal for Kansas City’s offense. Maikel Garcia also contributes significantly with his speed on the bases. Recent games have seen contributions from players like Kyle Isbel and Michael Massey, who have added depth to the lineup.

AVG Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. .332

Bobby Witt Jr. .332 HR Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 32

Bobby Witt Jr. 32 RBI Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 109

Bobby Witt Jr. 109 Runs Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 125

Bobby Witt Jr. 125 SB Leader: Maikel Garcia 37

Yankees Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Aaron Judge continues to be a powerhouse for the Yankees, leading in home runs and RBIs. Juan Soto has been a key player with the most runs scored, while Jazz Chisholm Jr. is notable for his base-stealing ability. Recent performances by Gleyber Torres and Trent Grisham have also been crucial in maintaining the Yankees’ competitive edge.