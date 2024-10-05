The San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS on Oct 5, at 8:38 p.m. ET, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The game will air on FS1. As for the betting odds, the Dodgers hold a money line of -137, while the Padres are at +118. The weather forecast calls for a clear sky with a high of 90°F.

Padres vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 1 odds (10/05/24)

Today’s MLB game between the Padres and Dodgers presents several betting options. The Dodgers are favored across major New York sportsbooks like FanDuel, Caesars, and BetMGM, with moneyline odds around -135. The over/under is set consistently at 7.5, providing another angle for bettors. Here is the latest odds for tonight’s Game 1:

FanDuel : Dodgers -138, Padres +118, over/under 7.5

: Dodgers -138, Padres +118, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Dodgers -135, Padres +115, over/under 7.5

: Dodgers -135, Padres +115, over/under 7.5 Caesars : Dodgers -135, Padres +115, over/under 7.5

: Dodgers -135, Padres +115, over/under 7.5 Fanatics: Dodgers -140, Padres +115, over/under 7.5

Odds are subject to change for Padres vs. Dodgers.

Padres vs. Dodgers projected starting lineups today

Padres starting lineup

DH Luis Arraez (L) RF Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) LF Jurickson Profar (S) 3B Manny Machado (R) CF Jackson Merrill (L) SS Xander Bogaerts (R) 2B Jake Cronenworth (L) 1B Donovan Solano (R) C Kyle Higashioka (R)

Dodgers starting lineup

DH Shohei Ohtani (L) RF Mookie Betts (R) 1B Freddie Freeman (L) LF Teoscar Hernández (R) 3B Max Muncy (L) C Will Smith (R) 2B Gavin Lux (L) SS Miguel Rojas (R) CF Kevin Kiermaier (L)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Padres vs. Dodgers probable starters for Saturday

The stats for tonight’s starting pitchers are from the regular season.

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (SD) Dylan Cease (R) 14-11 3.47 1.07 28.6% 8.3% (LAD) Yoshinobu Yamamoto (R) 7-2 3.00 1.11 28.1% 5.5%

Padres vs. Dodgers Injuries for Saturday

Padres: Joe Musgrove is questionable with right elbow tightness and is uncertain about his next start. Ha-Seong Kim and Luis Patiño are out for the season with shoulder and elbow injuries. Mason McCoy is expected to return in October from back inflammation.

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw is out with a toe injury but is expected to return in October. Kevin Kiermaier is questionable for the Divisional Series due to a dislocated finger.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

San Diego Padres team stats

The San Diego Padres just beat the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card series. Now come the rival Dodgers. For the regular season, San Diego finished 2nd in the NL West and had a record of 93-69. The Padres’ regular season stats include:

Runs per game : 4.7

: 4.7 Team average : .263

: .263 Team home runs : 190

: 190 Team stolen bases : 120

: 120 Team ERA : 3.86

: 3.86 Team pitching strikeouts: 1453

Los Angeles Dodgers team stats

Winning the NL West, the Los Angeles Dodgers have a strong record of 98-64. They come off a win against the Colorado Rockies and boast an 8-2 record over their last ten games. Dodgers’ regular season stats include:

Runs per game : 5.2

: 5.2 Team average : .258

: .258 Team home runs : 233

: 233 Team stolen bases : 136

: 136 Team ERA : 3.92

: 3.92 Team pitching strikeouts: 1390

Player Stats for Padres vs. Dodgers

Manny Machado and Shohei Ohtani are key players to watch in this matchup. Machado, a powerhouse for the Padres, has been a significant contributor with his home runs and RBIs. On the Dodgers’ side, Ohtani dominates across multiple categories, making him a critical factor in the game’s MLB odds. Recent news highlights the Dodgers’ strategic pitching decisions, with Yamamoto and Flaherty set to lead the charge in the NLDS, while Freeman’s condition remains a concern.

Padres Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Manny Machado stands out for the Padres, leading in home runs and RBIs, reflecting his impact on the team’s offensive strength. Fernando Tatis Jr. also adds depth with his consistent hitting. Kyle Higashioka and Jackson Merrill have shown promise in recent games, contributing to the Padres’ lineup depth.

AVG Leader: Luis Arraez .314

Luis Arraez .314 HR Leader: Manny Machado 29

Manny Machado 29 RBI Leader: Manny Machado 105

Manny Machado 105 Runs Leader: Jurickson Profar 94

Jurickson Profar 94 SB Leader: Ha-Seong Kim 22

Dodgers Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Shohei Ohtani is a standout for the Dodgers, leading in batting average, home runs, and RBIs, making him a crucial player for MLB odds. Chris Taylor and Austin Barnes have also contributed effectively in recent games. The Dodgers’ pitching strategy, featuring Yamamoto and Flaherty, aims to strengthen their playoff push.