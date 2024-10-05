The New York Jets will face the Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 5. The game is scheduled for Sunday, Oct 6, at 9:30 a.m. ET and will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK. The Jets currently hold a record of 2-2 and aim to improve their standings in the AFC East. Meanwhile, the Vikings are undefeated with a 4-0 record and lead the NFC North.

This game is crucial for both teams as they seek to solidify their positions. The Jets odds are a key focus for bettors, with the team looking to bounce back after a narrow loss to the Denver Broncos. Fans and bettors are keenly observing the Jets odds as they prepare for this challenging matchup against a formidable Vikings squad.

Jets vs Vikings pregame odds

The Vikings are favored with a point spread of -2.5, indicating their strong performance this season. The over/under for the game is set at 40.5 points, reflecting the potential for a competitive and closely contested game. Their recent play and the Vikings’ undefeated record influence the odds for Sunday’s game. Bettors are considering the Jets’ potential to cover the spread, given their competitive play despite recent challenges. The over/under line suggests expectations of a moderate-scoring game, with both teams having shown defensive strengths. Key NY sportsbooks provide varying odds for this matchup:

FanDuel : Jets +2.5, over/under 40.5

: Jets +2.5, over/under 40.5 BetMGM : Jets +2.5, over/under 40.5

: Jets +2.5, over/under 40.5 Caesars : Jets +2.5, over/under 40.5

: Jets +2.5, over/under 40.5 Fanatics: Jets +2.5, over/under 40.5

The odds for the Jets vs Vikings in London are subject to change

Jets vs Vikings Team Standings and Recent Game Stats

The New York Jets hold a 2-2 record, standing second in the AFC East with a conference rank of 5. They have scored 76 points while allowing 62, indicating a balanced performance. The Jets’ recent game against the Denver Broncos ended in a narrow 9-10 loss, where they struggled offensively with just 248 yards. The Jets odds reflect their need to improve offensive output against a strong Vikings defense.

The Minnesota Vikings, on the other hand, boast a perfect 4-0 record, leading the NFC North. They have scored an impressive 116 points while conceding 59, showcasing their offensive prowess. The Vikings secured a 31-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, with a total of 374 offensive yards. Their strong performance is reflected in the Jets odds, as the Vikings are expected to continue their winning streak.

The Jets odds are a key consideration as they aim to overcome the Vikings’ formidable defense. The game presents an opportunity for the Jets to improve their standings while the Vikings seek to maintain their undefeated status.

Recent Player Stats and Injuries for Jets vs Vikings

Key players for the Jets include quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has accumulated 849 passing yards and 5 touchdowns this season. In their last game, Rodgers threw for 225 yards against the Broncos. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been a crucial target, with 20 receptions this season. The Jets odds are impacted by Rodgers’ health, as he was removed from the injury report despite a knee concern.

Quarterback Sam Darnold has been exceptional for the Vikings, with 932 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. In their recent victory over the Packers, Darnold threw for 275 yards and 3 touchdowns. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been a standout performer with 20 receptions. The Vikings’ offensive capabilities influence the Jets’ odds, particularly Darnold’s form.

Injuries could play a role, with Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson ruled out for Week 5 due to a knee issue. This absence may affect the Vikings’ offensive strategy, potentially impacting the Jets odds as they prepare for the game.

Jets vs Vikings Week 5 news

Aaron Rodgers has been removed from the injury report after dealing with knee swelling. He participated fully in practice, indicating readiness for the game against the Vikings. This development is crucial for the Jets’ odds, as Rodgers’ presence boosts their offensive potential.

T.J. Hockenson’s practice window has opened for the Vikings but remains out for Week 5. His absence is notable, given his potential impact on the Vikings’ offense. This may slightly affect the Jets’ odds as the Vikings adjust their game plan.

Rumors of a potential trade for Davante Adams to the Jets were mentioned but remain unconfirmed. Such a move could significantly impact the Jets odds in future games, though it does not affect the immediate matchup against the Vikings.

Jets vs Vikings weather forecast in London

The weather forecast for the game in London predicts overcast clouds, with temperatures around 56°F. Wind speeds are expected to be moderate at 10 mph. These conditions are unlikely to significantly impact gameplay, allowing both teams to focus on their strategies without weather-related disruptions.

Overcast conditions may provide a neutral environment where neither team gains an advantage due to weather. The Jets odds remain focused on their performance against the Vikings’ strong defense rather than weather factors.

With no precipitation expected, the artificial playing surface at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium should remain consistent. This stability is beneficial for both teams as they aim to execute their game plans effectively.