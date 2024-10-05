The Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans are set to clash in an exciting NFL Week 5 showdown. The game will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, Oct 6, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. With a current record of 3-1, the Bills will face the Texans, who also stand at 3-1 this season. Both teams are leading their respective divisions, with the Bills topping the AFC East and the Texans leading the AFC South. In their previous encounters, the Bills suffered a loss against the Baltimore Ravens, while the Texans secured a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This matchup is crucial as both teams aim to maintain their strong starts to the season. With the Bills odds slightly favoring them, fans and bettors alike are eagerly anticipating this game.

Bills vs Texans pregame odds

As the game approaches, various NY online sportsbooks have released their odds for this Week 5 matchup. The point spread and over/under are key factors for bettors to consider. The Bills are slightly favored with a point spread of -1.0, indicating a tight contest against the Texans. The over/under for the game stands at 47.0 points, suggesting a moderately high-scoring affair.

FanDuel : Bills -1.0, over/under 47.5

: Bills -1.0, over/under 47.5 BetMGM : Bills -1.0, over/under 47.5

: Bills -1.0, over/under 47.5 Caesars : Bills -1.0, over/under 47.0

: Bills -1.0, over/under 47.0 Fanatics: Bills -0.5, over/under 47.0

The odds for the Bills vs Texans are subject to change.

Bills vs Texans Team Standings and Recent Game Stats

The Bills and Texans both hold impressive 3-1 records, leading their respective divisions. The Bills have scored 122 points this season, averaging 30.5 points per game, while allowing 83 points against them. Their recent loss to the Ravens saw them score only 10 points, with their defense conceding 35 points. On the other hand, the Texans have scored 79 points, averaging 19.75 points per game, and have allowed 94 points against them. They secured a narrow victory against the Jaguars, with a final score of 24-20. The Bills’ offense has been more prolific, but the Texans have demonstrated strong defensive capabilities. Both teams are ranked within the top five in their conferences, with the Bills ranked fourth and the Texans second. This game is pivotal for both teams to maintain their divisional leads and improve their conference standings. With the Bills odds slightly favoring them, their offensive prowess could be a deciding factor in this matchup.

Recent Player Stats and Injuries for Bills vs Texans

Key players for both teams have shown impressive performances this season. For the Bills, quarterback Josh Allen has accumulated 814 passing yards and seven touchdowns over four games. In their recent game against the Ravens, Allen threw for 180 yards. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir, however, has been ruled out for Week 5 due to an ankle injury. This absence could impact the Bills’ passing game, with increased roles expected for Keon Coleman and Mack Hollins. Tight end Dalton Kincaid may also see more targets. The Texans’ quarterback, C.J. Stroud, has thrown for 1,054 yards and six touchdowns this season. In their victory against the Jaguars, Stroud recorded 345 passing yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Nico Collins leads the Texans with 30 receptions and continues to be a key offensive weapon. The Bills odds reflect the potential impact of these player performances on the game’s outcome. Bettors should consider the injury to Shakir and the Texans’ strong receiving corps when evaluating the Bills odds.

Bills vs Texans Week 5 injuries

The Bills will be without wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who has been ruled out for Week 5 due to an ankle injury. Shakir’s absence could affect the Bills’ passing game, with Keon Coleman and Mack Hollins expected to see increased roles. Tight end Dalton Kincaid may also receive more targets in Shakir’s absence. The Texans are likely to be without running back Joe Mixon, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Mixon’s absence could impact the Texans’ running game, placing more emphasis on their passing attack. These injuries are significant factors for bettors to consider when assessing the Bills odds. The absence of key players could influence the game’s dynamics, with both teams needing to adjust their strategies accordingly.

Bills vs Texans Week 5 news

The recent news surrounding the Bills and Texans provides additional context for this Week 5 matchup. Khalil Shakir’s injury has led to adjustments in the Bills’ receiving corps, with Keon Coleman and Mack Hollins expected to step up. Dalton Kincaid’s increased involvement in the passing game is also anticipated. The Bills’ defense faces a challenge against the Texans’ potent offense, particularly with the absence of pass rusher Von Miller due to suspension.

The Texans’ C.J. Stroud has been performing well, with a solid start to the season. His ability to connect with receivers Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs remains a key factor. The Bills odds reflect the potential impact of these developments on the game’s outcome. Bettors should consider these recent news updates when evaluating their wagering options.