The Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians on Oct 5 at 1:08 p.m. at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The game airs on TBS and is Game 1 of the ALDS. Detroit holds a money line of +129, while Cleveland is at -151. The weather forecast predicts few clouds and a high of 59°F. This is the first game of the best-of-five series.

Tigers vs. Guardians pregame odds (10/5/24)

The Guardians are -155 favorites over the Tigers in this MLB matchup. These moneyline odds suggest a 60.8% win probability for the Guardians. The over/under is set at 7 runs, indicating a low-scoring game. Bettors can also consider the run line, with the Guardians favored by -1.5. The NY sportsbooks project a close contest with a slight edge to the Guardians.

FanDuel: Guardians -146, Tigers +124, over/under 7.0

BetMGM: Guardians -150, Tigers +125, over/under 7.0

Caesars: Guardians -155, Tigers +130, over/under 7.0

Fanatics: Guardians -150, Tigers +125, over/under 7.0

Tigers vs. Guardians projected starting lineups today

Tigers starting lineup

CF Parker Meadows (L) DH Kerry Carpenter (L) RF Matt Vierling (R) LF Riley Greene (L) 2B Colt Keith (L) 1B Spencer Torkelson (R) 3B Zach McKinstry (L) SS Trey Sweeney (L) C Jake Rogers (R)

Guardians starting lineup

LF Steven Kwan (L) CF Lane Thomas (R) 3B José Ramírez (S) DH David Fry (R) 1B Josh Naylor (L) RF Jhonkensy Noel (R) 2B Andrés Giménez (L) SS Brayan Rocchio (S) C Austin Hedges (R)

Tigers vs. Guardians probable starters for Saturday

The stats for the starting pitchers are from the regular season.

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (DET) TBD -- -- -- -- -- (CLE) Tanner Bibbee (R) 12-8 3.47 1.12 25.6 6.0

Tigers vs. Guardians Injuries for Saturday

Javier Báez is out for the Tigers with a back/hip injury, placed on the 60-day injured list, and will miss the rest of the 2024 season. Alex Faedo is also out due to a right shoulder strain, placed on the 60-day injured list, and will not return this season. Brendan White and Sawyer Gipson-Long are both out for the Tigers with elbow injuries, each on the 60-day injured list, and will miss the entire season.

For the Guardians, Shane Bieber is out with an elbow injury, recovering from Tommy John surgery, and will miss the remainder of the season. Trevor Stephan and Sam Hentges are both out with elbow and shoulder injuries on the 60-day injured list and will miss the 2024 season.

Team standings and stats for Saturday’s game

Detroit Tigers team stats

The Detroit Tigers just eliminated the Houston Astros in the AL Wild Card. They finished the regular season with a record of 86-76, ranking 3rd in the AL Central. They are 7-3 in their last 10 games but are currently on a 2-game losing streak. In their most recent games against the Astros, the Tigers secured back-to-back wins with scores of 5-3 and 3-2, showcasing resilience. Here are the Tigers’ regular season stats:

Runs per game: 4.2

Team average: .234

Team home runs: 162

Team stolen bases: 76

Team ERA: 3.63

Team pitching strikeouts: 1354

Cleveland Guardians team stats

The Cleveland Guardians finished the regular season with a 92-69 record, finishing 1st in the AL Central. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games, with a recent 4-0 loss to the Astros. The Guardians have been consistent throughout the season. Here are the Guardians’ regular season stats:

Runs per game: 4.4

Team average: .238

Team home runs: 185

Team stolen bases: 148

Team ERA: 3.60

Team pitching strikeouts: 1410

Player Stats for Tigers vs. Guardians

In the upcoming matchup, Riley Greene and José Ramírez are key players to monitor. Greene leads the Tigers with a .262 batting average and 24 home runs, while Ramírez dominates for the Guardians with a .292 average and 39 home runs. Both players’ performances will significantly impact MLB odds and game outcomes.

Tigers leaders ahead of tomorrow’s game

Riley Greene stands out for the Tigers, leading in batting average, home runs, RBIs, and runs. His recent performance against the Astros and contributions from players like Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling are crucial for the team’s success.

AVG Leader: Riley Greene .262

HR Leader: Riley Greene 24

RBI Leader: Riley Greene 74

Runs Leader: Riley Greene 82

SB Leader: Zach McKinstry 16

Guardians leaders ahead of tomorrow’s game

José Ramírez is the driving force for the Guardians, leading in home runs, RBIs, runs, and stolen bases. His stats highlight his importance in influencing the MLB odds. Steven Kwan also provides a solid batting average, enhancing the team’s lineup.