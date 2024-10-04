The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-0) will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-1) on Saturday, October 5, at 4:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE. College football odds favor Nebraska with a -7.0-point spread. The over/under is set at 40.5. The Big Ten game will air on FS1.

Rutgers vs Nebraska CFB Pregame Odds

Saturday’s college football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Nebraska Cornhusker is generating interest among bettors. According to multiple NY sports betting apps, Rutgers is the consensus road underdog despite coming into the game unbeaten on the season. The over/under for this matchup is set at 40.5, making it a compelling option for those interested in college football odds. The variance in moneyline and point spread payouts across sportsbooks offers intriguing opportunities for bettors.

FanDuel : Rutgers +6.5, over/under 40.5

: Rutgers +6.5, over/under 40.5 BetMGM : Rutgers +7.0, over/under 40.5

: Rutgers +7.0, over/under 40.5 Caesars : Rutgers +7.0, over/under 40.5

: Rutgers +7.0, over/under 40.5 Fanatics: Rutgers +7.0, over/under 39.5

The Rutgers vs Nebraska odds are subject to change.

Team standings and stats

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to face off in an exciting college football matchup. In their last game, Rutgers secured a narrow victory over Washington, while Nebraska triumphed against Purdue. Both teams are eager to improve their standings, making this a pivotal game for college football odds enthusiasts. With a strong rushing game, Rutgers will capitalize on their home advantage. Nebraska, known for their balanced offensive play, aims to continue their winning streak on the road. Fans and bettors alike are keenly watching the college football odds for this matchup.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team stats

Rutgers Scarlet Knights edged out Washington in their last game, 21-18, with a strong rushing performance. They currently stand with a season record of 4-0. Here are the latest stats for Rutgers:

Points per game : 35.0

: 35.0 Points allowed per game : 16.25

: 16.25 Passing yards per game : 190.25

: 190.25 Passing yards per attempt : 7.9

: 7.9 Rushing yards per game : 239.5

: 239.5 Rushing yards per attempt: 5.5

Nebraska Cornhuskers team stats

Nebraska Cornhuskers defeated Purdue with a decisive 28-10 win, showcasing their balanced offensive strategy. Their current season record after 5 games is 4-1:

Points per game : 30.8

: 30.8 Points allowed per game : 12.2

: 12.2 Passing yards per game : 258.2

: 258.2 Passing yards per attempt : 8.5

: 8.5 Rushing yards per game : 145.4

: 145.4 Rushing yards per attempt: 4.4

Player Stats for Scarlet Knights vs. Cornhuskers

Scarlet Knights ahead of tomorrow’s game

The Scarlet Knights are set to face the Cornhuskers, and key players are poised to make an impact. Athan Kaliakmanis leads the offense with his passing capabilities, while Ian Strong and Kenny Fletcher provide reliable targets. The team’s recent performances suggest they could influence the college football odds in their favor.

Athan Kaliakmanis (QB): 115 YDS, 1 TD, 24 ATT

(QB): 115 YDS, 1 TD, 24 ATT Kyle Monangai (RB): 1 REC

(RB): 1 REC Ian Strong (WR): 5 REC

(WR): 5 REC Kenny Fletcher (TE): 4 REC

(TE): 4 REC Chris Long (WR): 1 REC

The Scarlet Knights have relied on a balanced attack with Kaliakmanis at the helm throughout the season. They aim to maintain their momentum in the upcoming matchup with consistent performances from their key players.

Kyle Monangai (RB): 3 REC

(RB): 3 REC Athan Kaliakmanis (QB): 761 YDS, 7 TD, 96 ATT

(QB): 761 YDS, 7 TD, 96 ATT Dymere Miller (WR): 15 REC

(WR): 15 REC Ian Strong (WR): 12 REC

(WR): 12 REC Kenny Fletcher (TE): 16 REC

Cornhuskers ahead of tomorrow’s game

The Cornhuskers, led by quarterback Dylan Raiola, are gearing up for a strong performance against the Scarlet Knights. With Jahmal Banks and Jacory Barney Jr. as key receivers, the team leverages their offensive strengths to sway the college football odds.

Dylan Raiola (QB): 244 YDS, 1 TD, 26 ATT

(QB): 244 YDS, 1 TD, 26 ATT Jahmal Banks (WR): 5 REC

(WR): 5 REC Jacory Barney Jr. (WR): 2 REC

(WR): 2 REC Emmett Johnson (RB): 2 REC

(RB): 2 REC Thomas Fidone 2 (TE): 3 REC

Throughout the season, the Cornhuskers have showcased a potent passing game. Raiola’s leadership and the receiving corps’ consistency have been pivotal in their performances, contributing significantly to their season stats.