The Michigan State Spartans (3-2) are set to face off against the No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks (4-0) at 9 p.m. ET today. The game will take place at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, OR. The Ducks are the -23.5-point favorite, according to college football odds. The over/under is set at 52.0. This matchup promises to be an intriguing contest for CFB fans.

Michigan State vs Oregon CFB Pregame Odds

Pregame college football odds at New York sportsbooks for tonight’s game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Oregon Ducks present a fascinating setup for bettors. FanDuel offers the Oregon Ducks at -3,500 with a point spread of -23.5, showcasing variations that might interest college football odds enthusiasts. Caesars presents the Oregon Ducks at -2,400 with a consistent point spread, and BetMGM offers them at -3,000, maintaining the same point spread. These college football odds provide a comprehensive view of what to expect in tonight’s game.

Team standings and stats

Michigan State Spartans and Oregon Ducks are set to face off in an exciting college football matchup. The Spartans are looking to rebound after their recent loss to Ohio State, while the Ducks are coming off a strong win against UCLA. Both teams have shown potential this season, making this game crucial for college football odds enthusiasts. Fans and bettors alike are eager to see how these teams will perform in this upcoming clash.

Michigan State Spartans team stats

The Spartans faced a tough loss against Ohio State, scoring only 7 points while allowing 38. Despite the setback, they aim to improve their college football odds with a strong performance. The Spartans are 2-3 in the season:

Points per game: 21.8

Points allowed per game: 19.0

Passing yards per game: 237.4

Passing yards per attempt: 7.8

Rushing yards per game: 135.8

Rushing yards per attempt: 4.4

Oregon Ducks team stats

The Ducks secured a convincing victory over UCLA with a final score of 34-13. This season, they are 4-0, showcasing their potential in the college football odds landscape. The Ducks are strong contenders this year:

Points per game: 36.0

Points allowed per game: 18.75

Passing yards per game: 301.75

Passing yards per attempt: 8.7

Rushing yards per game: 155.25

Rushing yards per attempt: 4.7

Player Stats for Spartans vs. Ducks

Spartans ahead of tonight’s game

The Spartans are set to face the Ducks, and key players are expected to make significant impacts. Aidan Chiles, the quarterback, will be pivotal in his passing game, supported by wide receivers like Montorie Foster Jr. and Jaron Glover. The Spartans’ offense will rely on their ability to execute plays efficiently. Fans and bettors looking at college football odds will be keen on how these players perform.

Aidan Chiles (QB): 19 ATT, 167 YDS, 1 TD

Jaron Glover (WR): 4 REC

Nick Marsh (WR): 2 REC

Brennan Parachek (TE): 2 REC

Jack Velling (TE): 1 REC

Throughout the season, the Spartans have showcased various strengths. Aidan Chiles has been consistent in his role, while the receiving corps, including Nick Marsh and Aziah Johnson, have contributed to the team’s offensive strategies. College football odds may shift based on their performance tonight.

Nick Marsh (WR): 13 REC

Montorie Foster Jr. (WR): 19 REC

Aziah Johnson (WR): 8 REC

Jack Velling (TE): 13 REC

Nate Carter (RB): 3 REC

Ducks ahead of tonight’s game

The Ducks are preparing to challenge the Spartans with a strong offensive lineup. Their quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, leads the charge with his impressive passing stats. Wide receivers like Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden will be crucial in breaking through the Spartans’ defense. The Ducks’ performance will be a focal point for those analyzing college football odds.

Dillon Gabriel (QB): 41 ATT, 278 YDS, 3 TD

Tez Johnson (WR): 11 REC

Traeshon Holden (WR): 5 REC

Kenyon Sadiq (TE): 4 REC

Jordan James (RB): 2 REC

The Ducks have displayed a balanced attack this season. Dillon Gabriel’s consistent performance has been supported by players like Evan Stewart and Noah Whittington. The team’s dynamic offense could influence college football odds as they face the Spartans.