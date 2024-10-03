FanDuel Sportsbook introduces a welcome bonus specifically tailored for new users, offering a significant incentive without the need for a promo code. By placing a mere $5 bet, participants immediately qualify for $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. Instead of the need for a code, activating the offer is accessible through a simple click-to-claim process. This promotion stands out among sports betting promos. in the US, designed to enhance the initial betting experience for newcomers.

Up to $200 in Bonus Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook Up to $200 in Bonus Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook Bet $5

Get $200 In Bonus Bets FanDuel Sportsbook Review Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

Available on Desktop, Android & iOS

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+

To Claim: Click Play Now Play Now

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets

FanDuel Sportsbook introduces a compelling welcome promo for sports bettors. By participating, users engage directly with a simple sports betting promo. The primary offer, “Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed,” activates without a traditional promo code. Interested parties need only follow the provided link to secure this bonus.

Upon registration, a minimum deposit of $10 is required, though the qualifying bet for the bonus is just $5. Regardless of its outcome, this initial bet triggers the $200 bonus bets distributed to the bettor’s account. These bonus bets have a 14-day expiry period, emphasizing the importance of timely use.

This welcome promo is designed to enhance the betting experience for newcomers, offering a substantial boost regardless of the initial bet’s result. Withdrawals are enabled for winnings derived from wagers with bonus bets, ensuring bettors can access their funds promptly.

How To Claim Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

New users can activate this offer by clicking on a designated link to sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account. During registration, provide necessary details such as name, address, phone number, email, and Social Security Number to verify identity and ensure security. This is a standard procedure across NY sports betting promos to protect users.

First, make a minimum deposit of $10 into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Then, place your first bet with a minimum of $5. Following these steps will unlock the welcome promo, allowing you to enjoy the game while securing $200 in bonus bets.

Finally, remember to use all bonus bets within 14 days before they expire. These can be applied to any available wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, enhancing your betting experience with NY sports betting bonuses.

Mets vs. Brewers Game 3 Wild Card odds at FanDuel

In a highly anticipated MLB matchup, the New York Mets are set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series. The Brewers are favored with a moneyline of -130, indicating a higher probability of winning. The Mets, on the other hand, are at +110. The over/under for the game is set at 7.5, suggesting a tight contest expected by oddsmakers. The Mets vs Brewers odds for today’s Wild Card game are subject to change.

For sports betting enthusiasts, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special offer: Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed. This is a prime opportunity for new users to leverage a sports betting promo. Don’t miss out on this chance to make your MLB bets more exciting. Click to claim your bonus on FanDuel Sportsbook now!