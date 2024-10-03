FanDuel Sportsbook introduces a popular sports betting promo, offering new users a chance to get $200 in bonus bets with just a $5 bet. This Welcome promo does not require a promo code but is available through a ‘Click to Claim’ option. The offer is designed specifically for sports bettors looking to enhance their betting experience without a significant initial deposit.

Up to $200 in Bonus Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook Up to $200 in Bonus Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook Bet $5

Get $200 In Bonus Bets FanDuel Sportsbook Review Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

Available on Desktop, Android & iOS

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+

To Claim: Click Play Now Play Now

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets

FanDuel Sportsbook presents a compelling welcome offer for new users. Without the need for a specific promo code, simply follow the link to activate the bonus offer. This welcome promo allows new sign-ups to bet $5 and receive a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. The process is straightforward: sign up, make an initial deposit of at least $10, and place your first bet of $5 on any sports market.

The bonus bets will be credited to your account regardless of the outcome of your initial wager. These bonus bets come with an expiration period of 14 days, ensuring bettors have ample time to utilize them. It’s important to note, the minimum first bet to qualify for this offer is $5, and the minimum deposit requirement is $10. This promo bonus is designed to enhance the betting experience for new users, providing an added advantage from the start.

Remember, no promo code is required to claim this offer. Simply click through to secure your bonus bets and dive into the action of New York sports betting.

How To Claim Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

First, new users must find the New York sports betting promo via associated links. Simply “Click to Claim” during the sign-up on FanDuel Sportsbook’s website. Enter required personal information, including name, address, phone number, email, and Social Security Number. This process verifies identity and ensures safety. Then, deposit a minimum of $10 into the new account. Place a first bet of at least $5.

After the game, utilize the bonus bets from the FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Bonus. Note bonus bets expire in 14 days and are applicable on any available wager. Follow these steps to activate the Welcome promo.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons TNF odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

NFL Week 5 kicks off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading to face the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. The Falcons are the favorites with a -130 moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook, indicating a 56.52% chance of securing a home win. The Buccaneers are slightly behind with a +110 moneyline, translating to a 47.62% chance of victory. The over/under for the game is set at 43.5, pointing towards expectations of a moderately high-scoring affair. The Buccaneers vs Falcons odds on TNF are subject to change.

For those looking to dive into sports betting, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a tempting promo: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed. This offer is fantastic for NFL fans and bettors to get more from their wagering experience.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to leverage your bets with FanDuel’s generous offer. Click to claim today and be part of the action!