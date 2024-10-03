The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Atlanta Falcons in an exciting NFL Week 5 matchup. Scheduled for October 3, the game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. This game is pivotal as both teams are part of the NFC South division. The game will air on Prime Video.

The Buccaneers come into this game with a strong 3-1 record, holding the lead in the NFC South and the No. 2 spot in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Falcons have a balanced record of 2-2, placing them second in the division and sixth in the conference.

With NFL odds playing a crucial role, this game promises intense competition as both teams look to improve their standings. The Buccaneers have scored 97 points this season, averaging 24.25 points per game, while the Falcons have scored 75 points, averaging 18.75 points per game. The Buccaneers defense has allowed 78 points, whereas the Falcons have conceded 85 points. This clash is crucial for both teams as they aim to solidify their positions in the NFC South.

Buccaneers vs Falcons pregame odds

The NFL odds at various NY sportsbooks suggest a tight contest, with the Buccaneers having a slight edge. The point spread and over/under are critical for bettors assessing potential outcomes. Both teams have shown competitive performances, making this matchup intriguing for NFL fans and bettors alike. The odds reflect the Buccaneers’ recent play, including their impressive win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. The Falcons, however, have the home advantage, which could influence the game’s dynamics. Bettors should consider these NFL odds when evaluating potential bets for this Week 5 showdown.

FanDuel : Buccaneers +110, Bucs +1.5, over/under 43.5

: Buccaneers +110, Bucs +1.5, over/under 43.5 BetMGM : Buccaneers +105, Bucs +1.5, over/under 43.5

: Buccaneers +105, Bucs +1.5, over/under 43.5 Caesars : Buccaneers +110, Bucs +1.5, over/under 43.5

: Buccaneers +110, Bucs +1.5, over/under 43.5 Fanatics: Buccaneers +110, Bucs +1.5, over/under 43.5

The odds for the Bucs vs Falcons on Thursday Night Football are subject to change

Team standings and recent game stats

The Buccaneers currently lead the NFC South with a 3-1 record. They have scored 97 points and allowed 78 points, showcasing a strong offense and solid defense. Their recent victory against the Eagles, with a score of 33-16, highlighted their offensive prowess, as they accumulated 445 offensive yards. The Buccaneers are ranked second in the NFC conference, indicating their strong start to the season.

On the other hand, the Falcons hold a 2-2 record, placing them second in the NFC South. They have scored 75 points and conceded 85 points. In their last game, the Falcons edged out the New Orleans Saints with a 26-24 victory, amassing 315 offensive yards. The Falcons’ defense, however, allowed 366 yards, indicating room for improvement. With NFL odds in mind, the Buccaneers’ superior record and recent performance give them an edge. However, the Falcons’ home advantage and recent win against the Saints suggest a competitive matchup. This game is crucial for both teams as they aim to strengthen their positions in the NFC South standings.

Bucs vs Falcons player stats & injuries for TNF

Key players for the Buccaneers include quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has thrown for 984 yards and 8 touchdowns this season. In their last game against the Eagles, Mayfield recorded 347 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. Wide receiver Chris Godwin has been a reliable target, with 27 receptions this season. Mike Evans also contributes significantly, with 18 receptions.

On the Falcons’ side, quarterback Kirk Cousins has accumulated 864 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. In their recent win against the Saints, Cousins threw for 238 yards. Running back Bijan Robinson has 15 receptions this season, while wide receiver Drake London has 20 receptions. Injuries could impact this game, with Buccaneers’ wide receiver Jalen McMillan ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Trey Palmer is also sidelined with a concussion. These absences could affect the Buccaneers’ offensive depth. The Falcons’ Tyler Allgeier, a key running back, is expected to play a more significant role, especially with Robinson’s struggles. NFL odds may shift based on these player performances and injury updates, influencing betting strategies for this matchup.

Recent news for Buccaneers vs Falcons in Week 5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin has been a standout performer this season. He has not missed a field goal attempt and converted 3-of-4 extra point attempts in their Week 4 victory against the Eagles. McLaughlin’s consistent performance adds reliability to the Buccaneers’ special teams unit. With the Buccaneers’ offense scoring over 20 points in three of their four games, McLaughlin is expected to have opportunities to contribute in Week 5 against the Falcons. This consistency is crucial for the Buccaneers’ overall performance. Additionally, Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard is set to play a more prominent role due to injuries to Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer. Shepard recorded three receptions for 51 yards in Week 4. While Mike Evans and Chris Godwin remain primary targets, Shepard’s increased involvement could impact the Buccaneers’ passing game.

For the Falcons, running back Tyler Allgeier is expected to see more backfield touches. Despite being a backup, Allgeier has been efficient, averaging 6.15 yards per carry. With Bijan Robinson’s struggles, Allgeier’s role could expand, potentially impacting the Falcons’ offensive strategy. These developments are crucial for bettors considering NFL odds for this matchup.

Buccaneers vs Falcons weather

The weather for the Buccaneers vs. Falcons game is expected to be favorable, given that the game is played indoors at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The retractable dome ensures that external weather conditions do not impact the gameplay. This controlled environment allows both teams to focus on their strategies without weather-related disruptions. The stadium’s artificial playing surface provides a consistent field for players, minimizing concerns about footing or weather-related delays. As a result, the game is expected to proceed smoothly, allowing both teams to execute their game plans effectively.