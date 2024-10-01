The Detroit Tigers will face the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct 1, at 2:32 p.m. at Minute Maid Park, Houston. The game will be broadcast on ABC and is the first game of the AL Wild Card playoffs. Detroit enters with a money line of +127, while Houston is at -149. The forecast predicts few clouds with a high of 84°F. The game is scheduled to take place in Houston, TX. Stay tuned for more MLB odds and updates.

Tigers vs. Astros Pregame Odds (10/01/24)

Today’s game between the Tigers and Astros offers MLB bettors various betting opportunities. Houston is the favorite at multiple NY online sportsbooks, with moneyline odds around -155. The over/under varies slightly, with some sportsbooks offering 6.0 and others at 6.5. The run line for Houston is generally set at -1.5.

FanDuel : Astros -148, Tigers +126, over/under 6.5

: Astros -148, Tigers +126, over/under 6.5 BetMGM : Astros -155, Tigers +130, over/under 6.5

: Astros -155, Tigers +130, over/under 6.5 Caesars : Astros -155, Tigers +130, over/under 6.0

: Astros -155, Tigers +130, over/under 6.0 Fanatics: Astros -150, Tigers +125, over/under 6.5

Odds are subject to change for Tigers vs. Astros.

Tigers vs. Astros projected starting lineups today

Tigers starting lineup

RF Matt Vierling (R) 3B Andy Ibáñez (R) LF Riley Greene (L) DH Justyn-Henry Malloy (R) 2B Colt Keith (L) 1B Spencer Torkelson (R) SS Trey Sweeney (L) C Jake Rogers (R) CF Parker Meadows (L)

Astros starting lineup

2B Jose Altuve (R) DH Yordan Alvarez (L) RF Kyle Tucker (L) 3B Alex Bregman (R) 1B Yainer Diaz (R) SS Jeremy Peña (R) C Victor Caratini (S) CF Jake Meyers (R) LF Mauricio Dubón (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Tigers vs. Astros probable starters for Tuesday

The stats are from the regular season.

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (DET) Tarik Skubal (L) 18-4 2.39 0.92 30.0% 4.6% (HOU) Framber Valdez (L) 15-7 2.91 1.11 23.6% 7.7%

Tigers vs. Astros Injuries for Tuesday

Tigers

Javier Báez (SS) – Out, right hip injury, 60-day IL, out for 2024 season.

Alex Faedo (RP) – Out, right shoulder strain, 60-day IL, out for 2024 season.

Brendan White (RP) – Out, right elbow strain, 60-day IL, out for 2024 season.

Sawyer Gipson-Long (SP) – Out, UCL surgery, 60-day IL, out for 2024 season.

Astros

Kendall Graveman (RP) – Out, shoulder surgery, 60-day IL, out for 2024 season.

Lance McCullers Jr. (SP) – Out, flexor tendon surgery, 60-day IL, out for 2024 season.

Ben Gamel (RF) – Out, left fibula fracture, 60-day IL, out for 2024 season.

Yordan Alvarez (LF) – Questionable, knee injury, uncertain for Divisional Series.

Cristian Javier (SP) – Out, Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL, out for 2024 season.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Detroit Tigers team stats

The Detroit Tigers finished third in the AL Central with an 86-76 record. They have won 7 of their last 10 games but are currently on a 2-game losing streak. In their recent games against the Chicago White Sox, they recorded losses with 9 and 4 runs conceded, respectively. Key season stats for the Tigers include:

Runs per game : 4.2

: 4.2 Team average : .234

: .234 Team home runs : 162

: 162 Team stolen bases : 76

: 76 Team ERA : 3.63

: 3.63 Team pitching strikeouts: 1354

Houston Astros team stats

The Houston Astros won the AL West with an 88-73 record. They have won 6 of their last 10 games and are on a 2-game winning streak. In their latest game, they defeated the Cleveland Guardians with a 4-0 scoreline. Key season stats for the Astros include:

Runs per game : 4.6

: 4.6 Team average : .262

: .262 Team home runs : 190

: 190 Team stolen bases : 93

: 93 Team ERA : 3.75

: 3.75 Team pitching strikeouts: 1479

Player Stats for Tigers vs. Astros

Kerry Carpenter and Spencer Torkelson are key players for the Tigers, showing solid recent performances. Carpenter had 5 at-bats with 1 run, while Torkelson managed a single in 2 at-bats. The Astros’ Yordan Alvarez is a standout, leading with a .308 average and 35 home runs. Tarik Skubal’s recent achievement in winning the AL Pitching Triple Crown is a significant boost for the Tigers.

Tigers leaders of today’s game

Riley Greene is the Tigers’ top performer, leading in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Zach McKinstry leads in stolen bases. Skubal’s pitching prowess is crucial for the Tigers’ chances.

AVG Leader: Riley Greene .262

Riley Greene .262 HR Leader: Riley Greene 24

Riley Greene 24 RBI Leader: Riley Greene 74

Riley Greene 74 Runs Leader: Riley Greene 82

Riley Greene 82 SB Leader: Zach McKinstry 16

Astros leaders ahead of today’s game

Yordan Alvarez is the Astros’ key player, leading in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Jose Altuve leads in runs and stolen bases, making him a dual threat. Their performances will be critical against the Tigers.