The Seattle Seahawks (3-0) are set to face off against the Detroit Lions (2-1) in NFL Week 4. The game is scheduled for Monday, Sep 30, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. This matchup promises to be an exciting contest for NFL fans and bettors alike.

The Seahawks come into this game with a perfect 3-0 record, while the Lions have a 2-1 record. Both teams are looking to solidify their standings in the NFC. Ford Field, with its dome and artificial playing surface, offers a controlled environment, eliminating weather as a factor. This game is crucial for both teams as they aim to maintain their strong starts to the season. The game will air on ESPN.

Seahawks vs Lions MNF odds for Week 4

Various NY sports betting apps have provided their odds for Monday’s game. The Lions are favored over Seattle with a -4.0-point spread. The over/under stands at 46.5 points. The moneyline bets show that the Lions are the favorites, but the Seahawks offer a higher payout for those willing to take the risk. These odds will be crucial for NFL betting enthusiasts looking to make informed decisions.

FanDuel : Seahawks +176, Seahawks +4.0, over/under 46.5

: Seahawks +176, Seahawks +4.0, over/under 46.5 BetMGM : Seahawks +175, Seahawks +4.0, over/under 47.0

: Seahawks +175, Seahawks +4.0, over/under 47.0 Caesars : Seahawks +175, Seahawks +4.0, over/under 47.0

: Seahawks +175, Seahawks +4.0, over/under 47.0 Fanatics: Seahawks +175, Seahawks +4.0, over/under 47.0

NFL odds for the Seahawks vs Lions are subject to change.

Seahawks vs Lions team standings & recent game stats

The Seattle Seahawks currently hold a 3-0 record, placing them first in the NFC West Division. They have scored 73 points and allowed 43 points, with a perfect winning percentage of 1.0. In their last game against the Miami Dolphins, the Seahawks won 24-3, showcasing a strong defensive performance by allowing only 205 offensive yards from the Dolphins.

The Detroit Lions have a 2-1 record, ranking second in the NFC North Division. They have scored 62 points and conceded 53 points, with a winning percentage of 0.667. In their Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals, the Lions secured a 20-13 victory, with 373 offensive yards and a balanced attack featuring 187 rushing yards and 186 passing yards.

Both teams have shown strong performances in their recent games, making this Week 4 matchup highly anticipated. The Seahawks aim to maintain their unbeaten streak, while the Lions look to build on their recent win and improve their standings in the NFC.

Recent player stats & injuries for Seahawks vs Lions

Key players for the Seahawks include quarterback Geno Smith, who has 787 passing yards and 3 touchdowns in three games. Wide receiver DK Metcalf has 17 receptions, while tight end Noah Fant has 9 receptions. Running back Zach Charbonnet has contributed with 10 receptions.

For the Lions, quarterback Jared Goff has 723 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown leads with 21 receptions, and running back David Montgomery has 8 receptions. Tight end Sam LaPorta has added 8 receptions to the Lions’ offense.

In their last games, Geno Smith threw for 289 yards and 1 touchdown, while Jared Goff recorded 199 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. Noah Fant had 6 receptions for 60 yards, and Amon-Ra St. Brown had 7 receptions. Injury concerns include Seahawks’ tight end Pharaoh Brown, who has been cleared to play despite a foot injury, and Lions’ safety Brian Branch, listed as doubtful due to an illness.

Week 4 recent news for Seahawks vs Lions on Monday Night Football

Recent news impacting this game includes the status of key players. Seahawks’ tight end Pharaoh Brown has been cleared to play after dealing with a foot injury. Brown has been limited in practice but will be available for the game against the Lions. This adds depth to the Seahawks’ tight end position, with Noah Fant also cleared to play despite a toe injury.

On the Lions’ side, safety Brian Branch is listed as doubtful due to an illness. Branch has been a key defensive player with 22 tackles and one interception through three games. His absence would be a significant hit to the Lions’ defense, with Loren Strickland expected to step in if Branch is unable to play.

Additionally, Lions’ starting center Frank Ragnow has been ruled out for Week 4 due to a pectoral injury. Ragnow’s absence is a big deal for the Lions’ offense, although they have a deep and talented offensive line to mitigate this loss. These updates are crucial for NFL bettors and fans as they prepare for the game.