The New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves on Monday, Sep 30, at 1:10 p.m. at Truist Park in Atlanta. The game will be broadcast on SNY. Mets odds are set at +130, while Braves odds are at -153. This is the first game of a season-ending doubleheader between the two rivals looking to qualify for the MLB postseason.

Mets vs. Braves pregame odds (9/30/24)

MLB betting odds for today’s first game between the Mets and Braves indicate a competitive matchup. Various NY sportsbooks are in consensus, with Atlanta as the favorite across the moneyline and run line. The run line is set at -1.5 in favor of the Braves across multiple sports betting apps, with the over/under hovering around 7.5. Here are the latest Mets odds for Game 1 of today’s doubleheader in Atlanta:

FanDuel : Braves -152, Mets +128, over/under 7.5

: Braves -152, Mets +128, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Braves -145, Mets +120, over/under 7.5

: Braves -145, Mets +120, over/under 7.5 Caesars : Braves -145, Mets +122, over/under 7.5

: Braves -145, Mets +122, over/under 7.5 Fanatics: Braves -150, Mets +125, over/under 7.5

Odds are subject to change for Mets vs. Braves

Mets vs. Braves projected starting lineups today

Mets starting lineup

SS Francisco Lindor (S) 2B Jose Iglesias (R) 3B Mark Vientos (R) LF Brandon Nimmo (L) 1B Pete Alonso (R) DH J.D. Martinez (R) RF Tyrone Taylor (R) C Francisco Alvarez (R) CF Harrison Bader (R)

Braves starting lineup

CF Michael Harris II (L) 2B Ozzie Albies (S) DH Marcell Ozuna (R) 1B Matt Olson (L) RF Jorge Soler (R) LF Ramón Laureano (R) C Travis d’Arnaud (R) 3B Gio Urshela (R) SS Orlando Arcia (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Mets vs. Braves probable starters for Monday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYM) Tylor Megill (R) 4-5 3.98 1.27 25.6% 9.3% (ATL) Spencer Schwellenbach (R) 8-7 3.47 1.07 25.4% 4.8%

Mets vs. Braves Injuries for Monday

Mets: Jeff McNeil (Wrist fracture) and Paul Blackburn (Spinal fluid leak) are out. McNeil expected to return mid-October. Blackburn is expected to return in October.

Braves: Austin Riley (Hand fracture) and Ronald Acuña Jr. (ACL tear) are out for the season.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

New York Mets team stats

The New York Mets, currently ranked 6th in the National League and 2nd in the NL East, have a season record of 88-72. They are coming off a recent win against the Milwaukee Brewers, with a batting average of .324 and 12 hits. Over their last 10 games, the Mets have a 6-4 record and are on a one-game winning streak. Their pitching staff has accumulated 1,437 strikeouts this season, with a team ERA of 3.94.

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .247

: .247 Team home runs : 205

: 205 Team stolen bases : 104

: 104 Team ERA : 3.94

: 3.94 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,437

Atlanta Braves team stats

The Atlanta Braves, ranked 7th in the National League and 3rd in the NL East, also hold an 88-72 season record. They recently lost to the Kansas City Royals, managing only five hits with a batting average of .167. In their last 10 games, the Braves have a 7-3 record but are on a one-game losing streak. They lead the league with 1,535 pitching strikeouts and have a team ERA of 3.48.

Runs per game : 4.3

: 4.3 Team average : .243

: .243 Team home runs : 211

: 211 Team stolen bases : 67

: 67 Team ERA : 3.48

: 3.48 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,535

Player Stats for Mets vs. Braves

In today’s game between the Mets and Braves, Francisco Lindor and Michael Harris II are two standout names to keep an eye on. Lindor has been consistent with his batting and running, while Harris II recently had an impressive three-hit performance. Mets odds are favorable, with Tylor Megill starting Game 1, aiming to clinch a postseason berth. Similarly, the Braves’ Spencer Schwellenbach will be pivotal in their bid to secure a postseason spot.

Mets leaders ahead of today’s Game 1 doubleheader

The Mets’ top performers include Francisco Lindor, who leads in multiple categories, and Pete Alonso, known for his home run prowess. Lindor’s recent game saw him contributing significantly with a homer and stolen bases. The team’s postseason hopes hinge on key players delivering strong performances.

AVG Leader: Francisco Lindor .272

Francisco Lindor .272 HR Leader: Pete Alonso 34

Pete Alonso 34 RBI Leader: Brandon Nimmo 88

Brandon Nimmo 88 Runs Leader: Francisco Lindor 105

Francisco Lindor 105 SB Leader: Francisco Lindor 29

Braves leaders ahead of today’s Game 1 doubleheader

The Braves’ standout players include Marcell Ozuna, who leads in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Michael Harris II has also been a key player with his recent three-hit game. The team’s chances of clinching a postseason berth rest on these top performers.