Badgers vs Trojans CFB Game Preview: Odds, Game Stats and Team Stats

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) are set to face off against the No. 13 USC Trojans (2-1) on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. The college football odds favor USC with a point spread of -15.5 and an over/under of 50.5. This matchup is a part of the 2024 season’s Week 5 games. The game will air on CBS.

Wisconsin vs USC pregame odds

New York sports betting apps have the pregame college football betting odds for today’s game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the USC Trojans. The odds show a notable spread. FanDuel offers the Wisconsin Badgers at +470 on the moneyline and a point spread of +14.5, with the USC Trojans at -670 and a spread of -14.5. Caesars features the Wisconsin Badgers at +460 on the moneyline and a point spread of +15.5, with the USC Trojans at -650 and a spread of -15.5. BetMGM lists the Wisconsin Badgers at +500 on the moneyline and a point spread of +15.5, while the USC Trojans are at -700 with a spread of -15.5. These college football odds provide a comprehensive view for bettors and fans. Here are the latest odds for today’s game:

FanDuel : Wisconsin +14.5, over/under 50.5

: Wisconsin +14.5, over/under 50.5 BetMGM : Wisconsin +15.5, over/under 50.5

: Wisconsin +15.5, over/under 50.5 Caesars : Wisconsin +15.5, over/under 50.5

: Wisconsin +15.5, over/under 50.5 Fanatics: Wisconsin +15.5, over/under 50.5

Team standings and stats

As the Wisconsin Badgers and USC Trojans prepare for their upcoming faceoff, fans and bettors are analyzing college football odds to predict the outcome. Both teams have shown different strengths and weaknesses in the season so far. Here’s a look at their current standings and recent game stats.

Wisconsin Badgers team stats

The Wisconsin Badgers are coming off a tough loss against Alabama, falling 10-42 at home. Despite the setback, the Badgers have shown resilience throughout the season. Currently, Wisconsin is 1-2:

Points per game : 21.7

: 21.7 Points allowed per game : 23.0

: 23.0 Passing yards per game : 182.3

: 182.3 Passing yards allowed per game : 23.0

: 23.0 Rushing yards per game : 172.0

: 172.0 Rushing yards per game allowed: 23.0

USC Trojans team stats

The USC Trojans recently faced a narrow defeat against Michigan, losing 24-27 away. The Trojans have been strong offensively this season, making them a key team to watch in college football odds. Currently, USC is 2-1:

Points per game : 33.0

: 33.0 Points allowed per game : 15.7

: 15.7 Passing yards per game : 318.7

: 318.7 Passing yards allowed per game : 15.7

: 15.7 Rushing yards per game : 140.3

: 140.3 Rushing yards per game allowed: 15.7

Player Stats for Badgers vs. Trojans

As the Badgers and Trojans gear up for their faceoff, key players on both teams are expected to make a significant impact on the game. Fans and bettors looking at college football odds should pay attention to the recent performances and season stats of these players.

Badgers ahead of today’s game

The Badgers have shown a balanced offensive strategy, with notable performances in both passing and receiving. In their recent game, Will Pauling led the team in receptions, while Braedyn Locke and Tyler Van Dyke shared quarterback duties. Here are the top Badgers players from the recent game:

Will Pauling (WR): 9 REC

(WR): 9 REC Chez Mellusi (RB): 4 REC

(RB): 4 REC Braedyn Locke (QB): 125 YDS, 1 TD, 26 ATT

(QB): 125 YDS, 1 TD, 26 ATT Vinny Anthony 2 (WR): 2 REC

(WR): 2 REC Tawee Walker (RB): 1 REC

Throughout the season, the Badgers have relied on a mix of passing and rushing plays. The top five Badgers performers this season are:

Tyler Van Dyke (QB): 422 YDS, 1 TD, 68 ATT

(QB): 422 YDS, 1 TD, 68 ATT Will Pauling (WR): 19 REC

(WR): 19 REC Chez Mellusi (RB): 6 REC

(RB): 6 REC Bryson Green (WR): 8 REC

(WR): 8 REC Cade Yacamelli (RB): 3 REC

Trojans ahead of today’s game

The Trojans have demonstrated a strong passing game, with Miller Moss leading the charge. The wide receivers have also been active, with Zachariah Branch and Woody Marks contributing significantly. Here are the top Trojans players from the recent game:

Miller Moss (QB): 283 YDS, 3 TD, 51 ATT

(QB): 283 YDS, 3 TD, 51 ATT Woody Marks (RB): 5 REC

(RB): 5 REC Zachariah Branch (WR): 6 REC

(WR): 6 REC Ja’Kobi Lane (WR): 4 REC

(WR): 4 REC Jay Fair (WR): 3 REC

For the season, the Trojans have been dominant in their passing game, with Miller Moss leading the way. The top five Trojans performers this season are: