The Minnesota Vikings are set to face off against the Green Bay Packers in NFL Week 4. This game takes place on Sunday, Sep 29, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The game will be held at Lambeau Field, an outdoor stadium with a capacity of 81,441, featuring a grass playing surface. The weather forecast predicts clear skies with temperatures around 56°F and wind speeds of 11 mph. This matchup is crucial for both teams as they vie for dominance in the NFC North division. The Vikings are currently undefeated with a 3-0 record, while the Packers stand at 2-1. NFL odds will play a significant role in the betting landscape for this game. The game will air on CBS.

Vikings vs Packers pregame odds

NFL odds for this game are varied across different sportsbooks in New York. The point spread and over/under are critical for bettors. The Packers are favored with a point spread of -2.5, and the over/under is set at 43.5 points. The moneyline for the Vikings is +120, while the Packers are at -144. These NFL odds suggest a competitive game, with the Packers slightly favored to win. The point spread indicates a close game, with the Packers slightly favored. The over/under reflects expectations of a moderately high-scoring game. These NFL odds provide a comprehensive view for those looking to bet on Sunday’s game.

FanDuel : Vikings +2.5, over/under 43.5

: Vikings +2.5, over/under 43.5 BetMGM : Vikings +2.5, over/under 43.5

: Vikings +2.5, over/under 43.5 Caesars : Vikings +2.5, over/under 44.0

: Vikings +2.5, over/under 44.0 Fanatics: Vikings +2.5, over/under 44.0

The odds for the Vikings vs Packers are subject to change

Team standings & game stats for Minnesota vs Green Bay

The Vikings are currently 3-0, ranking first in the NFC North with a win percentage of 1.0. They have scored 85 points and allowed 30, with 10 touchdowns. Their last game saw them win 34-7 against the Houston Texans, with 274 offensive yards and 4 touchdowns. The Packers are 2-1, ranking third in the NFC North with a win percentage 0.667. They have scored 75 points and allowed 58, with 7 touchdowns. In their last game, they defeated the Tennessee Titans 30-14, with 378 offensive yards and 3 touchdowns. Both teams have shown strong performances, making this matchup crucial for their standings. NFL odds will be influenced by these recent performances.

Vikings vs Packers player stats & injuries

Key players for the Vikings include QB Sam Darnold, who has 657 passing yards and 8 touchdowns this season. WR Justin Jefferson has 14 receptions, and RB Aaron Jones has 12 receptions. In their last game, Darnold threw for 181 yards and 4 touchdowns. For the Packers, QB Malik Willis has 324 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. WR Jayden Reed has 10 receptions, and RB Josh Jacobs has 3 receptions. In their last game, Willis threw for 202 yards and 1 touchdown. Injuries to note include Vikings WR Jordan Addison, who is expected to play after missing two games due to an ankle injury. Packers TE Tucker Kraft is also expected to play after recovering from a shoulder injury. NFL odds will be impacted by these player performances and injuries.

Vikings vs Packers Week 4 news

Recent news includes Vikings WR Jordan Addison stating he is ready to play in Week 4 after an ankle injury. He has been a limited participant in practice but expects to play on Sunday. This is significant for the Vikings’ offense, as Addison had 911 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023. Packers TE Tucker Kraft has been practicing fully and is expected to play despite a shoulder injury. Kraft has 6 catches for 77 yards this season. WR Jayden Reed has been limited in practice due to calf and quad issues but is expected to play. His performance will be crucial for the Packers, especially if QB Jordan Love returns. These updates will influence NFL odds.

Vikings vs Packers weather forecast for Sunday

The weather forecast for the game predicts clear skies with temperatures around 56°F. Wind speeds are expected to be around 11 mph. These conditions are favorable for both teams, as there is no precipitation expected. The clear weather should allow for optimal playing conditions, benefiting both offensive and defensive plays. The temperature is mild, which is ideal for the players’ performance. The wind speed is moderate and should not significantly impact the passing game. Overall, the weather conditions are expected to be conducive to a competitive and high-scoring game. NFL odds will be influenced by these favorable weather conditions.