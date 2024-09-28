The No. 21-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (3-1) will face the Auburn Tigers (2-2) on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. According to college football odds, Auburn is the slight favorite with a -1.0-point spread. The over/under for the game is set at 45.0 points. This is an SEC matchup that will air on ESPN.

Oklahoma vs Auburn pregame odds

According to the pregame college football odds at New York online sportsbooks, the Oklahoma Sooners and the Auburn Tigers show a closely contested game. FanDuel has the Oklahoma Sooners at -104 odds on the moneyline with a point spread of +1.5 and the Auburn Tigers at -115 with a point spread of -1.5. Caesars offers the Oklahoma Sooners at 100 odds on the moneyline and a point spread of +1.5, with the Auburn Tigers at -120 and a point spread of -1.5. BetMGM lists the Oklahoma Sooners at 100 odds on the moneyline with a point spread of +1.5 and the Auburn Tigers at -120 with a point spread of -1.5. Here are the latest odds for today’s SEC matchup:

FanDuel : Oklahoma +1.5, over/under 44.5

: Oklahoma +1.5, over/under 44.5 BetMGM : Oklahoma +1.5, over/under 45.0

: Oklahoma +1.5, over/under 45.0 Caesars : Oklahoma +1.5, over/under 45.0

: Oklahoma +1.5, over/under 45.0 Fanatics: Oklahoma -0.5, over/under 45.0

Odds for Oklahoma vs Auburn are subject to change

Team standings and stats

Oklahoma Sooners and Auburn Tigers are set to face off in an eagerly anticipated college football matchup. Both teams are coming off losses in Week 5, making this game crucial for their standings. Fans and bettors are keen to see how these teams respond, with college football odds highlighting the importance of this clash.

Oklahoma Sooners team stats

Oklahoma Sooners fell to Tennessee, 25-15, in their last game. The Sooners struggled on the ground with just 38 rushing yards but managed 186 passing yards. After this loss, Oklahoma’s season stats are:

Points per game : 29.0

: 29.0 Points allowed per game : 14.75

: 14.75 Passing yards per game : 171.25

: 171.25 Passing yards allowed per game : 5.5

: 5.5 Rushing yards per game : 141.0

: 141.0 Rushing yards per game allowed: 3.6

Auburn Tigers team stats

Auburn Tigers lost to Arkansas, 24-14, in their recent game. Despite a strong 146 rushing yards and 285 passing yards, turnovers hurt their chances. Auburn’s season stats are:

Points per game : 36.5

: 36.5 Points allowed per game : 16.75

: 16.75 Passing yards per game : 284.0

: 284.0 Passing yards allowed per game : 9.9

: 9.9 Rushing yards per game : 178.5

: 178.5 Rushing yards per game allowed: 6.3

Player Stats for Sooners vs. Tigers

Sooners ahead of today’s game

The Sooners are gearing up for their faceoff against the Tigers with key players who could significantly impact the game. Jovantae Barnes and Deion Burks have shown consistent performance in recent games, while Michael Hawkins Jr. has been steady in his quarterback role. College football odds suggest a competitive game, given the Sooners’ balanced offensive lineup.

Jovantae Barnes (RB): 2 REC

(RB): 2 REC Michael Hawkins Jr. (QB): 132 YDS, 1 TD, 18 ATT

(QB): 132 YDS, 1 TD, 18 ATT Jaquaize Pettaway (WR): 3 REC

(WR): 3 REC Deion Burks (WR): 4 REC

(WR): 4 REC Bauer Sharp (TE): 4 REC

Throughout the season, the Sooners have relied on their offensive depth. Jackson Arnold and Deion Burks have been standout performers. College football odds indicate their strong passing game could be a deciding factor.

Jackson Arnold (QB): 538 YDS, 7 TD, 102 ATT

(QB): 538 YDS, 7 TD, 102 ATT Deion Burks (WR): 26 REC

(WR): 26 REC Taylor Tatum (RB): -2 YDS, 1 REC, 1 ATT

(RB): -2 YDS, 1 REC, 1 ATT Bauer Sharp (TE): 14 REC

(TE): 14 REC Brenen Thompson (WR): 8 REC

Tigers ahead of today’s game

The Tigers are preparing to face the Sooners with a strong lineup. Payton Thorne and KeAndre Lambert-Smith have been pivotal in their recent performances. With Malcolm Simmons and Rivaldo Fairweather adding depth to their offense, college football odds point towards an exciting matchup.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith (WR): 5 REC

(WR): 5 REC Payton Thorne (QB): 213 YDS, 2 TD, 22 ATT

(QB): 213 YDS, 2 TD, 22 ATT Malcolm Simmons (WR): 5 REC

(WR): 5 REC Rivaldo Fairweather (TE): 4 REC

(TE): 4 REC Damari Alston (RB): 1 REC

Throughout the season, the Tigers have showcased a balanced attack. Payton Thorne and KeAndre Lambert-Smith have been consistent, while Hank Brown has provided solid backup. College football odds suggest their offensive versatility could be crucial.