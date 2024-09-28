The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) are set to face the No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL. The college football odds show a point spread of 1.0 and an over/under of 49.5. The Bulldogs have an AwayTeamMoneyLine of -115, while the Crimson Tide have a HomeTeamMoneyLine of -106. The game will air on ESPN.

Georgia vs Alabama pregame odds

The online sportsbooks in New York have the pregame college football betting odds for tonight’s college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. They show a competitive game between the two SEC powerhouses. FanDuel offers similar lines, with the Georgia Bulldogs at -114 odds on the moneyline and a point spread of -1.5. Caesars has the Georgia Bulldogs at -120 odds on the moneyline and a point spread of -1.0. BetMGM lists the Georgia Bulldogs at -110 odds on the moneyline and a point spread of 1.0. Here are the latest odds for tonight’s game:

FanDuel : Alabama +1.5, over/under 50.5

: Alabama +1.5, over/under 50.5 BetMGM : Alabama +1.0, over/under 49.5

: Alabama +1.0, over/under 49.5 Caesars : Alabama +1.0, over/under 49.5

: Alabama +1.0, over/under 49.5 Fanatics: Alabama +0.5, over/under 49.5

The odds for Georgia vs Alabama are subject to change

Team standings and stats

With the upcoming faceoff between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide, college football odds are heating up. Both teams have shown strong performances this season, making this game highly anticipated among fans and bettors.

Bulldogs team stats

Georgia Bulldogs narrowly won their last game against Kentucky, 13-12, showcasing a balanced offensive game. The Bulldogs have a solid season record with 3 games played:

Points per game : 31.7

: 31.7 Points allowed per game : 6.0

: 6.0 Passing yards per game : 256.7

: 256.7 Passing yards allowed per game : 8.2

: 8.2 Rushing yards per game : 146.3

: 146.3 Rushing yards per game allowed: 5.5

Crimson Tide team stats

Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their last game against Wisconsin, 42-10, reflecting their offensive prowess. The Crimson Tide boasts a strong season record with 3 games played:

Points per game : 49.0

: 49.0 Points allowed per game : 8.7

: 8.7 Passing yards per game : 230.3

: 230.3 Passing yards allowed per game : 10.3

: 10.3 Rushing yards per game : 243.3

: 243.3 Rushing yards per game allowed: 6.1

Player Stats for Bulldogs vs. Crimson Tide

Bulldogs ahead of tonight’s game

As the Bulldogs prepare for their upcoming game, key players like Carson Beck and Dominic Lovett are expected to make a significant impact. Carson Beck’s performance in the previous game and his season stats indicate his crucial role in the team’s offensive strategy. Bettors looking at college football odds will find these stats insightful.

Carson Beck (QB): 24 ATT, 160 YDS

(QB): 24 ATT, 160 YDS Dominic Lovett (WR): 6 REC

(WR): 6 REC Dillon Bell (WR): 1 REC

(WR): 1 REC Colbie Young (WR): 2 REC

(WR): 2 REC Oscar Delp (TE): 2 REC

Throughout the season, the Bulldogs have shown a balanced offensive approach. Key players like Carson Beck and Dominic Lovett have consistently contributed to the team’s success. Here are the top Bulldogs performers this season:

Carson Beck (QB): 82 ATT, 680 YDS, 7 TD

(QB): 82 ATT, 680 YDS, 7 TD Dominic Lovett (WR): 12 REC

(WR): 12 REC Arian Smith (WR): 11 REC

(WR): 11 REC Nate Frazier (RB): 2 REC

(RB): 2 REC Dillon Bell (WR): 9 REC

Crimson Tide ahead of tonight’s game

The Crimson Tide are gearing up for their next game with Jalen Milroe leading the charge. His impressive stats from the previous game and season make him a player to watch. Fans and bettors analyzing college football odds will find these details crucial for their predictions.

Jalen Milroe (QB): 17 ATT, 196 YDS, 3 TD

(QB): 17 ATT, 196 YDS, 3 TD Ryan Williams (WR): 4 REC

(WR): 4 REC Germie Bernard (WR): 3 REC

(WR): 3 REC Justice Haynes (RB): 3 REC

(RB): 3 REC Caleb Odom (WR): 2 REC

Throughout the season, the Crimson Tide have relied heavily on their passing game, with Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams being key contributors. Their consistent performance is reflected in the team’s season stats. Here are the top Crimson Tide performers this season: