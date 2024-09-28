The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2) will play against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines (3-1) on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game will be held at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. According to college football odds, Michigan is the -10.0-point favorite, with an over/under of 34.5. The moneyline is set at +302 for Minnesota and -386 for Michigan. The game will air on Fox.

Minnesota vs Michigan CFB Pregame Odds

Pregame college football odds at New York sportsbooks for today’s game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Michigan Wolverines indicate a competitive game. FanDuel offers the Michigan Wolverines at -465 on the moneyline and a point spread of -10.5, with an over/under of 34.5. Caesars has the Michigan Wolverines at -420 on the moneyline and a point spread of -10.0, with an over/under of 34.5. BetMGM lists the Michigan Wolverines at -400 on the moneyline and a point spread of -10.0, with an over/under of 34.5. Here are the latest odds for today’s game:

FanDuel : Minnesota +10.5, over/under 34.5

: Minnesota +10.5, over/under 34.5 BetMGM : Minnesota +10.5, over/under 34.5

: Minnesota +10.5, over/under 34.5 Caesars : Minnesota +10.5, over/under 34.5

: Minnesota +10.5, over/under 34.5 Fanatics: Minnesota +10.0, over/under 34.5

Odds are subject to change for Minnesota vs Michigan

Team standings and stats

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and Michigan Wolverines are set to face off in an exciting college football matchup. This game will be pivotal for both teams as they look to improve their standings. The Golden Gophers have shown a balanced offensive attack, while the Wolverines rely heavily on their rushing game. College football odds will be closely watched by bettors and fans alike.

Minnesota Golden Gophers team stats

The Golden Gophers are coming off a loss to Iowa, with a score of 14-31. Minnesota’s offense struggled with 79 rushing yards and 209 passing yards, including two interceptions. After their recent game, Minnesota stands at 2-2 on the season:

Points per game : 26.5

: 26.5 Points allowed per game : 12.5

: 12.5 Passing yards per game : 217.75

: 217.75 Passing yards allowed per game : 12.5

: 12.5 Rushing yards per game : 117.25

: 117.25 Rushing yards per game allowed: 12.5

Michigan Wolverines team stats

The Wolverines secured a narrow victory against USC, winning 27-24. Michigan’s strong rushing game was evident with 291 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while passing was limited to 32 yards. The Wolverines are currently 3-1 on the season:

Points per game : 24.25

: 24.25 Points allowed per game : 20.75

: 20.75 Passing yards per game : 122.75

: 122.75 Passing yards allowed per game : 5.5

: 5.5 Rushing yards per game : 206.25

: 206.25 Rushing yards per game allowed: 5.8

Player Stats for Golden Gophers vs. Wolverines

Golden Gophers ahead of today’s game

The Golden Gophers are gearing up for their faceoff against the Wolverines. Max Brosmer has been a key player, showcasing his passing skills. Daniel Jackson and Marcus Major have been reliable targets in the receiving game. The Golden Gophers’ performance will be crucial in determining the college football odds for this matchup.

Max Brosmer (QB): 209 YDS, 2 TD, 37 ATT

(QB): 209 YDS, 2 TD, 37 ATT Daniel Jackson (WR): 9 REC

(WR): 9 REC Elijah Spencer (WR): 2 REC

(WR): 2 REC Jameson Geers (TE): 3 REC

(TE): 3 REC Marcus Major (RB): 4 REC

Throughout the season, the Golden Gophers have shown consistent performance. Here are the top five performers:

Darius Taylor (RB): 11 REC

(RB): 11 REC Max Brosmer (QB): 836 YDS, 5 TD, 114 ATT

(QB): 836 YDS, 5 TD, 114 ATT Daniel Jackson (WR): 21 REC

(WR): 21 REC Elijah Spencer (WR): 12 REC

(WR): 12 REC Jameson Geers (TE): 7 REC

Wolverines ahead of today’s game

The Wolverines are set to take on the Golden Gophers, with key players like Alex Orji and Semaj Morgan looking to make an impact. The Wolverines’ offense has been bolstered by contributions from various positions, which will influence the college football odds for this game.

Kalel Mullings (RB): 1 REC

(RB): 1 REC Donovan Edwards (RB): 1 REC

(RB): 1 REC Alex Orji (QB): 32 YDS, 12 ATT

(QB): 32 YDS, 12 ATT Fredrick Moore (WR): 1 REC

(WR): 1 REC Semaj Morgan (WR): 3 REC

Season-long performance has seen the Wolverines rely on their key players. Here are the top five performers: