The Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL Week 4. The game will take place on Sunday, Sep 29, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. The Eagles enter the game with a current record of 2-1, while the Buccaneers, also holding a 2-1 record, will be the home team. Both teams are aiming to improve their standings in the NFC. According to NFL odds, the Eagles are slightly favored with a point spread of -1.5. The over/under for the game is set at 42.5 points, indicating a potentially close and competitive matchup. The game will air on Fox.

Eagles vs Bucs Week 4 pregame odds

According to various New York sportsbooks, the Philadelphia Eagles are slightly favored to win Sunday’s game. The point spread is set at -1.5 for the Eagles, indicating a close game. The over/under for the game stands at 42.5 points, reflecting expectations of a moderately high-scoring game. Here are the specific odds from a few sportsbooks:

FanDuel : Eagles -1.5, over/under 42.5

: Eagles -1.5, over/under 42.5 BetMGM : Eagles -1.5, over/under 42.5

: Eagles -1.5, over/under 42.5 Caesars : Eagles -1.5, over/under 42.5

: Eagles -1.5, over/under 42.5 Fanatics: Eagles -1.5, over/under 42.5

The odds for the Eagles vs Buccaneers are subject to change

Team standings & game stats for Eagles vs Buccaneers

The Philadelphia Eagles currently hold a 2-1 record, ranking 2nd in the NFC East with a win percentage of 0.667. They have scored 70 points while allowing 63 points against. In their last game, the Eagles defeated the New Orleans Saints with a score of 15-12. The Eagles’ offense totaled 460 yards, with 288 passing yards and 172 rushing yards. Their defense held the Saints to 219 offensive yards.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also have a 2-1 record, ranking 2nd in the NFC South with a win percentage of 0.667. They have scored 64 points and allowed 62 points against. In their last game, the Buccaneers lost to the Denver Broncos 26-7. The Buccaneers’ offense managed 223 yards, with 132 passing yards and 91 rushing yards. Their defense allowed 352 yards to the Broncos.

Both teams are looking to improve their standings in their respective divisions. The Eagles have shown strong offensive capabilities, averaging 460 yards per game. The Buccaneers, on the other hand, need to improve their offensive output, averaging 223 yards per game. The NFL odds reflect the close nature of this matchup, with both teams having similar records and standings.

Eagles vs Bucs player stats & injuries

Key players for the Eagles include quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has accumulated 772 passing yards and 3 passing touchdowns in the season. In their last game, Hurts threw for 311 yards and 1 interception. Running back Saquon Barkley has 10 receptions in the season, while tight end Dallas Goedert has 17 receptions. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith has 21 receptions but is currently dealing with a concussion.

For the Buccaneers, quarterback Baker Mayfield has 637 passing yards and 6 passing touchdowns this season. In their last game, Mayfield threw for 163 yards and 1 touchdown. Wide receiver Chris Godwin has 21 receptions, while Mike Evans has 10 receptions. Running back Bucky Irving has shown promise with 70 rushing yards in their last game but is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Injuries could play a significant role in this game. DeVonta Smith is trending towards being ruled out due to a concussion, while A.J. Brown’s status is uncertain due to a hamstring injury. For the Buccaneers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have been limited in practice but are expected to play. Bucky Irving’s hamstring injury could impact his performance. These injuries are crucial for bettors to consider when analyzing NFL odds for this game.

Eagles vs Buccaneers Week 4 news

Recent news highlights several key updates for both teams. According to RotoBaller, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is not seen at practice due to a concussion. This raises concerns about his availability for the game against the Buccaneers. If Smith is ruled out, the Eagles’ passing game could be impacted, making tight end Dallas Goedert a key target for Jalen Hurts. [Source: RotoBaller]

Another update from RotoBaller mentions that A.J. Brown has returned to practice after missing two weeks due to a hamstring injury. Brown’s return could bolster the Eagles’ receiving corps, especially with Smith’s uncertain status. If Brown plays, he is expected to be a high-end WR1, providing a significant boost to the Eagles’ offense. [Source: RotoBaller]

For the Buccaneers, RotoBaller reports that wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have been limited in practice due to knee and neck injuries, respectively. However, these injuries are not considered serious, and both players are expected to play. Their availability is crucial for the Buccaneers’ offense, which has relied heavily on their contributions this season. [Source: RotoBaller]

Eagles vs Bucs weather forecast for Week 4

The weather forecast for the game indicates moderate rain with temperatures around 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Wind speeds are expected to be around 8 mph. The rain could affect the passing game for both teams, making it essential for the running backs to step up. The Eagles’ Saquon Barkley and the Buccaneers’ Bucky Irving and Rachaad White could play pivotal roles in this game.

The wind speed of 8 mph is not expected to significantly impact the game, but the moderate rain could lead to a slippery field. This could result in more running plays and fewer passing attempts. Both teams will need to adjust their game plans accordingly to account for the weather conditions.

Raymond James Stadium, with a capacity of 65,618, has a grass playing surface, which can become slippery in wet conditions. This could lead to more turnovers and affect the overall scoring. Bettors should consider these weather conditions when analyzing NFL odds for this game. The over/under of 42.5 points could be influenced by the weather, potentially leading to a lower-scoring game.