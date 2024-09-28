The Colorado Buffaloes (3-1) will face the UCF Knights (3-0) on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be held at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, FL. The current college football odds have UCF as a -14.0 favorite, with an over/under of 62.5. The Buffaloes’ moneyline is set at +427, while the Knights’ moneyline is -592. This matchup is part of Week 5 of the 2024 season. The game will air on Fox.

Colorado vs UCF pregame odds

Pregame college football betting odds for today’s game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the UCF Knights offer intriguing insights for bettors at NY sportsbooks. FanDuel offers the Buffaloes at +400 and the Knights at -550, with a point spread of +14.5 for the Buffaloes and -14.5 for the Knights. Caesars sets the Buffaloes at +430 on the moneyline and the Knights at -600, with both teams having a point spread of 14.0. BetMGM lists the Buffaloes at +450 and the Knights at -650, with a similar point spread of 14.0. These college football odds reflect the current betting lines and provide a comprehensive view for those looking to place bets on this CFB game.

Odds for Colorado vs UCF are subject to change

Team standings and stats

The Colorado Buffaloes and UCF Knights are set for an exciting faceoff, and fans are eagerly checking the college football odds. The Buffaloes recently secured a win against Baylor, while the Knights edged out TCU in a tight game. Both teams have shown strong performances this season, promising an intense matchup. Here’s a breakdown of their current standings and recent game stats:

Colorado Buffaloes team stats

The Colorado Buffaloes defeated Baylor 38-31 in their last game, with impressive performances in both rushing and passing. The Buffaloes are 3-1 this season:

Points per game : 26.8

: 26.8 Points allowed per game : 23.5

: 23.5 Passing yards per game : 335.0

: 335.0 Passing yards allowed per game : 8.2

: 8.2 Rushing yards per game : 69.0

: 69.0 Rushing yards per game allowed: 2.6

UCF Knights team stats

The UCF Knights narrowly won against TCU with a 35-34 scoreline, showcasing a balanced offensive attack. The Knights are 3-0 this season:

Points per game : 45.7

: 45.7 Points allowed per game : 17.0

: 17.0 Passing yards per game : 195.0

: 195.0 Passing yards allowed per game : 9.6

: 9.6 Rushing yards per game : 375.7

: 375.7 Rushing yards per game allowed: 6.8

Player Stats for CU Buffaloes vs. UCF Knights

Buffaloes ahead of today’s game

The Buffaloes are gearing up for their faceoff against the Knights, with key players expected to make a significant impact on the game. Shedeur Sanders has been a standout with his impressive passing yards, while Travis Hunter’s receptions could be crucial. College football odds might favor the Buffaloes given their recent performances.

Shedeur Sanders (QB): 41 ATT, 341 YDS, 2 TD

(QB): 41 ATT, 341 YDS, 2 TD Travis Hunter (WR): 7 REC

(WR): 7 REC LaJohntay Wester (WR): 4 REC

(WR): 4 REC Jimmy Horn Jr. (WR): 4 REC

(WR): 4 REC Drelon Miller (WR): 3 REC

Throughout the season, the Buffaloes have shown consistent performance. Here are the top Buffaloes performers this season:

Shedeur Sanders (QB): 162 ATT, 1340 YDS, 11 TD

(QB): 162 ATT, 1340 YDS, 11 TD Travis Hunter (WR): 37 REC, 1 INT

(WR): 37 REC, 1 INT LaJohntay Wester (WR): 18 REC

(WR): 18 REC Jimmy Horn Jr. (WR): 18 REC

(WR): 18 REC Will Sheppard (WR): 13 REC

Knights ahead of today’s game

The Knights are ready to take on the Buffaloes with players like KJ Jefferson and Kobe Hudson expected to shine. Jefferson’s passing game has been strong, and Hudson’s receptions could play a pivotal role. College football odds could be influenced by these key players’ recent performances.

KJ Jefferson (QB): 22 ATT, 230 YDS, 3 TD

(QB): 22 ATT, 230 YDS, 3 TD Kobe Hudson (WR): 6 REC

(WR): 6 REC Randy Pittman Jr. (TE): 3 REC

(TE): 3 REC Xavier Townsend (WR): 2 REC

(WR): 2 REC Jacoby Jones (WR): 1 REC

Over the season, the Knights have shown impressive stats. Here are the top Knights performers this season: