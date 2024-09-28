The Denver Broncos will face the New York Jets in NFL Week 4. The game will take place on Sunday, September 29, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The Broncos, with a record of 1-2, will be looking to improve their standing against the Jets, who currently hold a 2-1 record. The weather forecast predicts light rain, with temperatures around 63°F and a wind speed of 7 mph. The game will air on CBS.

Broncos vs Jets pregame odds

The Jets odds entering Sunday’s game indicate a strong likelihood of a victory, but the Broncos’ recent performance and stats should not be overlooked. The point spread of -7.5 suggests that the Jets are expected to win by more than a touchdown, while the over/under of 39.5 points indicates a relatively low-scoring game. Bettors should consider these odds carefully when placing their bets. Here are the latest odds at NY sportsbooks for Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium:

FanDuel : Jets +7.5, over/under 39.5

Team standings & game stats for Broncos vs Jets

The Denver Broncos currently hold a 1-2 record, placing them 4th in the AFC West with a winning percentage of 0.333. They have scored 52 points and allowed 46 points against them. In their last game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Broncos secured a 26-7 victory, with 352 offensive yards and 2 touchdowns. The New York Jets, on the other hand, have a 2-1 record, ranking 2nd in the AFC East with a winning percentage of 0.667. They have scored 67 points and allowed 52 points against them. In their recent game against the New England Patriots, the Jets won 24-3, amassing 400 offensive yards and 3 touchdowns. The Jets odds favor them due to their stronger recent performance and higher rank in the conference. This game is crucial for both teams as they aim to improve their standings and secure a better position in their respective divisions.

Broncos vs Jets player stats & injuries

Key players for the Broncos include quarterback Bo Nix, who has accumulated 600 passing yards and 113 passing attempts over three games. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton has 12 receptions, while running back Javonte Williams has 10 receptions. In their last game, Bo Nix recorded 216 passing yards with 36 passing attempts. Courtland Sutton had 7 receptions, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey had 6 receptions. For the Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has 624 passing yards, 5 passing touchdowns, and 86 passing attempts over three games. Running back Breece Hall has 16 receptions, and wide receiver Garrett Wilson has 15 receptions. In their recent game, Aaron Rodgers threw for 281 yards and 2 touchdowns. Breece Hall had 4 receptions, and Garrett Wilson had 5 receptions. The Jets odds are influenced by the performance of these key players, especially Aaron Rodgers, who has shown consistent form. Injuries to watch include the Broncos’ Alex Singleton, who is out for the season, and the Jets’ 100.J. Mosley, who is doubtful due to a toe injury.

Broncos vs Jets Week 4 news

Recent news affecting the Broncos includes the signing of running back Tyler Badie to their active roster. Badie has shown potential in recent games, rushing nine times for 70 yards in the last contest. Additionally, the Broncos have signed linebackers Kwon Alexander and Zach Cunningham following Alex Singleton’s season-ending injury. Alexander and Cunningham bring experience and depth to the Broncos’ defense, which could be crucial in their upcoming game against the Jets. These moves are significant for the Broncos as they aim to strengthen their roster and improve their chances in the game. For the Jets, linebacker 100.J. Mosley is not practicing due to a toe injury, which could impact their defense. Offensive tackle Morgan Moses is expected to miss a few games due to an 1150 sprain. The Jets have drafted Olu Fashanu to provide relief in Moses’ absence, ensuring that their offensive line remains strong. These updates are vital for bettors considering the Jets odds, as they highlight key changes in the teams’ rosters and potential impacts on the game.

Broncos vs Jets Week 4 weather forecast

The weather forecast for the game predicts light rain with temperatures around 63°F and a wind speed of 7 mph. The weather conditions could impact the gameplay, especially for passing and kicking. Wet conditions often lead to a more run-heavy game plan, which could benefit the Broncos, who have shown strong rushing stats in recent games. The wind speed of 7 mph is relatively low, so it may not significantly affect the kicking game. However, the rain could make the ball slippery, leading to potential turnovers and affecting the overall scoring. Bettors should consider the weather conditions when evaluating the Jets odds, as it could influence the game dynamics and the performance of key players.