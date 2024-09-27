The Washington Huskies are set to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday, Sept. 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ. According to college football odds, Washington is a -1.5-point favorite, with the over/under set at 44.5 points. College football odds also list the Huskies’ moneyline at 102 and the Scarlet Knights’ moneyline at -124.

Washington vs Rutgers pregame odds

Pregame college football betting odds for tonight’s game between the Washington Huskies and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights show a competitive matchup. FanDuel lists the Washington Huskies at -102 odds on the moneyline and a point spread of +1.5, with an over/under of 44.5. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are listed at -118 odds on the moneyline with a point spread of -1.5. College football odds indicate a closely matched game, making it an interesting option for bettors. Here are the latest odds at New York sportsbooks:

FanDuel : Rutgers -1.5, over/under 44.5

: Rutgers -1.5, over/under 44.5 BetMGM : Rutgers -1.5, over/under 44.5

: Rutgers -1.5, over/under 44.5 Caesars : Rutgers -1.0, over/under 44.5

: Rutgers -1.0, over/under 44.5 Fanatics: Rutgers -1.5, over/under 44.5

Team standings & stats ahead of today’s game

The Washington Huskies and Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set for a thrilling faceoff in the upcoming college football game. Evaluating the college football odds, both teams have demonstrated strong performances this season. Let’s delve into their recent game stats and current standings to understand their potential in the upcoming game.

Washington Huskies team stats

Washington Huskies secured a win against Northwestern, 24-5, with notable contributions from both rushing and passing plays. They are currently 4-0 this season:

Points per game : 27.0

: 27.0 Points allowed per game : 10.25

: 10.25 Passing yards per game : 291.75

: 291.75 Passing yards allowed per game : 9.3

: 9.3 Rushing yards per game : 169.5

: 169.5 Rushing yards per game allowed: 5.2

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team stats

Rutgers Scarlet Knights edged out Virginia Tech, 26-23, showcasing a balanced offensive strategy. With a 3-0 record this season, they stand strong in the college football odds:

Points per game : 39.67

: 39.67 Points allowed per game : 15.67

: 15.67 Passing yards per game : 215.33

: 215.33 Passing yards allowed per game : 9.0

: 9.0 Rushing yards per game : 258.0

: 258.0 Rushing yards per game allowed: 5.5

Player Stats for Huskies vs. Scarlet Knights

Huskies ahead of tonight’s game

The Huskies are gearing up for an intense faceoff against the Scarlet Knights. Key players to watch include Will Rogers, who has shown consistency in passing yards, and Denzel Boston, a reliable wide receiver. Their performance in the last game could significantly influence the college football odds for tonight’s matchup.

Denzel Boston (WR): 7 REC

(WR): 7 REC Will Rogers (QB): 223 YDS, 2 TD, 28 ATT

(QB): 223 YDS, 2 TD, 28 ATT Jonah Coleman (RB): 3 REC

(RB): 3 REC Jeremiah Hunter (WR): 3 REC

(WR): 3 REC Keleki Latu (TE): 5 REC

Throughout the season, the Huskies have relied on their passing game, with Will Rogers leading the charge. The top five performers this season are:

Will Rogers (QB): 1048 YDS, 8 TD, 111 ATT

(QB): 1048 YDS, 8 TD, 111 ATT Jonah Coleman (RB): 12 REC

(RB): 12 REC Denzel Boston (WR): 24 REC

(WR): 24 REC Giles Jackson (WR): 27 REC

(WR): 27 REC Decker DeGraaf (TE): 4 REC

Scarlet Knights ahead of tonight’s game

The Scarlet Knights are set to challenge the Huskies with a strong lineup. Athan Kaliakmanis has been effective in passing yards, and Kenny Fletcher is a notable tight end. Their recent game stats could affect the college football odds for the upcoming game.

Athan Kaliakmanis (QB): 269 YDS, 25 ATT

(QB): 269 YDS, 25 ATT Ian Strong (WR): 4 REC

(WR): 4 REC Dymere Miller (WR): 5 REC

(WR): 5 REC Kenny Fletcher (TE): 7 REC

(TE): 7 REC Samuel Brown 5 (RB): No stats recorded

For the season, the Scarlet Knights have shown a balanced offensive strategy. The top five performers this season include: