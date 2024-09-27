The Kansas City Royals will face the Atlanta Braves on Friday, Sept. 27, at 7:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta and air on BSKC. The Royals have a money line of +150, while the Braves are at -174. The forecast predicts light rain with a high of 75°F.

Royals vs. Braves pregame odds (9/27/24)

The Braves are currently listed as favorites over the Royals, implying a strong win probability. The over/under for the game is 7.5 runs. With a run line set at 1.5, New York sportsbooks project a competitive matchup. Below are the detailed MLB odds from various sports betting apps in New York:

FanDuel : Braves -174, Royals +146, over/under 7.5

: Braves -174, Royals +146, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Braves -185, Royals +150, over/under 7.5

: Braves -185, Royals +150, over/under 7.5 Caesars : Braves -190, Royals +158, over/under 7.5

: Braves -190, Royals +158, over/under 7.5 Fanatics: Braves -180, Royals +155, over/under 7.5

Odds are subject to change for Royals vs. Braves

Royals vs. Braves projected starting lineups today

Royals starting lineup

2B Maikel Garcia (R) SS Bobby Witt Jr. (R) 1B Salvador Perez (R) DH Robbie Grossman (S) RF Hunter Renfroe (R) C Freddy Fermin (R) 3B Paul DeJong (R) LF Dairon Blanco (R) CF Garrett Hampson (R)

Braves starting lineup

CF Michael Harris II (L) 2B Ozzie Albies (S) DH Marcell Ozuna (R) 1B Matt Olson (L) RF Jorge Soler (R) LF Ramón Laureano (R) C Travis d’Arnaud (R) 3B Gio Urshela (R) SS Orlando Arcia (R)

Royals vs. Braves probable starters for Friday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (KC) Brady Singer (R) 9-12 3.73 1.28 22.1% 6.8% (ATL) Max Fried (L) 10-10 3.42 1.20 22.4% 7.8%

Royals vs. Braves Injuries for Friday

Royals: Will Smith (RP) – Back spasms, 15-day IL, expected return in October. Chris Stratton (RP) – Right forearm flexor strain, 15-day IL. Michael Lorenzen (SP) – Lower body fatigue, questionable for next start. Hunter Harvey (RP) – Mid-back tightness, 15-day IL, out for the season. Josh Taylor (RP) – Left biceps nerve injury, 60-day IL, expected return in September.

Braves: Reynaldo López (SP) – Right shoulder inflammation, 15-day IL, expected return in late September. A.J. Minter (RP) – Left hip surgery, 60-day IL, out for the season. Austin Riley (3B) – Right-hand fracture, 10-day IL, out for the season. Huascar Ynoa (RP) – Right elbow stress reaction, 60-day IL. Ronald Acuña Jr. (RF) – Left ACL tear, 60-day IL, out for the season.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Kansas City Royals team stats

The Kansas City Royals have an 85-74 record, placing them second in the AL Central. They have struggled in their last 10 games, winning only three. Their recent game against the Nationals saw them win 7-0, with a batting average of .229 and six pitching strikeouts. Another win against the Nationals ended 3-0, with a .212 batting average and seven pitching strikeouts. The Royals rank fifth in the league, with a streak of three wins.

Runs per game : 4.6

: 4.6 Team average : .25

: .25 Team home runs : 168

: 168 Team stolen bases : 133

: 133 Team ERA : 3.80

: 3.80 Team pitching strikeouts: 1313

Atlanta Braves team stats

The Atlanta Braves hold an 86-71 record, ranking third in the NL East. They have won six of their last 10 games. The Braves’ upcoming game is against the Mets, following a similar matchup where they had a streak of three wins. The Braves rank seventh in the league, with a current streak of three wins.

Runs per game : 4.4

: 4.4 Team average : .244

: .244 Team home runs : 208

: 208 Team stolen bases : 65

: 65 Team ERA : 3.51

: 3.51 Team pitching strikeouts: 1499

Player Stats for Royals vs. Braves

Both the Royals and Braves have several notable names to keep track of – among them are Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. and Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna. Witt Jr. leads the Royals in multiple categories, while Ozuna is a key player for the Braves. Recent news includes Chris Sale’s next start depending on playoff scenarios for the Braves and Vinnie Pasquantino being out for the Royals.

Royals Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Bobby Witt Jr. is the standout for the Royals, leading in batting average, home runs, RBIs, and runs. Maikel Garcia leads in stolen bases. Key recent performances include Hunter Renfroe, Adam Frazier, Salvador Perez, and Tommy Pham contributing in the recent game against the Nationals.

AVG Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. .332

Bobby Witt Jr. .332 HR Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 32

Bobby Witt Jr. 32 RBI Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 109

Bobby Witt Jr. 109 Runs Leader: Bobby Witt Jr. 124

Bobby Witt Jr. 124 SB Leader: Maikel Garcia 37

Braves Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Marcell Ozuna is the key player for the Braves, leading in batting average, home runs, RBIs, and runs. Whit Merrifield leads in stolen bases. Recent news includes Max Fried starting the series opener against the Royals and Reynaldo Lopez potentially being used in the upcoming games.