The New York Yankees will face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, Sep 27, at 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium in New York. The game will air on YES. Yankees odds are set at -162, while the Pirates are at +136. The forecast predicts overcast clouds with a high of 73°F.

Pirates vs Yankees pregame odds (9/27/24)

Odds for tonight’s MLB game between the Yankees and Pirates show a strong preference for the Yankees. Various NY sports betting apps provide various lines, with over/under values indicating potential scoring levels. The Yankees odds are consistently favored across multiple sportsbooks. Here are the latest odds for tonight’s game as New York tries to secure home-field advantage in the American League:

FanDuel : Yankees -162, Pirates +136, over/under 7.5

: Yankees -162, Pirates +136, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Yankees -175, Pirates +145, over/under 7.5

: Yankees -175, Pirates +145, over/under 7.5 Caesars : Yankees -170, Pirates +143, over/under 7.5

: Yankees -170, Pirates +143, over/under 7.5 Fanatics: Yankees -170, Pirates +140, over/under 7.5

Odds are subject to change for Pirates vs Yankees

Pirates vs. Yankees projected starting lineups today

Pirates starting lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) LF Bryan Reynolds (S) C Joey Bart (R) DH Andrew McCutchen (R) CF Oneil Cruz (L) 2B Nick Gonzales (R) 1B Connor Joe (R) RF Bryan De La Cruz (R) 3B Jared Triolo (R)

Yankees starting lineup

2B Gleyber Torres (R) RF Juan Soto (L) CF Aaron Judge (R) C Austin Wells (L) DH Giancarlo Stanton (R) 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) 1B Anthony Rizzo (L) SS Anthony Volpe (R) LF Alex Verdugo (L)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Pirates vs. Yankees probable starters for Friday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (PIT) Jared Jones (R) 6-8 4.14 1.18 25.3% 7.5% (NYY) Carlos Rodón (L) 16-9 3.98 1.21 25.6% 7.1%

Pirates vs. Yankees Injuries for Friday

Pirates injuries

Johan Oviedo (SP) – Out, Elbow, Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL, out for 2024 season.

Marco Gonzales (SP) – Out, Forearm strain, 60-day IL, out for 2024 season.

Ke’Bryan Hayes (3B) – Out, Lower back inflammation, 10-day IL, out for 2024 season.

Ben Heller (RP) – Out, Right shoulder inflammation, 60-day IL.

Daulton Jefferies (SP) – Out, Right elbow discomfort, 60-day IL.

Yankees injuries

DJ LeMahieu (3B) – Out, Right hip impingement, 10-day IL.

Lou Trivino (RP) – Out, Elbow, Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL, out for 2025 season.

Jonathan Loáisiga (RP) – Out, Right UCL tear, 60-day IL, out for 2024 season.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Pittsburgh Pirates standings & stats

The Pittsburgh Pirates, currently with a 74-85 record, sit fifth in the NL Central. Their last 10 games have seen 3-7, with a recent streak of L1. The Pirates have struggled offensively, averaging 4.1 runs per game and a team batting average of .235. In their latest match, they faced the Milwaukee Brewers, winning one game and losing another. The game they won saw them limit the Brewers to just one run.

Runs per game : 4.1

: 4.1 Team average : .235

: .235 Team home runs : 152

: 152 Team Stolen bases : 105

: 105 Team ERA : 4.18

: 4.18 Team pitching strikeouts: 1325

New York Yankees standings & stats

The New York Yankees, with a 93-66 record, lead the AL East. They have won 7 of their last 10 games, with a current streak of W1. The Yankees’ offense is robust, averaging 5.1 runs per game and a team batting average of .249. In their recent games against the Baltimore Orioles, they split the series, showing strong pitching with 14 strikeouts in their last win. Yankees odds look favorable given their current form.

Runs per game : 5.1

: 5.1 Team average : .249

: .249 Team home runs : 235

: 235 Team Stolen bases : 83

: 83 Team ERA : 3.73

: 3.73 Team pitching strikeouts: 1424

Player Stats for Pirates vs. Yankees

In today’s game between the Pirates and Yankees, Bryan Reynolds and Aaron Judge are the standout names to watch. Reynolds leads the Pirates in several categories, while Judge has been dominant for the Yankees. Recent news highlights Alex Verdugo’s pinch-hit homer and Gerrit Cole’s strong pitching performance.

Pirates Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Bryan Reynolds has been the driving force for the Pirates, leading in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Nick Gonzales and Bryan De La Cruz have also shown recent form, contributing significantly in their last game. Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Mitch Keller are other key players to watch.

AVG Leader: Bryan Reynolds .275

Bryan Reynolds .275 HR Leader: Bryan Reynolds 22

Bryan Reynolds 22 RBI Leader: Bryan Reynolds 85

Bryan Reynolds 85 Runs Leader: Oneil Cruz 71

Oneil Cruz 71 SB Leader: Oneil Cruz 22

Yankees Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Aaron Judge is the standout player for the Yankees, leading in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo have also been key contributors recently. Gerrit Cole’s pitching and Alex Verdugo’s recent homer are other highlights for the Yankees.