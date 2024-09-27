The New York Mets will face the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, Sep 27, at 8:10 p.m. at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The game will be broadcast on SNY. Mets odds stand at -120, while Brewers have a moneyline of +104. MLB odds also include an overpayout of -112 and an underpayout of -108.

Mets vs. Brewers Pregame Odds (9/27/24)

The Mets odds see them favored with moneyline odds around -120 at most NY online sportsbooks for tonight’s game against the Brewers. A close matchup is expected with the -1.5 run line provided at FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, and Fanatics. The over/under sits at 7.5, which is a typical number for these teams. Here are the latest odds for tonight’s game as the Mets push for a playoff spot:

FanDuel : Mets -122, Brewers +104, over/under 7.5

: Mets -122, Brewers +104, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Mets -120, Brewers +100, over/under 7.5

: Mets -120, Brewers +100, over/under 7.5 Caesars : Mets -120, Brewers +100, over/under 7.5

: Mets -120, Brewers +100, over/under 7.5 Fanatics: Mets -120, Brewers +105, over/under 7.5

Odds are subject to change for Mets vs. Brewers

Mets vs. Brewers projected starting lineups today

Mets starting lineup tonight

SS Francisco Lindor (S) LF Brandon Nimmo (L) 3B Mark Vientos (R) 1B Pete Alonso (R) RF Jesse Winker (L) DH J.D. Martinez (R) 2B Jose Iglesias (R) C Francisco Alvarez (R) CF Harrison Bader (R)

Brewers starting lineup tonight

LF Jackson Chourio (R) CF Blake Perkins (S) C William Contreras (R) DH Gary Sánchez (R) SS Willy Adames (R) 1B Rhys Hoskins (R) RF Sal Frelick (L) 3B Joey Ortiz (R) 2B Brice Turang (L)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Mets vs. Brewers probable starters for Friday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYM) Sean Manaea (L) 12-6 3.29 1.06 24.7% 8.2% (MIL) Frankie Montas (R) 7-11 4.85 1.37 21.4% 9.5%

Mets vs. Brewers Injuries for Friday

Mets: Brooks Raley (RP) is out for the season due to Tommy John surgery. Jeff McNeil (2B) is out with a right wrist fracture, expected to return in mid-October. Paul Blackburn (SP) is out with a spinal fluid leak, expected to return in October. Sean Reid-Foley (SP) is out with right shoulder impingement.

Brewers: Wade Miley (SP) is out for the season due to Tommy John surgery. Christian Yelich (LF) is out with low back inflammation for the season. Rob Zastryzny (RP) is out for the season with left elbow tendinitis. Bryse Wilson (RP) is out with a right oblique strain, expected to return in late September.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

New York Mets team stats

The New York Mets are second in the NL East with an 87-70 record. They have gone 6-4 in their last ten games and are currently on a one-game losing streak. Their offense averages 4.8 runs per game, and they maintain a team batting average of .247. Season stats include:

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .247

: .247 Team home runs : 203

: 203 Team stolen bases : 101

: 101 Team ERA : 3.93

: 3.93 Team pitching strikeouts: 1399

Milwaukee Brewers team stats

The Milwaukee Brewers lead the NL Central with a 91-68 record. They have a 5-5 record in their last ten games and are on a one-game winning streak. Their offense also averages 4.8 runs per game, with a team batting average of .249. Season stats include:

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .249

: .249 Team home runs : 175

: 175 Team stolen bases : 208

: 208 Team ERA : 3.67

: 3.67 Team pitching strikeouts: 1345

Player Stats for Mets vs. Brewers

Tonight’s game between the Mets and Brewers features notable players like Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso for the Mets, William Contreras, and Willy Adames for the Brewers. Sean Manaea will start for the Mets, bringing a recent 2.36 ERA and 0.70 WHIP into the game. This matchup is critical for MLB bettors looking at Mets odds and MLB odds.

Mets Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso lead the Mets in various categories. Lindor’s consistent performance and Alonso’s power hitting are key for the Mets. Sean Manaea’s recent form is also noteworthy.

AVG Leader: Francisco Lindor .271

Francisco Lindor .271 HR Leader: Pete Alonso 34

Pete Alonso 34 RBI Leader: Pete Alonso 88

Pete Alonso 88 Runs Leader: Francisco Lindor 103

Francisco Lindor 103 SB Leader: Francisco Lindor 27

Brewers Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

William Contreras and Willy Adames are top performers for the Brewers. The team also relies on Brice Turang’s speed. Recent game stats show solid contributions from Joey Ortiz, Blake Perkins, and Sal Frelick.