The New York Mets will face the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, Sep 27, at 8:10 p.m. at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The game will be broadcast on SNY. Mets odds stand at -120, while Brewers have a moneyline of +104. MLB odds also include an overpayout of -112 and an underpayout of -108.
Mets vs. Brewers Pregame Odds (9/27/24)
The Mets odds see them favored with moneyline odds around -120 at most NY online sportsbooks for tonight’s game against the Brewers. A close matchup is expected with the -1.5 run line provided at FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, and Fanatics. The over/under sits at 7.5, which is a typical number for these teams. Here are the latest odds for tonight’s game as the Mets push for a playoff spot:
- FanDuel: Mets -122, Brewers +104, over/under 7.5
- BetMGM: Mets -120, Brewers +100, over/under 7.5
- Caesars: Mets -120, Brewers +100, over/under 7.5
- Fanatics: Mets -120, Brewers +105, over/under 7.5
Odds are subject to change for Mets vs. Brewers
Mets vs. Brewers projected starting lineups today
Mets starting lineup tonight
- SS Francisco Lindor (S)
- LF Brandon Nimmo (L)
- 3B Mark Vientos (R)
- 1B Pete Alonso (R)
- RF Jesse Winker (L)
- DH J.D. Martinez (R)
- 2B Jose Iglesias (R)
- C Francisco Alvarez (R)
- CF Harrison Bader (R)
Brewers starting lineup tonight
- LF Jackson Chourio (R)
- CF Blake Perkins (S)
- C William Contreras (R)
- DH Gary Sánchez (R)
- SS Willy Adames (R)
- 1B Rhys Hoskins (R)
- RF Sal Frelick (L)
- 3B Joey Ortiz (R)
- 2B Brice Turang (L)
Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io
Mets vs. Brewers probable starters for Friday
|Starters
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|K%
|BB%
|(NYM) Sean Manaea (L)
|12-6
|3.29
|1.06
|24.7%
|8.2%
|(MIL) Frankie Montas (R)
|7-11
|4.85
|1.37
|21.4%
|9.5%
Mets vs. Brewers Injuries for Friday
Mets: Brooks Raley (RP) is out for the season due to Tommy John surgery. Jeff McNeil (2B) is out with a right wrist fracture, expected to return in mid-October. Paul Blackburn (SP) is out with a spinal fluid leak, expected to return in October. Sean Reid-Foley (SP) is out with right shoulder impingement.
Brewers: Wade Miley (SP) is out for the season due to Tommy John surgery. Christian Yelich (LF) is out with low back inflammation for the season. Rob Zastryzny (RP) is out for the season with left elbow tendinitis. Bryse Wilson (RP) is out with a right oblique strain, expected to return in late September.
Team standings and stats for today’s game
New York Mets team stats
The New York Mets are second in the NL East with an 87-70 record. They have gone 6-4 in their last ten games and are currently on a one-game losing streak. Their offense averages 4.8 runs per game, and they maintain a team batting average of .247. Season stats include:
- Runs per game: 4.8
- Team average: .247
- Team home runs: 203
- Team stolen bases: 101
- Team ERA: 3.93
- Team pitching strikeouts: 1399
Milwaukee Brewers team stats
The Milwaukee Brewers lead the NL Central with a 91-68 record. They have a 5-5 record in their last ten games and are on a one-game winning streak. Their offense also averages 4.8 runs per game, with a team batting average of .249. Season stats include:
- Runs per game: 4.8
- Team average: .249
- Team home runs: 175
- Team stolen bases: 208
- Team ERA: 3.67
- Team pitching strikeouts: 1345
Player Stats for Mets vs. Brewers
Tonight’s game between the Mets and Brewers features notable players like Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso for the Mets, William Contreras, and Willy Adames for the Brewers. Sean Manaea will start for the Mets, bringing a recent 2.36 ERA and 0.70 WHIP into the game. This matchup is critical for MLB bettors looking at Mets odds and MLB odds.
Mets Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game
Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso lead the Mets in various categories. Lindor’s consistent performance and Alonso’s power hitting are key for the Mets. Sean Manaea’s recent form is also noteworthy.
- AVG Leader: Francisco Lindor .271
- HR Leader: Pete Alonso 34
- RBI Leader: Pete Alonso 88
- Runs Leader: Francisco Lindor 103
- SB Leader: Francisco Lindor 27
Brewers Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game
William Contreras and Willy Adames are top performers for the Brewers. The team also relies on Brice Turang’s speed. Recent game stats show solid contributions from Joey Ortiz, Blake Perkins, and Sal Frelick.
- AVG Leader: William Contreras .281
- HR Leader: Willy Adames 32
- RBI Leader: Willy Adames 111
- Runs Leader: William Contreras 97
- SB Leader: Brice Turang 47