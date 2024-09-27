The Dallas Cowboys faced off against the New York Giants in NFL Week 4. The game took place on Thursday, Sep 26, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Kickoff was set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game drew interest from bettors focused on Giants odds and NFL odds. Daniel Jones and the Giants ended up losing a close game, 20-15. New York falls to 1-3 on the season, while the Cowboys are now 2-2.

Cowboys vs Giants odds & results for TNF

The pregame odds for the Cowboys vs Giants on TNF had Dallas as 5.5-point favorites, with an over/under set at 45.0 points. The Cowboys’ moneyline was -242, while the Giants’ moneyline stood at +199. The Giants odds at NY sportsbooks were a point of interest for bettors, given the team’s underdog status and the potential payout. And while New York didn’t win, it did cover in this game.

Cowboys vs Giants 20-15 Week 4 analysis

The Cowboys’ victory was largely attributed to their balanced offensive attack and solid defensive performance. Dak Prescott’s 221 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns were crucial in securing the win. The Cowboys’ ability to convert on key plays, including 2 field goals, helped them maintain their lead throughout the game.

On the other hand, the Giants struggled to find the end zone, relying solely on Greg Joseph’s field goals for scoring. Despite Daniel Jones’ 281 passing yards, the Giants’ offense could not capitalize on their opportunities. Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson were standout performers with 12 and 11 receptions, respectively, but their efforts were not enough to overcome the Cowboys’ defense.

The Cowboys’ defense was effective in limiting the Giants’ rushing attack, holding them to just 26 rushing yards. The interception by the Cowboys’ defense also played a significant role in disrupting the Giants’ offensive rhythm.

For bettors, the game highlighted the importance of considering both teams’ offensive and defensive capabilities when evaluating Giants odds and NFL odds. The Cowboys’ balanced attack and solid defense made them a reliable choice for bettors, while the Giants’ reliance on field goals indicated potential vulnerabilities in their offensive strategy.

Team standings & game stats

Entering Week 4, the Cowboys had a record of 2-2, ranking 3rd in the NFC East with a conference rank of 9. They had scored 97 points and allowed 104 points. The Giants had a record of 1-3, ranking 4th in the NFC East with a conference rank of 16. They had scored 60 points and allowed 84 points.

The Cowboys won the game 20-15. The Cowboys scored 7 points in the first quarter, 7 in the second, 3 in the third, and 3 in the fourth. The Giants scored 3 points in the first quarter, 6 in the second, 3 in the third, and 3 in the fourth. The total score was 35, under the 45.0 points over/under.

The Cowboys’ offensive yards totaled 293, with 80 rushing yards and 213 passing yards. They managed to achieve 2 touchdowns and 2 field goals. The Giants’ offensive yards totaled 303, with 26 rushing yards and 277 passing yards. They did not score any touchdowns but made 5 field goals.

The Cowboys’ defense allowed 303 yards, including 277 passing yards and 26 rushing yards. They also intercepted one pass. The Giants’ defense allowed 293 yards, including 213 passing yards and 80 rushing yards.

Notable Cowboys vs Giants TNF player performances

Key players for the Cowboys included Dak Prescott, who threw for 221 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns. CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson each had 7 receptions. The Cowboys accumulated 293 offensive yards, with 80 rushing yards and 213 passing yards. Prescott completed 27 passing attempts, showcasing his efficiency in the game.

Daniel Jones threw for 281 passing yards for the Giants on 40 attempts. Malik Nabers had 12 receptions, and Wan’Dale Robinson had 11 receptions. The Giants accumulated 303 offensive yards, with 26 rushing yards and 277 passing yards. Greg Joseph made all 5 of his field goal attempts, accounting for all 15 of the Giants’ points.

Injury concerns included Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, who was carted off the field with a left foot injury but is expected to be okay. This is relevant for bettors considering Giants odds and NFL odds for future games.

Other notable player performances included Ezekiel Elliott, who had 1 reception for the Cowboys, and Darius Slayton, who caught 3 of 5 targets for 56 yards for the Giants. Slayton averaged 18.7 yards per reception, with his longest catch going for 28 yards.

Rico Dowdle, Hunter Luepke, and Brandin Cooks also contributed to the Cowboys’ receiving game with 1, 2, and 1 receptions, respectively. For the Giants, Devin Singletary, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Theo Johnson each had 1 reception. Eric Gray and Chris Manhertz were also part of the Giants’ lineup but did not record any receptions.

Cowboys vs Giants news

Micah Parsons was carted to the locker room during the final minutes of the game but is expected to be okay. He has 10 days to recover before the next game. The Cowboys elevated Carl Lawson and Amani Oruwariye from the practice squad for the game. For the Giants, Greg Joseph was the team’s lone source of offense, making all 5 field goal attempts. Darius Slayton provided a deep threat with 3 receptions for 56 yards.

Looking ahead

Looking ahead, bettors should monitor the injury status of key players like Micah Parsons, whose presence on the field significantly impacts the Cowboys’ defensive performance. The extra recovery time before the next game will be crucial for Parsons and other injured players.

Bettors should also keep an eye on the Giants’ offensive adjustments, particularly their ability to convert red zone opportunities into touchdowns. The performance of players like Daniel Jones, Malik Nabers, and Wan’Dale Robinson will be critical in future matchups.

As the season progresses, the Giants’ odds and NFL odds will continue to evolve based on team performance, player health, and other factors. Bettors should stay informed about these developments to make well-informed decisions.

The Cowboys’ victory over the Giants in NFL Week 4 showcased their offensive efficiency and defensive strength. Dak Prescott’s passing performance, combined with key contributions from players like CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson, solidified the Cowboys’ position in the NFC East. The Giants, despite strong individual performances, struggled to find the end zone and relied heavily on field goals.

For bettors, the game provided valuable insights into the strengths and weaknesses of both teams. The Cowboys’ balanced attack and solid defense make them a formidable opponent, while the Giants’ offensive struggles highlight areas for improvement. Monitoring player injuries and team performance will be essential for making informed betting decisions in the coming weeks.