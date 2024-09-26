The Dallas Cowboys (1-2) are set to face off against the New York Giants (1-2) in NFL Week 4. The game takes place on Thursday, Sep 26, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. This matchup between NFC East rivals is crucial for both teams as they aim to improve their standings. Fans and bettors alike are keen to understand the GIants odds and NFL odds for this game. The game will air on Prime Video.

Cowboys vs Giants Thursday Night Football odds

New York sportsbooks are in agreement that the Cowboys are favored for tonight’s Thursday Night Football game. According to FanDuel, the moneyline for the Cowboys is at -255 and the Giants at +210, with a point spread of -5.5 for the Cowboys and +5.5 for the Giants. The over/under remains at 45.5 points. Caesars and BetMGM also present comparable lines, reinforcing the betting trends for this game. Understanding these NFL odds is crucial for making informed bets. Here are the latest Giants odds for tonight’s game:

FanDuel : Giants +5.5, Cowboys -5.5, over/under 45.5

: Giants +5.5, Cowboys -5.5, over/under 45.5 BetMGM : Giants +5.5, Cowboys -5.5, over/under 45.5

: Giants +5.5, Cowboys -5.5, over/under 45.5 Caesars : Giants +5.5, Cowboys -5.5, over/under 45.5

: Giants +5.5, Cowboys -5.5, over/under 45.5 Fanatics: Giants +5.5, Cowboys -5.5, over/under 45.5

The odds for the Cowboys vs Giants on TNF are subject to change

Betting Trends for Cowboys vs Giants in Week 4

The Cowboys are 1-2 against the spread this season, while the Giants are also 1-2. The over has hit in 2 of the Cowboys’ 3 games and in 1 of the Giants’ 3 games. These betting trends provide additional context for fans and bettors looking to wager on tonight’s game.

Team standings & recent game stats

The Cowboys currently hold a record of 1-2, placing them 4th in the NFC East and 15th in the NFC Conference. They have scored 77 points and conceded 89 points, with a touchdown count of 7. In their recent game, the Cowboys lost to the Baltimore Ravens with a score of 25-28. They accumulated 412 offensive yards, including 361 passing yards and 51 rushing yards. The Giants also have a 1-2 record, ranking 3rd in the NFC East and 13th in the NFC Conference. They have scored 45 points and conceded 64 points, with a touchdown count of 6. The Giants won their last game against the Cleveland Browns with a score of 21-15, achieving 340 offensive yards, including 228 passing yards and 112 rushing yards.

The Cowboys have a point differential of -12, indicating their defense has struggled, allowing 89 points while scoring 77. Their offensive yardage per game stands at 384, with 283 passing yards and 101 rushing yards. The Giants have a point differential of -19, scoring 45 points and conceding 64. They average 287 offensive yards per game, with 200 passing yards and 87 rushing yards. These metrics are vital for analyzing GIants odds and NFL odds.

Cowboys vs Giants recent player stats & injuries

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 379 yards and 2 touchdowns in their last game. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had 4 receptions, while tight end Jake Ferguson had 6 receptions. Running back Rico Dowdle contributed with 3 receptions. For the season, Prescott has accumulated 851 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. Lamb has 13 receptions over three games. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 236 yards and 2 touchdowns in their last game. Wide receiver Malik Nabers had 8 receptions, and Wan’Dale Robinson had 7 receptions. For the season, Jones has 600 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. Nabers leads the team with 23 receptions. Injuries could impact the Giants as cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson and Dru Phillips are ruled out, and wide receiver Darius Slayton is questionable with a thumb injury. These player stats and injuries are critical for understanding GIants odds and NFL odds.

Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert has 10 receptions this season, while tight end Jake Ferguson has 9 receptions. Running back Ezekiel Elliott has 5 receptions. Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has 15 receptions, and running back Devin Singletary has 9 receptions. Tight end Daniel Bellinger has 2 receptions.

Recent news for Cowboys vs Giants in Week 4

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey remains a top kicking option for Week 4, having made all 10 of his field-goal attempts this season. The Cowboys’ defense is also back on the fantasy radar, thanks to a favorable matchup against the Giants. On the Giants’ side, cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson and Dru Phillips have been ruled out, and wide receiver Darius Slayton is questionable for the game. These updates are crucial for understanding the GIants odds and NFL odds for this matchup.

Key Matchups for Cowboys vs Giants

The Cowboys’ offense, led by Dak Prescott, averages 283 passing yards per game, while the Giants’ defense has allowed an average of 217 yards per game. The Giants’ rushing attack, with 112 yards in their last game, will face a Cowboys’ defense that allowed 274 rushing yards in their previous game. These matchup insights are crucial for understanding GIants odds and NFL odds.

Cowboys vs Giants TNF game factors

The absence of Giants cornerbacks Adoree Jackson and Dru Phillips will likely impact their pass defense, making it easier for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to exploit. The weather conditions, with light rain and moderate wind, could affect the passing game for both teams. These factors are essential for understanding Giants odds and NFL odds.

Key data points for Cowboys vs Giants

The Cowboys have scored 77 points and allowed 89, with a record of 1-2. They average 384 offensive yards per game. Dak Prescott has 851 passing yards and 4 touchdowns this season. The Giants have scored 45 points and allowed 64, with a record of 1-2. They average 287 offensive yards per game. Daniel Jones has 600 passing yards and 4 touchdowns this season. Key injuries for the Giants include Adoree’ Jackson and Dru Phillips. The Cowboys are favored with a point spread of -6, and the over/under is set at 45.5 points. These data points are crucial for evaluating GIants odds and NFL odds.

Cowboys vs Giants Week 4 TNF weather forecast

The game’s weather forecast predicts light rain with low and high temperatures of 74°F. Wind speeds are expected to be around 5 mph. These conditions could impact gameplay, especially the passing game.