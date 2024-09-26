The Baltimore Orioles will face the New York Yankees on Thursday, September 26, at 7:05 PM at Yankee Stadium in New York. The game will be broadcast on MLBN. The Yankees odds are set at -149, while the Orioles money line is at 127. The weather forecast predicts light rain with a high of 71°F.

Yankees vs. Orioles Pregame Odds (9/26/24)

According to most of the NY sports betting apps, the Yankees are favored with a moneyline around -150 to -155 at most sportsbooks for tonight’s game against the Orioles. The run line of -1.5 is consistent across FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, and Fanatics with varying payouts. The over/under is set at 8.0, indicating balanced offensive expectations. Here are the latest Yankees odds for tonight’s game with a chance for New York to win the AL East:

FanDuel : Yankees -146, Orioles +124, over/under 8.0

: Yankees -146, Orioles +124, over/under 8.0 BetMGM : Yankees -150, Orioles +125, over/under 8.0

: Yankees -150, Orioles +125, over/under 8.0 Caesars : Yankees -155, Orioles +130, over/under 8.0

: Yankees -155, Orioles +130, over/under 8.0 Fanatics: Yankees -150, Orioles +125, over/under 8.0

Orioles vs. Yankees projected starting lineups today

Orioles starting lineup

SS Gunnar Henderson (L) CF Cedric Mullins (L) RF Anthony Santander (S) DH Ryan O’Hearn (L) C Adley Rutschman (S) 1B Ryan Mountcastle (R) LF Colton Cowser (L) 3B Jordan Westburg (R) 2B Jackson Holliday (L)

Yankees starting lineup

2B Gleyber Torres (R) RF Juan Soto (L) CF Aaron Judge (R) C Austin Wells (L) DH Giancarlo Stanton (R) 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) 1B Anthony Rizzo (L) SS Anthony Volpe (R) LF Alex Verdugo (L)

Orioles vs. Yankees probable starters for Thursday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (BAL) Corbin Burnes (R) 15-8 2.95 1.11 20.9% 5.7% (NYY) Gerrit Cole (R) 7-5 3.67 1.18 24.6% 7.3%

Orioles vs. Yankees Injuries for Thursday

Orioles: Burch Smith (RP) – right groin strain, 15-day IL; Jorge Mateo (2B) – left elbow surgery, 60-day IL, out for season; Tyler Wells (SP) – right elbow UCL surgery, 60-day IL, out for season; John Means (SP) – elbow surgery, 60-day IL, out for season; Kyle Bradish (SP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL, out for season.

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu (3B) – right hip impingement, 10-day IL; Lou Trivino (RP) – Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL, out for season; Jonathan Loáisiga (RP) – right UCL tear, 60-day IL, out for season; Nestor Cortes (SP) – left elbow strain, 15-day IL.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Baltimore Orioles team stats

Baltimore Orioles have a record of 88-70 this season, ranking 2nd in the AL East and 3rd in the league. They have a batting average of .249, hitting 228 home runs and stealing 98 bases. Their team ERA is 3.95, with 1,348 pitching strikeouts. In their last ten games, they have won 5 and lost 5, currently on a 2-game winning streak. In their recent games against the Yankees, they scored 9 and 5 runs with batting averages of .395 and .235, respectively.

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .249

: .249 Team home runs : 228

: 228 Team Stolen bases : 98

: 98 Team ERA : 3.95

: 3.95 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,348

New York Yankees team stats

New York Yankees hold a 92-66 record, leading the AL East and ranking 1st in the league. Their batting average stands at .249, with 232 home runs and 82 stolen bases. They have a team ERA of 3.74 and 1,417 pitching strikeouts. In their last ten games, they have won 6 and lost 4, currently on a 2-game losing streak. In their recent matchups against the Orioles, they allowed 9 and 5 runs with the Orioles hitting .395 and .235 respectively.

Runs per game : 5.0

: 5.0 Team average : .249

: .249 Team home runs : 232

: 232 Team Stolen bases : 82

: 82 Team ERA : 3.74

: 3.74 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,417

Player Stats for Orioles vs. Yankees

The Orioles and Yankees feature key players that could impact the game significantly. Cedric Mullins and Gunnar Henderson have been notable for the Orioles, with Mullins scoring 3 runs and Henderson hitting 3 singles in their recent game against the Yankees. On the Yankees side, Juan Soto and Aaron Judge have been impressive, with Soto scoring 2 runs and Judge maintaining a strong batting average. Recent news includes Adley Rutschman being out of the starting lineup and Grayson Rodriguez out for the season, which could affect Orioles’ performance.

Orioles Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander are the standout players for the Orioles. Henderson’s recent performance includes 3 singles and 2 runs, while Santander has been a consistent power hitter with 44 home runs this season. Cedric Mullins also adds value with his speed on the bases.

AVG Leader: Gunnar Henderson .285

Gunnar Henderson .285 HR Leader: Anthony Santander 44

Anthony Santander 44 RBI Leader: Anthony Santander 101

Anthony Santander 101 Runs Leader: Gunnar Henderson 118

Gunnar Henderson 118 SB Leader: Cedric Mullins 32

Yankees Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are pivotal for the Yankees. Judge leads in batting average and home runs, while Soto excels in scoring runs. Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton also contribute significantly, adding depth to the Yankees’ lineup.