Fanatics Sportsbook in New York introduces a compelling New York sports betting bonus, focusing on a “Bet and Get” approach up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets for new users. This Welcome promo does not require a specific promo code, ensuring a straightforward path for bettors to access the offer. By simply clicking to claim the promo, bettors can engage with this opportunity, enhancing their initial betting experience without the complexity of additional requirements.

Fanatics Sportsbook New York: Up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets

Fanatics Sportsbook steps into the NY sports betting scene, offering a compelling welcome bonus. New users can secure up to $1,000 in bonus bets without the need for a promo code. Simply click to claim the bonus. This promo is tailored for those ready to dive into sports betting with a minimum deposit and bet requirement of just $5.

After registration, place your first bet of $5 or more. Regardless of the bet’s outcome, Fanatics Sportsbook credits your account with bonus bets up to $1,000. It’s important to note bonus bets expire 7 days after issuance. Ensure to use them within this timeframe to maximize your betting strategy.

This bonus offer is designed to enhance your betting experience right from the start. Whether your initial bet wins or loses, the bonus bets provide additional opportunities to bet. Remember, direct cash withdrawal does not apply to bonus bets; winnings derived from these bets are withdrawable.

How To Claim Bet and Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets

First, new users must click on one of the provided links to access the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. During sign-up, enter the required personal details, including name, address, phone number, email, and Social Security Number. This process confirms identity and ensures safety. Next, initiate a minimum deposit of $5 and place a first bet of at least $5. Following the game, utilize any earned bonus bets within 7 days. The NY sports betting bonus allows bets on any available wager at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Giants TNF Fanatics odds

Week 4 in the NFL kicks off with a classic rivalry, the Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants. The game is set to start at 8:15 p.m. ET today. The Cowboys are favored with a moneyline of -250, implying a 71.4% chance of winning. The Giants have a moneyline of +200, with a 33.3% probability. The over/under is set at 45.5 points, both with a payout of -110. The odds for the Cowboys vs Giants on TNF are subject to change.

Unlock a “Bet and Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets” offer at Fanatics Sportsbook. Sign up now to take advantage of this NY sports betting promo.