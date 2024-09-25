NYSD

The Baltimore Orioles will face the New York Yankees on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium in New York. The match will be broadcast on YES. The Orioles enter with a money line of +127, while the Yankees are at -151. MLB bettors and fans can look forward to this key matchup between two AL East teams.

Orioles vs. Yankees pregame odds (9/25/24)

New York sportsbooks favor the Yankees over the Orioles in the upcoming MLB game. Moneyline odds for the Yankees range from -155 to -142, while the Orioles are between +130 to +120. The over/under is consistently set at 7.5 runs across sportsbooks. The run line has the Yankees at -1.5 and the Orioles at +1.5.

FanDuel : Yankees -142, Orioles +120, over/under 7.5

: Yankees -142, Orioles +120, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Yankees -155, Orioles +130, over/under 7.5

: Yankees -155, Orioles +130, over/under 7.5 Caesars : Yankees -155, Orioles +130, over/under 7.5

: Yankees -155, Orioles +130, over/under 7.5 Fanatics: Yankees -160, Orioles +130, over/under 8.0

MLB odds are subject to change for Orioles vs. Yankees

Orioles vs. Yankees projected starting lineups today

Orioles starting lineup

CF Austin Slater (R) C Adley Rutschman (S) SS Gunnar Henderson (L) RF Anthony Santander (S) 1B Ryan Mountcastle (R) DH Ryan O’Hearn (L) LF Colton Cowser (L) 3B Emmanuel Rivera (R) 2B Jackson Holliday (L)

Yankees starting lineup

2B Gleyber Torres (R) RF Juan Soto (L) CF Aaron Judge (R) C Austin Wells (L) DH Giancarlo Stanton (R) 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) 1B Anthony Rizzo (L) SS Anthony Volpe (R) LF Alex Verdugo (L)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Orioles vs. Yankees probable starters for Wednesday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (BAL) Zach Eflin (R) 10-9 3.53 1.13 19.9 2.8 (NYY) Nestor Cortes (L) 8-5 3.47 0.93 22.3 5.3

Orioles vs. Yankees Injuries for Wednesday

Orioles: Burch Smith (RP) – Out, right groin strain, 15-day IL. Jorge Mateo (2B) – Out, left elbow surgery, 60-day IL, out for season. Tyler Wells (SP) – Out, right elbow UCL surgery, 60-day IL, out for season. John Means (SP) – Out, elbow surgery, 60-day IL, out for season. Kyle Bradish (SP) – Out, Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL, out for season.

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu (3B) – Out, right hip impingement, 10-day IL. Tyler Lyons (RP) – Out, personal, restricted list. Lou Trivino (RP) – Out, Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL, out for season. Jonathan Loáisiga (RP) – Out, right UCL tear, 60-day IL, out for season. JT Brubaker (SP) – Out, Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL.

Team standings & stats for today’s game

Baltimore Orioles team stats

The Baltimore Orioles are currently third in the AL East with an 87-70 record. They have gone 4-6 in their last ten games and are on a one-game winning streak. Offensively, the Orioles are averaging 4.8 runs per game with a team batting average of .247. Their pitching staff has an ERA of 3.93 and has recorded 1,343 strikeouts this season. In their recent game against the Yankees, the Orioles won with a score of 5-0, managing 8 hits including 2 doubles.

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .247

: .247 Team home runs : 228

: 228 Team stolen bases : 95

: 95 Team ERA : 3.93

: 3.93 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,343

New York Yankees team stats

The New York Yankees lead the AL East with a 92-65 record. They have gone 7-3 in their last ten games but are coming off a loss. The Yankees are averaging 5.0 runs per game with a team batting average of .249, influencing tonight’s Yankees odds. Their pitching staff has an ERA of 3.71 and has recorded 1,408 strikeouts this season. In their recent game against the Athletics, the Yankees won with a score of 7-0, securing 9 hits including 3 doubles.

Runs per game : 5.0

: 5.0 Team average : .249

: .249 Team home runs : 230

: 230 Team stolen bases : 82

: 82 Team ERA : 3.71

: 3.71 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,408

Player Stats for Orioles vs. Yankees

Anthony Santander and Aaron Judge are key players for the Orioles and Yankees. Their recent performances and season stats highlight the potential for both players to impact today’s game. Ryan Mountcastle’s return from the IL adds depth to the Orioles’ lineup.

Orioles Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Anthony Santander leads the Orioles in home runs and RBIs this season. Gunnar Henderson and Cedric Mullins also contribute significantly. The Orioles will need contributions from their season leaders in today’s game:

AVG Leader: Gunnar Henderson .282

Gunnar Henderson .282 HR Leader: Anthony Santander 44

Anthony Santander 44 RBI Leader: Anthony Santander 100

Anthony Santander 100 Runs Leader: Gunnar Henderson 116

Gunnar Henderson 116 SB Leader: Cedric Mullins 30

Yankees Leaders Ahead of Tonight’s Game

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees in batting average, home runs, and RBIs this season. Juan Soto and Jazz Chisholm Jr. also make significant contributions. The Yankees will need their top performers to step up in today’s game: